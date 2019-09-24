Arden International
Arden International
- Team name Arden International
- Base Banbury, United Kingdom
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1997
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 482 comments on Arden International
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Arden International
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On screen:
FIA Formula 2 MONTE CARLO, MONACO - MAY 22: Tat...
May 22 2019Album
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May 10 2019Album
On screen:
2019 Baku BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN - APRIL...
Apr 26 2019Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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F2: Markelov to race with BWT Arden for remainder of 2019 season
Artem Markelov will make his return to Formula 2 this weekend at his home event in Russia for BWT Arden, replacing Anthoine Hubert, who lost his life at Spa-Francorchamps last m...24 Sep 2019 10:22
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F2: Sprint Race: Hubert unchallenged on his way to a home victory
Anthoine Hubert has won his second race of the Formula 2 season, as he was unchallenged on his way to the chequered flag at his home event. Hubert started the Sprint Race from ...23 Jun 2019 12:06
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F2: Calderon secures seat with BWT Arden
Tatiana Calderon will race in the FIA Formula 2 championship this season for BWT Arden, the team has confirmed. Calderon has spent the last three years in the GP3 Series, havin...22 Feb 2019 09:34
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F3: Pulcini secures 2019 deal with Hitech GP
GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...04 Feb 2019 16:10
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F2: GP3 champion Hubert joins Arden
Current GP3 champion Anthoine Hubert will race for Arden and it's recently announced Formula 2 partner HWA in 2019. He has also been given full backing by the Renault F1 tea...24 Jan 2019 10:09
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F2: HWA to partner Arden for 2019 campaign
HWA continues to spread its motorsport footprint as it confirmed on Monday that it will partner Arden for the 2019 Formula 2 season. The relationship will involve an e...21 Jan 2019 15:36
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Jake Dennis to join Max Verstappen for Red Bull at Barcelona test
While many of the race team headed home on Sunday following a busy Spanish Grand Prix weekend, we’re keeping a presence at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with the yea...14 May 2018 13:29
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F2: Gunther secures Formula 2 drive with Arden
Maximilian Gunther will take part in the Formula 2 championship in 2018, having signed a deal with Arden International to complete its 2018 line-up. The 20-year-old Ge...13 Feb 2018 17:13
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Gelael to test with Toro Rosso
Toro Rosso has confirmed that Sean Gelael will test for the team at all three in-season tests this year. The 20-year-old was confirmed by the Red Bull junior team this morn...22 Mar 2017 14:43
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GP3: Jack Aitken to race with ART Grand Prix
Jack Aitken has secured a seat at ART Grand Prix for 2017. The Briton moves from Arden International, with whom he made his debut in the series last season, securing a win and s...21 Feb 2017 16:45
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GP2: Pierre Gasly wins Hungary feature race
Pierre Gasly has won the first race of the GP2 weekend ahead of his team mate Antonio Giovinazzi and ART driver Sergey Sirotkin. Gasly converted his pole position into his seco...23 Jul 2016 17:31
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GP2: Arden signs Jeffri and Eriksson for 2016
Nabil Jeffri and Jimmy Eriksson join Arden in the GP2 Series. Jeffri moves from German and European F3 where he has spent the last few years honing his skills and experience aro...29 Apr 2016 13:25
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GP2: Nato concludes test week in first position
Frenchman Norman Nato concluded this week's second pre-season testing at the top of the timesheets: he lapped the Spanish track in a 1:24.518 ahead of Arthur Pic and Nobuhar...01 Apr 2016 08:14
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GP2: Nato fastest as GP2 testing resumes
The GP2 Series field is back on track this week for the second 2016 pre-season test session at Circuito de Jerez, Spain. The paddock was greeted by blue skies but cold temperatu...30 Mar 2016 14:00
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GP3: Arden picks up Jake Dennis from Formula 3
Racing Steps Foundation-backed driver Jake Dennis will make his previously announced step up to the 2016 GP3 series with Series front-runners Arden International. The three-part...11 Dec 2015 14:40
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GP3: DAMS and Virtuosi Racing new in the GP3
GP3 Series organisers are pleased to announce the teams that have been selected to compete in the 2016-2018 seasons. Six current GP3 teams will continue since Arden Internationa...02 Oct 2015 09:13
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GP3: Arden completes line-up with Bernstorff
Emil Bernstorff (21) completes Arden International's line-up for the GP3 Series 2015 Season. The British driver returns to the GP3 Series for a second season, following an impre...16 Mar 2015 15:04
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GP3: Arden signs Kevin Ceccon for 2015 season
