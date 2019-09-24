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Arden International

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GB Arden International

  • Team name Arden International
  • Base Banbury, United Kingdom
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1997
  • Podiums -
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

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