Norris Receives Stern Warning About Verstappen

Lando Norris may be leading the world championship, but former Formula 1 driver René Arnoux has issued a sharp warning: Max Verstappen is still the favourite. According to Arnoux, the Dutchman only needs a small opening to turn the title fight around, especially with sprint races providing extra points. 

Norris enters the Qatar weekend with a 24-point advantage, yet the pressure has increased after Verstappen’s dominant win in Las Vegas. Arnoux believes the McLaren driver cannot afford even the slightest dip in form. In his view, Verstappen’s experience and relentless pace remain decisive factors. 

As the championship reaches its critical phase, Arnoux says Norris must be prepared for a fierce battle. 

“He Must Not Relax for a Second”

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arnoux was direct about Norris’ situation. “He must not relax for a second. Verstappen will attack every weekend, every session. If Lando makes one mistake, Max will be there to punish it.” 

Arnoux noted that Norris has been impressive this season, but warned that leading a title fight is a different challenge. “Driving at the front is one thing. Defending a championship lead is something else. The pressure is constant.” 

He also believes Verstappen thrives in these conditions. “Max becomes stronger when the stakes are high. That is what makes him so dangerous.” 

Sprint Weekend Adds Extra Risk 

With Qatar hosting a sprint, Arnoux stressed that the format favours Verstappen. “Max is always very strong on sprint weekends. He adapts quicker than anyone. That gives him more chances to close the gap.” 

The Frenchman added that McLaren must be flawless in every session. “One bad qualifying, one wrong tyre call, and the championship can flip.” 

Norris Must Stay Unemotional 

Arnoux also offered a broader piece of advice: stay calm. “Lando is very emotional. That can be a strength, but also a weakness. Against someone like Verstappen, you need to stay cold. You cannot let frustration control you.” 

The Las Vegas weekend exposed some of Norris’ tension, especially after criticism of his start and radio messages to the team. Arnoux believes Verstappen does not show such cracks under pressure. 

Verstappen Still the Benchmark 

In Arnoux’s eyes, the balance of power remains unchanged. “Max is still the reference. He has won everything in recent years. If McLaren want the title, they must beat him at his best.” 

Even so, the Frenchman praised Norris for bringing fresh energy to the championship. “It is great for Formula 1 that we have a real fight. Lando is talented, and he deserves to be there. But the road ahead will be very tough.” 

With only a handful of races left, Arnoux’s warning is clear: Norris cannot afford complacency. The champion behind him is ready to strike.

