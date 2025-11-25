Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur has stepped in to defend Lewis Hamilton after a difficult weekend in Las Vegas, urging calm and unity within the team. According to Vasseur, the external noise surrounding Hamilton has become unnecessarily intense, and Ferrari must work internally to support the seven-time world champion through a challenging stretch.

Hamilton endured a frustrating Grand Prix marked by poor grip, heavy tyre degradation and an overall lack of performance from the Ferrari package. The weekend came shortly after public criticism from Ferrari president John Elkann, who had stated that both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc “should talk less and perform more”. Those comments created tension around the team and shifted media attention directly onto the drivers.

Vasseur, however, now wants to restore balance.

“We Need to Protect Lewis Right Now”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Vasseur made it clear that Ferrari must lower the temperature around Hamilton. “We need to calm things down with Lewis. He is doing everything he can. It is our responsibility to give him a car he can fight with.”

Vasseur rejected suggestions that Hamilton’s struggles are the result of attitude or adaptation issues. “Lewis is extremely motivated. He works harder than anyone in the garage. The problem is not the driver. We need to bring him a more consistent package.”

The Car, Not the Driver, Is the Limiting Factor

Ferrari’s unpredictable handling in Las Vegas highlighted the team’s wider performance issues. The SF-24 has fluctuated dramatically in form throughout the season, sometimes capable of podium pace and sometimes far off the leaders.

Vasseur stressed that Hamilton’s frustrations are justified. “When the grip goes away and the tyres grain this aggressively, there is not much a driver can do. Lewis gave us good feedback, but we simply did not have the tools to fight.”

He added that the team is already analysing new directions for the remaining races. “The data is clear. We need to stabilise the balance of the car and improve our understanding of tyre behaviour.”

Managing Pressure Inside Maranello

Ferrari is known for its intense internal and external pressure. Vasseur suggested that part of his job is ensuring the drivers are shielded from that environment. “Ferrari is a special team with a lot of attention. But when things get loud, we need to protect our people. That includes Lewis.”

He also dismissed rumours that Hamilton is unhappy within the team. “Lewis knows this is a long-term project. One bad weekend changes nothing about his commitment.”

A Reset Ahead of the Next Races

With the championship drawing to a close, Vasseur wants Ferrari to regroup quickly. “We need to stay united. We have strong foundations. The results will come if we keep working in the right direction.”

Hamilton, for his part, has remained calm in public, emphasising teamwork and long-term goals. Ferrari hopes that a more stable environment will help both drivers finish the season strongly.

For now, Vasseur’s message is clear: Hamilton does not need pressure — he needs backing.