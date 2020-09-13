Formula 2News
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F2: Sprint Race: Lundgaard dominates to the win as Vips claims first F2 podium
ART's Christian Lundgaard dominated the race to take victory this morning in Mugello ahead of Louis Deletraz, with Juri Vips claiming his first podium in the series in third...13 Sep 2020 12:43
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F2: Sprint Race: Ticktum dominates as Ilott extends championship lead
Dan Ticktum took victory this morning in Monza for Dams, ahead of Callum Ilott and Christian Lundgaard. Louis Deletraz had a good start from pole but was not able to hold onto ...06 Sep 2020 11:55
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F2: Sprint Race: Shwartzman leads Prema 1-2, Nissany and Ticktum clash
It was Prema's Robert Shwartzman that took the victory ahead of teammate Mick Schumacher this morning in Belgium, while Guanyu Zhou rounded out the podium positions in third...30 Aug 2020 12:00
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F2: Feature Race: Five second penalty denies Mazepin victory over Tsunoda
It was the Carlin of Yuki Tsunoda that took the win this afternoon in Belgium as drivers raced on in honour of their fallen friend Anthoine Hubert one year on from the Fren...29 Aug 2020 17:52
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F2: Sprint Race: Drugovich dominates as drivers struggle with tyres
It was two out of two for MP Motorsport as Felipe Drugovich took the win this morning in Barcelona, ahead of Luca Ghiotto. Prema's Mick Schumacher took the final p...16 Aug 2020 11:58
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F2: Feature Race: Astonishing win for Matsushita after starting eighteenth
It was the MP Motorsport of Nobuharu Matsushita that took an incredible victory this afternoon ahead of Robert Shwartzman. Guanyu Zhou rounded out the podium positions...15 Aug 2020 17:50
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F2: Sprint Race: Tsunoda takes advantage of Prema collision for first F2 victory
Carlin's Yuki Tsunoda took the win in Silverstone this after a late collision between the Premas of Mick Schumacher and Robert Shwartzman. Schumacher would eventually...09 Aug 2020 11:53
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F2: Feature Race: Ilott takes the victory and championship lead
Top honours were taken by the Uni-Virtuosi of Callum Ilott, who took the chequered flag this afternoon ahead of Christian Lundgaard. Campos' Jack Aitken rounded out the podi...08 Aug 2020 17:44
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F2: Sprint Race: Ticktum holds off Lundgaard to take home victory
It was victory this morning at Silverstone for DAMS and for Dan Ticktum, taking his first F2 win at his home circuit. Christian Lundgaard finished in second despite a late-race ...02 Aug 2020 11:58
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F2: Feature Race: Nikita Mazepin scores his maiden win at Silverstone
Nikita Mazepin has scored his maiden victory in Formula 2, finishing over five seconds ahead of second-placed Guanyu Zhou. Zhou was the highest placed out of the dr...01 Aug 2020 17:37
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F2: Qualifying: Drugovich beats Ilott to first F2 pole position
Felipe Drugovich has secured pole position for the Feature Race at Silverstone on Saturday, edging out championship contender Callum Ilott to the top spot. Drugovich, who ...31 Jul 2020 18:40
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F2: Sochi added to revised 2020 F2 schedule
Formula 2 has confirmed that it will race at the Sochi Autodrom in Russia later this year as it continues its season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The junior cat...29 Jul 2020 10:15
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F2: Sprint Race: Ghiotto edges to victory as leaders suffer with tyre wear
It was the Hitech of Luca Ghiotto that took the win in this morning's race in Hungary after deciding not to pit as drivers suffered from tyre wear, ahead of a fast-charging ...19 Jul 2020 12:03
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F2: Feature Race: Shwartzman completes perfect strategy to win in Hungary
Ferrari academy driver Robert Shwartzman completed the perfect strategy in the Formula 2 feature race to win by a huge 16.4s from Nikita Mazepin. The reigning Formula 3 champio...18 Jul 2020 17:51
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F2: Qualifying: Ilott on pole for Feature Race after wet session
Ferrari junior driver Callum Ilott has qualified on pole for the Formula 2 feature race in Hungary after a rain-hit session was cut short when Jehan Daruvala span into the grave...17 Jul 2020 17:33
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F2: Sprint Race: Lundgaard dominates to victory ahead of Ticktum
ART's Christian Lundgaard took the win at the Red Bull Ring this morning ahead of Dan Ticktum in second and Marcus Armstrong rounding out the podium positions...12 Jul 2020 11:52
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F2: Feature Race: Shwartzman holds off Tsunoda to win in a rain-hit Austria
Robert Shwartzman has won his first Formula 2 race as he held of Red Bull junior driver and polesitter Yuki Tsunoda to take the chequered flag. Tsunoda looked comfortable...11 Jul 2020 19:32
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F2: Qualifying: Yuki Tsunoda on pole for for Feature Race
Red Bull junior driver Yuki Tsunoda has scored his maiden Formula 2 pole position, as the Japanese driver followed on from his success in practice on Friday morning. Guanyu Zho...10 Jul 2020 17:23
