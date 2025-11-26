user icon
McLaren Receives Support From an Unexpected Corner

Ralf Schumacher has come to McLaren’s defence after the team suffered a painful double disqualification in Las Vegas. According to the former Formula 1 driver, the infringement that removed both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from the results could have happened to any team on the grid, especially given the unique conditions of the weekend. 

McLaren lost a major haul of points after the FIA found excessive plank wear on both cars. The setback was a significant blow to their championship fight and sparked criticism about execution and attention to detail. But Schumacher believes the team does not deserve the harsh reaction it has received. 

Instead, he argues the situation was a consequence of limited practice data and the unpredictable nature of the Las Vegas street circuit. 

“This Could Have Happened to Anyone” 

Speaking to Sky Sports Deutschland, Schumacher stressed that the extreme combination of cold temperatures, bumps and lack of rubber made it difficult for teams to judge ride height and plank wear. “This could have happened to anyone. With so little long-run data and such unusual conditions, mistakes like this become more likely.” 

He emphasised that teams usually rely heavily on practice simulations to determine safe margins for the race. In Las Vegas, those margins were unclear. “Nobody had enough information. The weather, the asphalt, the tyre warm-up, everything was unpredictable.” 

Criticism of McLaren Too Harsh 

Schumacher believes McLaren’s critics have been too quick to judge. “People always want to blame someone, but engineering decisions are not made in a vacuum. Sometimes you take a calculated risk, and sometimes the track surprises you.” 

He added that McLaren has been one of the best-performing teams this season and deserves credit rather than condemnation. “They have built a fantastic car. One technical issue does not change that.”

Title Fight Not Over 

Despite the setback, Schumacher says the title fight is far from decided. McLaren still has strong pace, and both drivers have consistently been in the mix for podiums. “They can absolutely recover from this. The important thing is to focus on the next races and not dwell on the past.” 

The double DSQ means Norris loses crucial championship points, but Schumacher believes the Briton can still apply pressure in the final rounds. “If the car stays as fast as it has been, Norris will keep fighting at the front.” 

Lessons for the Future 

Schumacher expects McLaren to tighten its procedures but warns against overreacting. “You learn from it, of course. But you also have to understand that this was a perfect storm. The next races will look very different.” 

As Las Vegas fades into the background, McLaren now prepares for a decisive phase of the season. With backing from unexpected voices like Schumacher, the team will hope to turn frustration into renewed momentum.

