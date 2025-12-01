user icon
Lawson Demands Clarity From Red Bull About His Future

Lawson Demands Clarity From Red Bull About His Future

Liam Lawson says he wants “clear answers” from Red Bull about where he will be racing next season. The New Zealander admits he still has no concrete information about his 2025 programme and feels the time has come for the team to provide certainty. According to Lawson, he has already shown enough speed and maturity to deserve a long-term place in the Red Bull system. 

Lawson remains one of the most highly regarded young drivers inside the organisation, especially after his impressive stand-in performances last year. But with both Red Bull and Racing Bulls retaining their current line-ups for 2025, the 22-year-old is facing another season without a full-time Formula 1 seat. Speaking ahead of the Abu Dhabi weekend, Lawson made it clear that communication must improve. 

“I Still Do Not Know Where I Am Going” 

Talking to TVNZ, Lawson said the silence around his future is becoming increasingly difficult. “I still do not know where I am going. At some point you need answers, because you have to plan your career. I want clarity.” 

He explained that he has asked Red Bull management for a firm discussion. “I have spoken with them about wanting clear direction. It is important for my development to know what the next step is.” 

Lawson stressed he remains loyal to the Red Bull programme, but cannot wait indefinitely. “I am fully committed to the team, but you also need certainty. That is normal for any driver.” 

Believes He Has Proven Himself 

Lawson said he is convinced he has shown enough to earn a long-term opportunity. “Last year I proved I can perform at this level. I was competitive straight away. We also had a very strong testing programme this season, and the data shows that.” 

He added that Red Bull knows his strengths. “They have all the numbers. They know my pace. They know my feedback. That is why I feel ready.”

Lawson also hinted that several people inside the organisation have expressed support. “I have had positive conversations. People believe in me. Now we need a plan.” 

2026 Remains His Target 

With all 2025 F1 seats effectively locked, Lawson is now aiming at 2026. “That is the year I want to be on the grid. New regulations, new opportunities. It is the perfect moment to step in.” 

He said he is working with his management to stay sharp and race-ready. “Whatever I do next year must prepare me for 2026. That is the priority.” 

Red Bull Pressure Growing 

Lawson’s comments underline the growing pressure within the Red Bull talent structure. Several young drivers, including Isack Hadjar, are pushing for future seats, while veterans like Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are keen to secure their own long-term positions. 

Lawson believes open communication is essential. “If you have a clear path, you can focus. That is what I want.” 

For now, the New Zealander awaits Red Bull’s answer. His message is firm: he has earned his chance and does not want to spend another year in uncertainty. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