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F2: Practice: Red Bull junior Tsunoda leads Mazepin in Austria
Red Bull young driver Yuki Tsunoda finished at the top of the timesheets at the second Formula 2 practice session of the year, with Nikita Mazepin a tenth behind in se...10 Jul 2020 13:47
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F2: Sprint Race: Drugovich takes lights-to-flag victory ahead of Deletraz
Felipe Drugovich was the first across the line to take this maiden F2 win this morning in Austria ahead of Louis Deletraz. Dan Ticktum rounded the podium in third. Drugovi...05 Jul 2020 11:56
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F2: Feature Race: Ilott takes maiden win as Zhou hit with problems
Ferrari Academy driver Callum Ilott has taken his maiden victory in Formula 2 at the Red Bull Ring. Ilott was battling with his teammate Guanyu Zhou as well as ...04 Jul 2020 17:35
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F2: Practice: Red Bull junior Tsunoda leads Ghiotto in Austria
Red Bull young driver Yuki Tsunoda finished at the top of the timesheets at the first Formula 2 practice session of the year, with Luca Ghiotto only 0.054s behind in second plac...03 Jul 2020 13:39
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F2: Formula 2, Formula 3 seasons to start in Austria
The 2020 Formula 2 and Formula 3 seasons will kick off in Austria later this month, as they accompany Formula 1 on the now-confirmed revised calendar. The original 2020 schedul...02 Jun 2020 11:39
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F2: Correa aiming for 2021 racing return
Juan Manuel Correa is targeting a return to motorsport in 2021, two years after sustaining serious injuries in the crash that took the life of Anthoine Hubert. As a result of t...29 Apr 2020 14:11
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F2: Trident signs Nissany, Sato for 2020 F2 season
Trident has announced the signings of Roy Nissany and Marino Sato, who will form the team's line-up in the 2020 FIA Formula 2 championship. Nissany made his F2 debut in 201...26 Feb 2020 12:16
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F2: Matsushita stays in Formula 2 with MP Motorsport
Nobuharu Matsushita will stay in Formula 2 for a fifth year, as the Japanese driver has secured a drive with MP Motorsport for 2020. The Honda junior driver has been forced to ...18 Feb 2020 09:49
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F2: Aitken remains in F2 with Campos
Campos Racing has announced that it has retained Jack Aitken for a second season in the FIA Formula 2 championship. 2020 will be the Briton's third season in the F1 junior ...17 Feb 2020 15:02
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F2: Ghiotto and Mazepin form Hitech's maiden F2 line-up
Hitech Grand Prix has announced its driver line-up for its very first season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Series veteran Luca Ghiotto, who was set to leave F2 following t...07 Feb 2020 13:04
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F2: Zhou retained by Uni-Virtuosi for 2020 season
Guanyu Zhou will remain in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2020 wth Uni-Virtuosi, following his maiden year in the series in 2019. The Chinese driver was the first recipient ...28 Jan 2020 12:24
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F2: Renault junior Lundgaard moves to F2 with ART Grand Prix
ART Grand Prix has announced that Renault junior driver Christian Lundgaard has promoted to Formula 2 following a successful Formula 3 campaign in 2019. The Dane finished sixth...28 Jan 2020 12:01
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F2: Formula 2 grid expanded to 11 teams as Hitech Grand Prix joins for 2020
Hitech Grand Prix has announced that it has joined the FIA Formula 2 championship for the 2020 season. The British outfit raced in a number of junior categories during 2019, in...20 Jan 2020 11:25
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F2: Red Bull expecting top four championship finish for Tsunoda in 2020
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has outlined Red Bull's goal for Yuki Tsunoda in 2020, when he will race in the Formula 2 championship. Honda confirmed last week tha...13 Jan 2020 17:40
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F2: Schumacher hoping to 'make plan A work' in 2020 F2 season
Prema driver Mick Schumacher has opened up on his plans for the 2020 Formula 2 season but admitted he has no idea what he will do if he cannot seal a drive in F1. The German dr...13 Jan 2020 09:42
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F2: F3 race winner Yuki Tsunoda receives promotion to F2 with Carlin
Yuki Tsunoda will race in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2020 following Honda's decision to promote him to the series with Carlin. The Japanese driver made his debu...10 Jan 2020 12:27
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F2: Drugovich graduates to F2 with MP Motorsport
Felipe Drugovich has been confirmed on the 2020 Formula 2 grid, securing a seat with MP Motorsport. The Brazilian raced in the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2019 wi...03 Jan 2020 15:20
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F2: Fighting for the championship 'obviously a mindset' - Schumacher
Prema driver Mick Schumacher has explained his desire to fight for the top positions in Formula 2 in 2020 as he hopes to move further up the grid. The German driver had a good ...03 Jan 2020 10:32
