Isack Hadjar’s journey from a boy in tears after his first karting test to becoming Max Verstappen’s new teammate is a story defined by resilience, raw talent and uncompromising ambition. The French-Algerian driver, who will step into one of the most demanding seats in motorsport, has risen through the ranks at remarkable speed. Behind the promotion lies a childhood shaped by sacrifice, a teenage climb powered by fearless racing and an F1 breakthrough marked by emotional highs such as his iconic Zandvoort podium. 

Hadjar’s ascent did not come without struggle. Early setbacks pushed him to the edge, but they also built the mentality that now convinces Red Bull he is ready for the biggest step of his life. 

From a Tearful Beginning to Red Bull’s Radar 

Hadjar was only a small boy when he climbed into a kart for the first time and returned to the paddock in tears. The disappointment came not from fear, but from frustration. He wanted to be fast immediately. According to those who worked with him, that moment revealed the competitive fire that would define his career. 

He progressed rapidly in national karting before stepping into international competitions, where his aggressive but controlled style began to attract attention. Red Bull noticed him early and brought him into their academy, pushing him onto a professional path while placing him under the system’s famous pressure. 

Hard Lessons, European Success and F3 Breakthrough

Hadjar’s junior years were marked by both brilliance and pain. Mechanical failures cost him titles, and mistakes in championship-deciding moments forced him to confront his weaknesses. Instead of breaking, he used them as fuel. 

His breakthrough came in Formula 3, where he stunned the paddock with fearless overtakes and an instinct for racecraft well beyond his age. More importantly, he combined speed with consistency, finishing among the top contenders and proving he could deliver under pressure. 

Red Bull rewarded that growth with a rapid promotion to Formula 2, where he once again showed remarkable adaptability. Even tough weekends only seemed to strengthen his resolve. 

Zandvoort: The Moment Everything Changed 

Hadjar’s emotional podium at Zandvoort became the defining moment of his young career. The race was chaotic, the track slippery, the pressure enormous. Yet Hadjar kept his head, fought wheel to wheel with seasoned rivals and crossed the line in tears, this time from joy rather than frustration. 

That weekend convinced many inside Red Bull that the young driver possessed not only talent, but character. It was the moment that changed his trajectory in Milton Keynes. 

The Sky Opens: Promotion to Red Bull 

The decision to promote Hadjar was bold but deliberate. Red Bull believes he embodies the qualities needed to grow into a long-term partner for Verstappen: aggression, intelligence, humility and the ability to learn fast. The team knows he will face enormous expectations, but they also believe he has the mentality to survive the pressure. 

Hadjar now enters the final and most demanding chapter of his journey. The tears of his childhood karting days have long dried. Ahead lies the sky he has chased from the beginning. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

