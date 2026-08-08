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ATS
ATS
- Team name ATS
- Base Bad Dürkheim, Germany
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1977
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 13 comments on ATS
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about ATS
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Photo gallery
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship An historic ATS F1 car. 18.05.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Imola, Italy XPB Images Imola Italy Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Italy Emi
May 18 2024Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
History ATS
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Driver#
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ATS
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1984
14
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31