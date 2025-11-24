user icon
FIA Under Fire After Dangerous Situation in Las Vegas

FIA Under Fire After Dangerous Situation in Las Vegas

The FIA is facing heavy criticism after a dangerous moment during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, when marshals stepped onto the track without the correct yellow-flag procedure in place. Former FIA race director Niels Wittich says the incident should never have happened and calls it “an unacceptable lapse in protocol”. 

The moment occurred during the late phases of qualifying, when several marshals entered the live circuit while cars were still on push laps. According to Wittich, the marshals were sent out before Race Control had completed the mandatory sequence of safety signals, creating a high-risk scenario for the drivers. 

The footage spread rapidly online, with fans and experts questioning how such a basic procedural failure could occur at a modern Formula 1 event, especially on a street circuit known for low grip and poor visibility. 

“This Should Never Happen at an FIA Event” 

Speaking to Sky Germany, Wittich made his position clear. “This should never happen. Marshals cannot step onto the track until the yellow flags are fully active, displayed at every post and confirmed by Race Control. That process was not followed.” 

Wittich emphasised that even a small breakdown in communication can have enormous consequences. “If a driver comes around the corner at high speed and does not expect people on the track, the result can be disastrous. This is why procedures exist.” 

Drivers Also Question FIA Procedures 

Several drivers expressed confusion over the incident. While none were directly endangered, many said the marshals appeared earlier than expected. One driver described the moment as “completely unnecessary risk”.

Teams were similarly concerned, pointing out that Las Vegas is already one of the most challenging circuits when it comes to tyre warm-up and visibility. The prospect of unexpected obstacles on the racing line was met with frustration. 

FIA Promises Review 

According to ORF, the FIA has already initiated an internal review to determine where the communication failure occurred. Early indications suggest that misalignment between local marshals and Race Control may be the root cause. 

Wittich insists that the governing body must take the incident seriously. “Mistakes can happen, but not in this area. The procedures exist to keep marshals and drivers safe. They must be followed without exception.” 

Growing Scrutiny After Recent Incidents 

This is not the first time in 2024 that the FIA has faced questions about its handling of on-track safety situations. Several teams have already raised concerns this season about inconsistent flag management and unclear communication between officials and drivers. 

The situation in Las Vegas has now intensified those concerns. With the final races approaching, the FIA will be under pressure to ensure that no similar mistakes happen again. 

 