Arden International is delighted to announce Kevin Ceccon joins the team to contest the GP3 Series. The Italian driver (21) signs with Arden International following a brief spel...04 Mar 2015 13:23
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GP2: Negrao to continue with Arden International
Arden International have announced that André Negrao will continue with their GP2 race team for the 2015 Season. The Brazilian, who finished twelfth in the 2014 GP2 Drivers Sta...16 Feb 2015 13:41
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Toro Rosso to field five drivers in test at Silverstone
Scuderia Toro Rosso will field a total of five drivers for the upcoming test at Silverstone circuit, which runs from the 17th to 19th July. On Wednesday, Johnny Cecotto will spe...16 Jul 2013 14:39
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GP2: Mitch Evans graduates to GP2 with Arden
New Zealander Mitch Evans remains with Arden International as he steps up to the GP2 for 2013. The 18 year old, won the 2012 GP3 Championship with MW Arden, scoring 3 wins, 4 po...15 Jan 2013 13:39
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GP2: Johnny Cecotto junior joins Arden International for 2013
Arden International is delighted to announce that Johnny Cecotto Jnr will join their team for the 2013 Season. The talented young Venezuelan driver (23), with several years ex...08 Jan 2013 14:43
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GP2: Luiz Razia off to a perfect start in 2012 with win at Sepang
Luiz Razia is a happy man: a perfect get away from the front row and a flawless drive meant he took a lights to flag win today in the Sepang Feature Race. It was also the first ...24 Mar 2012 19:12
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GP2: Esteban Gutierrez ends test in Barcelona on top
Esteban Gutiérrez set the quickest laptime again in todays final pre-season test in Barcelona. The young Mexican set a laptime of 1:29.154 in the morning session ahead of las...08 Mar 2012 16:34
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GP2: Caterham Racing announces Van der Garde and Gonzalez
Caterham Racing is pleased to announce Giedo van der Garde and Rodolfo Gonzalez will join forces with the team this year for the much anticipated 2012 GP2 championship. Giedo...27 Feb 2012 20:20
24 Sep 2019 10:22
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10:22F2
23 Jun 2019 12:06
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12:06F2
22 Feb 2019 09:34
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09:34F2
04 Feb 2019 16:10
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16:10F3
24 Jan 2019 10:09
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10:09F2
21 Jan 2019 15:36
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15:36F2
14 May 2018 13:29
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13:29F1
13 Feb 2018 17:13
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17:13F2
22 Mar 2017 14:43
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14:43F1
21 Feb 2017 16:45
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16:45GP3
23 Jul 2016 17:31
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17:31GP2
29 Apr 2016 13:25
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13:25GP2
01 Apr 2016 08:14
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08:14GP2
30 Mar 2016 14:00
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14:00GP2
11 Dec 2015 14:40
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14:40GP3
02 Oct 2015 09:13
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09:13GP3
16 Mar 2015 15:04
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15:04GP3
04 Mar 2015 13:23
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13:23GP3
16 Feb 2015 13:41
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13:41GP2
16 Jul 2013 14:39
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14:39F1
15 Jan 2013 13:39
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13:39GP2
08 Jan 2013 14:43
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14:43GP2
24 Mar 2012 19:12
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19:12GP2
08 Mar 2012 16:34
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16:34GP2
27 Feb 2012 20:20
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20:20GP2
History Arden International
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Arden International
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2018
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2017
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2013
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Arden International
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2016
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Arden
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Arden
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DateGrand PrixQR
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23 - 24 Jun125
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25 - 26 May613
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12 - 13 May715
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14 - 15 Apr32
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25 - 26 Nov17
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30 - 1 Oct18
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2 - 3 Sep13
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26 - 27 Aug15
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29 - 30 Jul11
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22 - 23 Jul20
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8 - 9 Jul15
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1 - 2 Jul5
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17 - 18 Jun11
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26 - 27 May18
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13 - 14 May16