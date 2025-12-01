user icon
Verstappen Fires Back at Brown: “Call Me Chucky!”

Verstappen Fires Back at Brown: “Call Me Chucky!”

Max Verstappen has laughed off Zak Brown’s recent comparison that labelled him a “horror movie character”, turning the comment into a joke of his own. The Red Bull driver responded light-heartedly when asked about Brown’s remarks, saying people can “call me Chucky” if they want, as long as he keeps performing on track. 

Brown made the comment earlier this week while discussing Verstappen’s relentless pressure on McLaren in the title fight. According to the team boss, Verstappen’s speed and aggression reminded him of a horror figure who keeps coming back. Verstappen clearly saw the humour in it and refused to take offence. 

Speaking ahead of the Abu Dhabi weekend, the Dutchman brushed aside the remark with a smile. 

“If They Want to Call Me Chucky, That’s Fine” 

Talking to Viaplay, Verstappen said he was not bothered at all by Brown’s comparison. “If they want to call me Chucky, that is fine. I don’t care. I focus on myself and on racing.” 

He added that jokes and comments from rival teams mean little once the helmets are on. “What people say does not change anything for me. I try to be fast. That is the only thing that matters.” 

Verstappen said he actually enjoys the intensity of the title battle. “It is normal that teams look at each other in these moments. Everyone is pushing hard.” 

Focus Fully on the Final Weekend 

Despite the off-track comments, Verstappen says his only focus is Abu Dhabi. “It is the last race. We want to finish well. That is the priority.” 

He admitted that the RB21 still feels inconsistent from track to track, but believes Red Bull can fight at the front if they start the weekend strongly. “We just need to get everything right on Friday. Then we will see where we are.” 

Brown’s Remark Seen as Psychological Play 

Brown’s comparison quickly spread through the paddock and on social media. Some fans viewed it as harmless fun, while others saw it as an attempt to unsettle Verstappen. The Dutchman dismissed that idea entirely.

“I do not think about mind games. I have been in this sport long enough to know how it works. Everyone talks, but the stopwatch is what counts.” 

Verstappen Unbothered by Rival Opinions 

Verstappen has faced similar remarks throughout his career and says he has learned not to take them seriously. “When you fight for championships, people say things. That is part of it.” 

He emphasised that his relationship with the McLaren camp remains respectful. “We all know what the level is. They are strong. We are strong. We fight on track. That is it.” 

With a smile, Verstappen concluded that Brown’s comparison will not have any impact on his weekend. “If they call me Chucky, then Chucky will try to be fast on Sunday.”

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

