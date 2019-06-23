May 22Album
Anthoine Hubert has won his second race of the Formula 2 season, as he was unchallenged on his way to the chequered flag at his home event. Hubert started the Sprint Race from ...
Tatiana Calderon will race in the FIA Formula 2 championship this season for BWT Arden, the team has confirmed. Calderon has spent the last three years in the GP3 Series, havin...
GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...
Current GP3 champion Anthoine Hubert will race for Arden and it's recently announced Formula 2 partner HWA in 2019. He has also been given full backing by the Renault F1 tea...
HWA continues to spread its motorsport footprint as it confirmed on Monday that it will partner Arden for the 2019 Formula 2 season. The relationship will involve an e...
While many of the race team headed home on Sunday following a busy Spanish Grand Prix weekend, we’re keeping a presence at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with the yea...
Maximilian Gunther will take part in the Formula 2 championship in 2018, having signed a deal with Arden International to complete its 2018 line-up. The 20-year-old Ge...
Toro Rosso has confirmed that Sean Gelael will test for the team at all three in-season tests this year. The 20-year-old was confirmed by the Red Bull junior team this morn...
Jack Aitken has secured a seat at ART Grand Prix for 2017. The Briton moves from Arden International, with whom he made his debut in the series last season, securing a win and s...
Pierre Gasly has won the first race of the GP2 weekend ahead of his team mate Antonio Giovinazzi and ART driver Sergey Sirotkin. Gasly converted his pole position into his seco...
Nabil Jeffri and Jimmy Eriksson join Arden in the GP2 Series. Jeffri moves from German and European F3 where he has spent the last few years honing his skills and experience aro...
Frenchman Norman Nato concluded this week's second pre-season testing at the top of the timesheets: he lapped the Spanish track in a 1:24.518 ahead of Arthur Pic and Nobuhar...
The GP2 Series field is back on track this week for the second 2016 pre-season test session at Circuito de Jerez, Spain. The paddock was greeted by blue skies but cold temperatu...
Racing Steps Foundation-backed driver Jake Dennis will make his previously announced step up to the 2016 GP3 series with Series front-runners Arden International. The three-part...
GP3 Series organisers are pleased to announce the teams that have been selected to compete in the 2016-2018 seasons. Six current GP3 teams will continue since Arden Internationa...
Emil Bernstorff (21) completes Arden International's line-up for the GP3 Series 2015 Season. The British driver returns to the GP3 Series for a second season, following an impre...
Arden International is delighted to announce Kevin Ceccon joins the team to contest the GP3 Series. The Italian driver (21) signs with Arden International following a brief spel...
Arden International have announced that André Negrao will continue with their GP2 race team for the 2015 Season. The Brazilian, who finished twelfth in the 2014 GP2 Drivers Sta...
Scuderia Toro Rosso will field a total of five drivers for the upcoming test at Silverstone circuit, which runs from the 17th to 19th July. On Wednesday, Johnny Cecotto will spe...
New Zealander Mitch Evans remains with Arden International as he steps up to the GP2 for 2013. The 18 year old, won the 2012 GP3 Championship with MW Arden, scoring 3 wins, 4 po...
Arden International is delighted to announce that Johnny Cecotto Jnr will join their team for the 2013 Season. The talented young Venezuelan driver (23), with several years ex...
Luiz Razia is a happy man: a perfect get away from the front row and a flawless drive meant he took a lights to flag win today in the Sepang Feature Race. It was also the first ...
Esteban Gutiérrez set the quickest laptime again in todays final pre-season test in Barcelona. The young Mexican set a laptime of 1:29.154 in the morning session ahead of las...
Caterham Racing is pleased to announce Giedo van der Garde and Rodolfo Gonzalez will join forces with the team this year for the much anticipated 2012 GP2 championship. Giedo...