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F2: 'F2: Chasing the dream' launched on F1TV
A five-part documentary series called 'F2: Chasing the dream' has been launched on F1TV. Formula 2's first-ever documentary is made available to watch for F1TV subs...02 Jan 2020 12:05
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F2: Deletraz, Piquet sign with Charouz for 2020
Charouz Racing System has confirmed that Louis Deletraz and Pedro Piquet will form its driver line-up for the 2020 Formula 2 season. 2020 will mark Deletraz's fourth campai...18 Dec 2019 14:11
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F2: Difficult to stay motivated after winning championship - De Vries
Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries has explained how, after winning the title in Sochi earlier, he now finds it hard to keep pushing to the end of the season. De Vries, who is cu...16 Dec 2019 10:14
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F2: Formula 2 introduces the Anthoine Hubert Award for rookie of the season
Formula 2 has announced the introduction of the Anthoine Hubert Award, which will be given to the rookie of the season in the F2 category each year. The first recipient of the ...11 Dec 2019 23:15
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F2: Ticktum and Gelael form DAMS' 2020 F2 line-up
DAMS has announced its 2020 Formula 2 line-up, confirming Dan Ticktum and Sean Gelael as its two drivers. Nicholas Latifi parted ways with the French squad at the end of the 20...04 Dec 2019 13:35
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F2: Sprint Race: Ghiotto powers to victory in final F2 race of the season
UNI-Virtuosi's Luca Ghiotto has taken victory in the final race of Formula 2 this year, in this morning's sprint race in Abu Dhabi, with Nicholas Latifi finish...01 Dec 2019 11:22
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F2: Feature Race: Sette Camara made work for lights to flag victory in Abu Dhabi
Carlin's Sergio Sette Camara has taken the victory at this afternoon's F2 feature race in Abu Dhabi, ahead of Nobuharu Matsushita whilst Guanyu Zhou has taken the f...30 Nov 2019 16:50
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F2: Qualifying: Sette Camara beats Ilott in final 2019 qualifying
Sergio Sette Camara will start Saturday's Feature Race from Abu Dhabi from pole position as he edged Callum Ilott by less than a tenth of a second. The Brazilian takes his ...29 Nov 2019 16:40
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F2: Alesi joins Markelov at HWA to complete line-up
HWA has confirmed that Giuliano Alesi will join the team for the 2020 Formula 2 season alongside Artem Markelov, who was confirmed earlier this week. Alesi debuted in the FIA F...28 Nov 2019 12:22
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F2: Armstrong graduates to F2 with ART Grand Prix
Marcus Armstrong will make the move from Formula 3 to Formula 2 next year, joining ART Grand Prix. Armstrong becomes the first driver to be announced by the French team, and th...28 Nov 2019 11:55
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F2: Ilott switches to Uni-Virtuosi for 2020
Callum Ilott will remain in the Formula 2 championship next year, making the move from Sauber Junior Team by Charouz to Uni-Virtuosi. Ilott originally made his debut in F2 back...28 Nov 2019 11:30
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F2: Schumacher and Shwartzman to form Prema's 2020 line-up
Prema has confirmed that Mick Schumacher and Robert Shwartzman will race in Formula 2 next year with the team. Schumacher made his debut in the season this year, sco...28 Nov 2019 10:53
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F2: Calderon's future 'a little uncertain' beyond 2019 F2 season
Tatiana Calderon admits her future is "a little uncertain" following the conclusion of the 2019 Formula 2 season this weekend in Abu Dhabi. The Colombian joined the s...28 Nov 2019 08:31
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F2: Markelov to return to Formula 2 with HWA in 2020
Formula 2 newcomers HWA RACELAB has announced the signing of Artem Markelov for the 2020 season. HWA take over Arden's place on the grid for next season with Markelov ...22 Nov 2019 12:25
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F2: Renault junior Lundgaard receives Abu Dhabi Formula 2 call-up
Christian Lungaard will make his debut in the FIA Formula 2 championship next weekend in Abu Dhabi, competing with Trident. The Dane contested the full FIA Formula 3 season in ...20 Nov 2019 15:25
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F2: HWA to take over Arden's F2 entry
HWA RACELAB will enter the 2020 season of Formula 2, taking over BWT Arden's entry. HWA already competes in Formula 3 and Formula E, and signed a technical partnership with...16 Oct 2019 14:24
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F2: Correa 'grateful to be alive' after horror crash
Juan Manuel Correa has spoken publicly for the first time since his crash at the Formula 2 race at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August. Correa sustained life-threateni...09 Oct 2019 08:39
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F2: Shwarztman 99% sure he will race in Formula 2 in 2020
Recently crowned Formula 3 champion Robert Shwartzman says he is 99% sure that he will be racing in Formula 2 next season. The Russian wrapped up the F3 title last time out at ...04 Oct 2019 15:48
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F2: Correa expected to leave hospital in six weeks following 'successful' surgery
