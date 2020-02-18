Formula 2News

Nobuharu Matsushita will stay in Formula 2 for a fifth year, as the Japanese driver has secured a drive with MP Motorsport for 2020. The Honda junior driver has been forced to ...
Campos Racing has announced that it has retained Jack Aitken for a second season in the FIA Formula 2 championship. 2020 will be the Briton's third season in the F1 junior ...
Hitech Grand Prix has announced its driver line-up for its very first season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Series veteran Luca Ghiotto, who was set to leave F2 following t...
Guanyu Zhou will remain in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2020 wth Uni-Virtuosi, following his maiden year in the series in 2019. The Chinese driver was the first recipient ...
ART Grand Prix has announced that Renault junior driver Christian Lundgaard has promoted to Formula 2 following a successful Formula 3 campaign in 2019. The Dane finished sixth...
Hitech Grand Prix has announced that it has joined the FIA Formula 2 championship for the 2020 season. The British outfit raced in a number of junior categories during 2019, in...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has outlined Red Bull's goal for Yuki Tsunoda in 2020, when he will race in the Formula 2 championship. Honda confirmed last week tha...
Prema driver Mick Schumacher has opened up on his plans for the 2020 Formula 2 season but admitted he has no idea what he will do if he cannot seal a drive in F1. The German dr...
Yuki Tsunoda will race in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2020 following Honda's decision to promote him to the series with Carlin. The Japanese driver made his debu...
Felipe Drugovich has been confirmed on the 2020 Formula 2 grid, securing a seat with MP Motorsport. The Brazilian raced in the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2019 wi...
Prema driver Mick Schumacher has explained his desire to fight for the top positions in Formula 2 in 2020 as he hopes to move further up the grid. The German driver had a good ...
A five-part documentary series called 'F2: Chasing the dream' has been launched on F1TV. Formula 2's first-ever documentary is made available to watch for F1TV subs...
Charouz Racing System has confirmed that Louis Deletraz and Pedro Piquet will form its driver line-up for the 2020 Formula 2 season. 2020 will mark Deletraz's fourth campai...
Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries has explained how, after winning the title in Sochi earlier, he now finds it hard to keep pushing to the end of the season. De Vries, who is cu...
Formula 2 has announced the introduction of the Anthoine Hubert Award, which will be given to the rookie of the season in the F2 category each year. The first recipient of the ...
DAMS has announced its 2020 Formula 2 line-up, confirming Dan Ticktum and Sean Gelael as its two drivers. Nicholas Latifi parted ways with the French squad at the end of the 20...
UNI-Virtuosi's Luca Ghiotto has taken victory in the final race of Formula 2 this year, in this morning's sprint race in Abu Dhabi, with Nicholas Latifi finish...
Carlin's Sergio Sette Camara has taken the victory at this afternoon's F2 feature race in Abu Dhabi, ahead of Nobuharu Matsushita whilst Guanyu Zhou has taken the f...
Sergio Sette Camara will start Saturday's Feature Race from Abu Dhabi from pole position as he edged Callum Ilott by less than a tenth of a second. The Brazilian takes his ...
HWA has confirmed that Giuliano Alesi will join the team for the 2020 Formula 2 season alongside Artem Markelov, who was confirmed earlier this week. Alesi debuted in the FIA F...
Marcus Armstrong will make the move from Formula 3 to Formula 2 next year, joining ART Grand Prix. Armstrong becomes the first driver to be announced by the French team, and th...
Callum Ilott will remain in the Formula 2 championship next year, making the move from Sauber Junior Team by Charouz to Uni-Virtuosi. Ilott originally made his debut in F2 back...
Prema has confirmed that Mick Schumacher and Robert Shwartzman will race in Formula 2 next year with the team. Schumacher made his debut in the season this year, sco...
Tatiana Calderon admits her future is "a little uncertain" following the conclusion of the 2019 Formula 2 season this weekend in Abu Dhabi. The Colombian joined the s...
Formula 2 newcomers HWA RACELAB has announced the signing of Artem Markelov for the 2020 season. HWA take over Arden's place on the grid for next season with Markelov ...
Christian Lungaard will make his debut in the FIA Formula 2 championship next weekend in Abu Dhabi, competing with Trident. The Dane contested the full FIA Formula 3 season in ...
HWA RACELAB will enter the 2020 season of Formula 2, taking over BWT Arden's entry. HWA already competes in Formula 3 and Formula E, and signed a technical partnership with...
Juan Manuel Correa has spoken publicly for the first time since his crash at the Formula 2 race at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August. Correa sustained life-threateni...
Recently crowned Formula 3 champion Robert Shwartzman says he is 99% sure that he will be racing in Formula 2 next season. The Russian wrapped up the F3 title last time out at ...
Juan Manuel Correa is expected to be released from the hospital in six weeks following a successful 17-hour surgery. Correa had the surgery on Sunday night in London, as the Ec...
Nikita Mazepin has received a 15-place grid penalty for the season finale at Abu Dhabi in November after causing a major collision on the opening lap of the Formula 2 Sprint Rac...
Luca Ghiotto has won the final race of the Formula 2 Russian event, as he held of Nyck de Vries in the final laps to take his third win of the season. The race was delayed afte...
The Sprint Race of the FIA Formula 2 championship saw a big crash on the opening lap of the race, as Nobuharu Matsushita and Nikita Mazepin came together at Turn 3. Take a look ...
Nyck de Vries has been crowned the 2019 FIA Formula 2 champion after dominating the Feature Race in Sochi. The Dutchman took his fourth victory of the season ahead of Nicholas ...
An update on the condition of Juan Manuel Correa has been provided, which states that the Ecuadorian born driver is now "fully conscious". Correa will also undergo su...
