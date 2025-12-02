Jos Verstappen says he is “incredibly proud” of Max Verstappen and believes that people are only now beginning to understand how extraordinary his son really is. According to Jos, Max’s performances in the closing phase of the season have shown a level of determination, maturity and mental strength that few drivers possess. With the title fight heading to Abu Dhabi, Jos feels Max has once again proven why he stands among the very best.

Recent races have seen Verstappen claw back a championship gap many thought was unmanageable. Jos says that Max’s ability to stay calm, adapt to difficult situations and deliver under pressure is what sets him apart. Speaking to Dutch media, the former F1 driver shared his pride in the way his son has handled one of the toughest seasons of his career.

“People Now See What I Have Seen for Years”

Talking to Formule 1 Magazine, Jos said he feels the world is finally appreciating Max’s qualities. “People now realise how special Max is. I have seen it for years, but now everyone sees his mentality and how he never gives up.”

He highlighted that Max’s recovery in the championship is no coincidence. “This comeback does not happen by luck. It happens because he keeps pushing, even when things look impossible.”

Jos said Max’s mindset is what impresses him the most. “His head stays clear. He does not get emotional. He just focuses on what he can control.”

A Season That Revealed Max’s Character

According to Jos, this season has shown Max’s true character more than any title-winning year. “When everything goes well, people focus on the car. But this year you see who he really is as a driver. He carries the team forward.”

He added that Max has become stronger through difficult weekends. “There were moments where the car was not good, and yet he still found a way. That is what champions do.”

Belief in a Strong Abu Dhabi Performance

Jos is confident Max can deliver again in Abu Dhabi. “He is very strong there. If he qualifies well, anything is possible.”

He believes Max has nothing to fear going into the final race. “He has the experience. He knows exactly what he needs to do. I think he will be very dangerous on Sunday.”

Pride Above Everything Else

While the title remains undecided, Jos says his pride in Max will not be influenced by the final result. “Whatever happens in Abu Dhabi, I am incredibly proud of him. He has shown what kind of person and driver he is.”

He added that Max’s development over the past years has been remarkable. “He has grown so much. Not only in speed, but also in how he handles pressure. I think people finally understand how special that is.”

As Abu Dhabi approaches, Jos’s message is clear: the championship may still be in play, but Max has already demonstrated the qualities that make him exceptional.