Juan Manuel Correa is expected to be released from the hospital in six weeks following a successful 17-hour surgery. Correa had the surgery on Sunday night in London, as the Ec...03 Oct 2019 21:05
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F2: Mazepin hit with 15-place grid penalty for Abu Dhabi
Nikita Mazepin has received a 15-place grid penalty for the season finale at Abu Dhabi in November after causing a major collision on the opening lap of the Formula 2 Sprint Rac...29 Sep 2019 17:31
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F2: Sprint Race: Ghiotto fends of de Vries to win shortened Sochi race
Luca Ghiotto has won the final race of the Formula 2 Russian event, as he held of Nyck de Vries in the final laps to take his third win of the season. The race was delayed afte...29 Sep 2019 11:45
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F2: Video: Big crash in Formula 2 Sprint Race
The Sprint Race of the FIA Formula 2 championship saw a big crash on the opening lap of the race, as Nobuharu Matsushita and Nikita Mazepin came together at Turn 3. Take a look ...29 Sep 2019 10:45
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F2: Feature Race: De Vries crowned F2 champion after Sochi victory
Nyck de Vries has been crowned the 2019 FIA Formula 2 champion after dominating the Feature Race in Sochi. The Dutchman took his fourth victory of the season ahead of Nicholas ...28 Sep 2019 16:49
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F2: Correa 'fully conscious', set for 'crucial' surgery on Sunday
An update on the condition of Juan Manuel Correa has been provided, which states that the Ecuadorian born driver is now "fully conscious". Correa will also undergo su...28 Sep 2019 00:48
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F2: Qualifying: Championship leader de Vries beats Latifi to pole
Nyck de Vries has taken pole position for the penultimate Feature Race of the 2019 Formula 2 season, beating Nicholas Latifi to the top spot. Latifi held provisional pole...27 Sep 2019 16:35
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F2: Practice: Latifi leads DAMS 1-2
Nicholas Latifi has topped the practice session ahead of qualifying at the Sochi Autodrom, boasting a gap of three-tenths of a second over teammate Sergio Sette Camara. C...27 Sep 2019 09:20
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F2: Markelov to race with BWT Arden for remainder of 2019 season
Artem Markelov will make his return to Formula 2 this weekend at his home event in Russia for BWT Arden, replacing Anthoine Hubert, who lost his life at Spa-Francorchamps last m...24 Sep 2019 10:22
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F2: Correa out of induced coma, family states
The family of Juan Manuel Correa has stated that the Ecuadorian born racer is out of his induced coma and has been placed off the ECMO machine. Correa was involved in a major c...20 Sep 2019 23:22
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F2: Isaakyan joins Sauber Junior Team for Sochi and Abu Dhabi
Matevos Isaakyan will complete Sauber Junior Team by Charouz's driver line-up for the final two rounds of the season, it has been confirmed. Isaakyan is stepping in for Jua...19 Sep 2019 11:09
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F2: Correa's lungs recovery gradual, remains on ECMO machine
A new statement regarding the condition of Juan Manuel Correa has been issued, expressing that his lungs have gradually improved. However, Correa remains on an Extracorporeal M...17 Sep 2019 22:07
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F2: 2020 Formula 2 calendar revealed, Zandvoort listed
The 2020 Formula 2 calendar has been revealed, with the series set to race at 12 locations next year, including Zandvoort. Zandvoort secured its place on the Formula 1 ca...17 Sep 2019 12:18
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F2: Parents of Correa provide update on health condition
Juan Manuel Correa's parents have issued an update on the condition of their son following his horrific crash with Anthoine Hubert at Spa-Francorchamps. Correa was tra...14 Sep 2019 16:02
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F2: Tsunoda set for Formula 2 promotion in 2020
Red Bull junior driver Yuki Tsunoda is set to be promoted to the FIA Formula 2 championship next season, according to the team's advisor Dr Helmut Marko. Tsunoda, who ...11 Sep 2019 12:31
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F2: Sprint Race: Aitken holds off King to take third win
Jack Aitken has won the Formula 2 sprint race at Monza, with the Brit being showed the black and white flag on his way to his third victory of the season. Drivers struggl...08 Sep 2019 11:50
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
Saturday
Sunday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
Race / Startgrid
13:00 - 15:00
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
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Saturday
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Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
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Sunday
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Race
13:00 - 15:00
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Friday
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
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Saturday
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Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
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Sunday
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Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00