Nyck de Vries has taken pole position for the penultimate Feature Race of the 2019 Formula 2 season, beating Nicholas Latifi to the top spot. Latifi held provisional pole...
Nicholas Latifi has topped the practice session ahead of qualifying at the Sochi Autodrom, boasting a gap of three-tenths of a second over teammate Sergio Sette Camara. C...
Artem Markelov will make his return to Formula 2 this weekend at his home event in Russia for BWT Arden, replacing Anthoine Hubert, who lost his life at Spa-Francorchamps last m...
The family of Juan Manuel Correa has stated that the Ecuadorian born racer is out of his induced coma and has been placed off the ECMO machine. Correa was involved in a major c...
Matevos Isaakyan will complete Sauber Junior Team by Charouz's driver line-up for the final two rounds of the season, it has been confirmed. Isaakyan is stepping in for Jua...
A new statement regarding the condition of Juan Manuel Correa has been issued, expressing that his lungs have gradually improved. However, Correa remains on an Extracorporeal M...
The 2020 Formula 2 calendar has been revealed, with the series set to race at 12 locations next year, including Zandvoort. Zandvoort secured its place on the Formula 1 ca...
Juan Manuel Correa's parents have issued an update on the condition of their son following his horrific crash with Anthoine Hubert at Spa-Francorchamps. Correa was tra...
Red Bull junior driver Yuki Tsunoda is set to be promoted to the FIA Formula 2 championship next season, according to the team's advisor Dr Helmut Marko. Tsunoda, who ...
Jack Aitken has won the Formula 2 sprint race at Monza, with the Brit being showed the black and white flag on his way to his third victory of the season. Drivers struggl...
It was the Carlin of Nobuharu Matsushita that took victory in this afternoon's feature race at Monza ahead of Uni-Virtuosi's Luca Ghiotto with the fastest lap....
Formula 2 championship leader Nyck De Vries has been disqualified from qualifying in Monza. De Vries had been set to start in fourth place after an impressive lap at the end of ...
Callum Ilott has taken pole for the Formula 2 feature race in Monza, after a masterful display in changeable conditions. The Ferrari Academy driver was one of few who managed t...
Three teams will field just a single car at this weekend's Formula 2 event at Monza following the tragic events at Spa-Francorchamps. A horrific collision on lap two of Sat...
Juan Manuel Correa is facing a "very lengthy rehabilitation programme" as he recovers from the massive crash at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday. On lap two of the Formu...
Juan Manuel Correa underwent surgery after the lap 2 crash at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday, that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert. The two came together at the top of...
Formula 2 has confirmed that it will not run Sunday's Sprint Race out of respect following the death of Anthoine Hubert. Hubert lost his life while competing at the F...
Very sad news regarding Anthoine Hubert. Our thoughts are with his family. — Alfa Romeo Racing (@alfaromeoracing) August 31, 2019 Haas F1 Team sends its deepest condo...
The FIA has confirmed that Anthoine Hubert has died after a crash in the FIA Formula 2 championship at Spa on Saturday. Hubert was involved in a collision with Juan ...
The Formula 2 feature race at Spa this afternoon was red-flagged during the second lap after a massive accident at the top of Raidillon, the decision soon taken to not restart t...
Nyck De Vries has qualified on pole for the Formula 2 feature race in Spa, edging out McLaren development driver Sergio Sette Camara by 0.272s. Pole position means that De Vrie...
Nyck de Vries held a three-tenths of a second ap over title rival Nicholas Latifi at the end of the 45-minute practice session at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps. Latifi, fresh f...
Marino Sato has signed with Campos a deal that will see him race with the team for the remainder of the 2019 season. Sato is currently leading the Euroformula Open Championship...
Mick Schumacher has won his first race in the FIA Formula 2 championship, as he held off Nobuharu Matsushita throughout the entire 28 lap race. Matsushita remained roughl...
Nicholas Latifi has won his fourth race of the 2019 Formula 2 season, as he breezed to the win at the Hungaroring. The Canadian started the race from third on the grid bu...
Nyck de Vries has taken pole position for the Formula 2 Feature Race after he topped this morning's practice session. The Dutchman takes an extra four points to extend is l...
Nyck de Vries opened the Formula 2 weekend from the Hungaroring on top of the timesheets, laying down a 1:29.236. The Dutchman is looking to extend his lead in the champi...
Ralph Boschung will return to the FIA Formula 2 championship this weekend in Budapest. Trident confirmed Boschung's return on Tuesday and will be joining regular Trident dri...
Sean Gelael will return to Formula 2 racing in Hungary after pulling out of the races at Silverstone on short notice. Gelael was penalised after practice following a coming tog...
Jack Aitken has won his home Sprint Race, beating Carlin's Louis Deletraz in a straight fight to take his second victory of the year. Aitken's previous race win this se...
Luca Ghiotto has won his second race of the 2019 Formula 2 season, coming out on top after a titanic battle with Nicholas Latifi. Ghiotto started the race from second on the gr...
Sean Gelael will not take part in the two Formula 2 races this weekend, Prema has confirmed. The team stated on Twitter that the Indonesian driver has been withdrawn from the t...
Guanyu Zhou has qualified on pole for the Formula 2 Feature Race in Great Britain, as his laptime of a 1:38.182 was two-tenths faster than teammate and second placed finisher Lu...
Luca Ghiotto ended the Formula 2 practice session from Silverstone on top, as he edged out Nicholas Latifi by just over one-tenth of a second. Ghiotto is no stranger to topping...
Sergio Sette Camara has won his first race of the 2019 Formula 2 championship, holding off the Uni-Virtuosi of Luca Ghiotto to take the win and 15 points. Louis Deletraz ...
