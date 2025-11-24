user icon
Alonso Says Las Vegas Circuit Is Not Fit for Formula 1

Alonso Says Las Vegas Circuit Is Not Fit for Formula 1

Fernando Alonso has sharply criticised the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit, calling the track surface “not worthy of Formula 1”. The Spaniard believes the combination of street asphalt, poor grip and extreme temperatures creates a layout that is unsafe and not suitable for modern F1 machinery. 

Alonso’s remarks follow a chaotic weekend in which several drivers struggled to control their cars during qualifying and the race. Repeated lock-ups, spins and off-track moments defined much of the action, with tyre warm-up proving nearly impossible in the cold desert night. 

For Alonso, the problem is structural. He says the asphalt and grip levels at Las Vegas are so far below the standard of permanent circuits that the event poses unnecessary risks to drivers. 

“This Asphalt Is Not F1-Level” 

Speaking to DAZN, Alonso did not mince his words. “This asphalt is not F1-level. The grip is extremely low, the surface is strange, and it feels dangerous. You cannot push the car because it behaves unpredictably.” 

He explained that the problem is not limited to tyre warm-up. “Even after several laps, the grip does not improve. It is not like Baku or Monaco. This is something completely different, and not in a good way.” 

Drivers Struggling to Stay in Control 

Throughout the weekend, drivers repeatedly complained about the difficulty of keeping the car on the racing line. The long straights mean tyres cool rapidly, while the tight braking zones demand instant bite — a combination that caused widespread instability. 

Alonso said the layout amplifies the weaknesses of the asphalt. “The track design itself is not bad. But with this surface, it becomes chaotic. We are sliding everywhere.” 

Several drivers privately echoed the same concerns, with some describing the surface as “ice” during night sessions. 

Safety Questions Raised 

The Aston Martin driver warned that Formula 1 must be careful when expanding in the United States. “We understand the show, the spectacle, the business. But the sporting side must come first. A circuit needs to meet the level required for the cars we drive.”

Alonso stressed that the FIA and F1 must address the issue before future editions. “We cannot have a race every year with these conditions. Something has to change.” 

F1 Likely to Review Surface for 2025 

According to paddock sources, Formula 1 is already discussing resurfacing options for next season. Teams, drivers and the FIA are expected to provide detailed feedback to ensure safety improvements before 2025. 

Alonso, meanwhile, hopes the message is clear. “Las Vegas is a great event, but the track surface is not. If we fix that, it can become a proper Grand Prix. But right now, it is not good enough.” 

