Max Verstappen has laughed off Zak Brown’s recent comparison that labelled him a “horror movie character”, turning the comment into a joke of his own. The Red Bull driver responded light-heartedly when asked about Brown’s remarks, saying people can “call me Chucky” if they want, as long as he keeps performing on track.

Brown made the comment earlier this week while discussing Verstappen’s relentless pressure on McLaren in the title fight. According to the team boss, Verstappen’s speed and aggression reminded him of a horror figure who keeps coming back. Verstappen clearly saw the humour in it and refused to take offence.

Speaking ahead of the Abu Dhabi weekend, the Dutchman brushed aside the remark with a smile.

“If They Want to Call Me Chucky, That’s Fine”

Talking to Viaplay, Verstappen said he was not bothered at all by Brown’s comparison. “If they want to call me Chucky, that is fine. I don’t care. I focus on myself and on racing.”

He added that jokes and comments from rival teams mean little once the helmets are on. “What people say does not change anything for me. I try to be fast. That is the only thing that matters.”

Verstappen said he actually enjoys the intensity of the title battle. “It is normal that teams look at each other in these moments. Everyone is pushing hard.”

Focus Fully on the Final Weekend

Despite the off-track comments, Verstappen says his only focus is Abu Dhabi. “It is the last race. We want to finish well. That is the priority.”

He admitted that the RB21 still feels inconsistent from track to track, but believes Red Bull can fight at the front if they start the weekend strongly. “We just need to get everything right on Friday. Then we will see where we are.”

Brown’s Remark Seen as Psychological Play

Brown’s comparison quickly spread through the paddock and on social media. Some fans viewed it as harmless fun, while others saw it as an attempt to unsettle Verstappen. The Dutchman dismissed that idea entirely.

“I do not think about mind games. I have been in this sport long enough to know how it works. Everyone talks, but the stopwatch is what counts.”

Verstappen Unbothered by Rival Opinions

Verstappen has faced similar remarks throughout his career and says he has learned not to take them seriously. “When you fight for championships, people say things. That is part of it.”

He emphasised that his relationship with the McLaren camp remains respectful. “We all know what the level is. They are strong. We are strong. We fight on track. That is it.”

With a smile, Verstappen concluded that Brown’s comparison will not have any impact on his weekend. “If they call me Chucky, then Chucky will try to be fast on Sunday.”