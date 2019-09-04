Max Verstappen

Max Emilian Verstappen was born on 30 September 1997 in Hasselt, Belgium, as the son of Jos Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen. Verstappen has both Dutch and Belgian nationality but drives under a Dutch license.
Verstappen began his karting career at the age of four. He drove in the Mini Junior Championship in his province Limburg (Belgium). In 2006, he became Belgian champion in the Rotax Max Minimax class. In 2007, he won the Dutch title. In 2009 Verstappen joined Team Pex Racing, and won the Flemish minimax championship and the Belgian KF5 championship. In 2010 Verstappen decided to go international. He was contracted by CGR and drove the world and European championships for them. During the KF3-championship, Verstappen ended up second behind Alexander Albon. In 2013 he won the European KF and KZ Championship, and at the age of 15 he won the World Championship in 2013 at Varennes-sur-Allier, France.
In 2013 he had his first experience in a racing car. This came at the circuit of Pembrey on the 11th of October. During the winter months of 2013, Verstappen drove for several Formula Renault 2.0 teams. In December 2013, Verstappen tested a Dallara F311 Formula 3 car from Motopark. On 16 January 2014, it was announced that Verstappen would make his racing debut in the Florida Winter Series. Verstappen won the races at Palm Beach and Homestead in this championship. After this, he made the switch to Formula 3 and took ten victories for Van Amersfoort Racing. It earned him a third place in the championship.
At the age of 17 he made his Formula 1 debut for Toro Rosso during the first free practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix. Verstappen would also be in action in Austin and Interlagos for the Red Bull junior team. In 2015 he already scored points in his second race, finishing seventh in the Malaysian Grand Prix, after starting from sixth place. With 49 points he finished twelfth in the championship.
In 2016, he started the season at Toro Rosso, but after the fourth Grand Prix of the year, he got the chance to join Red Bull Racing. Verstappen won his first Grand Prix for his new employer in Spain, breaking the record for the youngest Grand Prix winner.
After a solid season of 2016, the car disappointed in 2017. Nevertheless, Verstappen was able to win races in Malaysia and Mexico. In 2018, he had eleven podiums, including two victories, and finished fourth with 249 points in the final standings.
When Max Verstappen started in Formula 1, his salary was about 500,000 euros a year. Of course, this rose at a rapid pace, when his performance and thus his career also took off. In 2017, his annual salary was already estimated at 2,500,000 euros. Verstappen has now extended his contract with Red Bull Racing and receives a salary of 13,500,000 million euros per year. That's not all, of course, because this is only the basic salary he receives from Red Bull Racing every year. For every point he earns in the championship, he also earns 43,000 euros. In 2018, Verstappen scored 249 points. He also collects at least 500,000 from his sponsorship money. With the salary of Max Verstappen, we certainly do not have to feel sorry for him.
Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly are set to start this weekend's Italian Grand Prix from the bak of the grid as they are fitted with the upgraded Honda 'Spec 4' power...
Max Verstappen says his inconsistent starts are a 'mystery' that Red Bull's engine supplier Honda must solve. Verstappen lost positions off the line at the st...
Max Verstappen is hoping that he can have a fight with both Mercedes cars on Sunday after a disappointing Saturday saw him suffer from power issues. Throughout the weeken...
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has said that he thinks Formula 1's so-called "power circuits" are no longer as painful for the team since changing to Honda power at...
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has spoke of his fears that rival team Red Bull is closing the gap to the Silver Arrows, thanks to the recent form of Max Verstappen and the new Red...
Red Bull's Max Verstappen believes that he does not need to win races in order to feel confident on track, as Red Bull continue its challenge to Ferrari for second place in ...
No one knows who will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season, according to team advisor Dr Helmut Marko. Pierre Gasly drove alongside Verstappen for the open...
Max Verstappen says Honda's extensive testing is ensuring that Red Bull is suffering from less mechanical failures this year. In 2018, the energy drink squad had a number o...
Max Verstappen insists he is not thinking about potentially challenging for the drivers' championship this year. The Dutchman has won two out of the last four races, ...
Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola believes that Max Verstappen could have lasted to the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix on his hard. The Dutchman pitted for a second time a...
Max Verstappen insists he 'doesn't care' if his race wins are exciting or if they come from steady, controlled races. The Dutchman's first victory this year cam...
Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton's late-race charge to victory at the Hungaroring on Sunday shows how dominant the Mercedes team remains. Hamilton followed Verstapp...
Lewis Hamilton says that there is no better feeling than fighting Max Verstappen for the lead of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. The pair went head to head for much of the ...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has defended the team's decision not to pit Max Verstappen for fresh drivers while ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton pitted for fre...
Max Verstappen says that he and Red Bull enjoyed a strong weekend despite missing out on the race victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Fresh from his win in Germany last ...
A late-charging Lewis Hamilton has won the Hungarian Grand Prix, as he overtook Max Verstappen for the lead of the race with four laps left to run. Verstappen was out in front ...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hailed Max Verstappen's first-ever F1 pole position, stating that the close battle came down to perfecting the final corners. V...
Max Verstappen has stormed to pole position for the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix, his first in Formula 1. Fresh from his win at Hockenheim two weeks ago, Verstappen becomes the 10...
Lewis Hamilton has topped the final practice session ahead of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, narrowly edging out Max Verstappen for the top spot. The final pract...
Max Verstappen believes that Red Bull can be competitive at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, but thinks that Mercedes is still ahead. Verstappen ended both Friday practic...
Max Verstappen has played down a potential title challenge in 2019, insisting that Red Bull is still too far away from Mercedes. Verstappen has won two out of the last three ra...
Max Verstappen was "in a class of his own" in Hockenheim, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. In one of the most unpredictable races in recent memo...
Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat has described this afternoon's crazy German Grand Prix as a "horror film with a bit of black comedy" after the Russian driver managed...
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be a big threat to Mercedes' in its quest to take a fourth consecutive German Grand Prix win. Mercedes has won every race in Germany...
Charles Leclerc has ended the final practice session from the German Grand Prix on top as Mercedes struggled to keep up with Ferrari. Track limits came into effect in the sessi...
Aston Martin's CEO Andy Palmer has admitted that the British marque has a desire to lure Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen to the 24 Hours of Le Mans - as they enter the ...
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed that the team's scramble to replace the rear wing on both cars was caused by cracks found during an inspection on Max Verstappen&...
Max Verstappen says that Sebastian Vettel offered his apologies to him straight away after the race regarding their lap 37 contact. Vettel hit Verstappen on the rear heading in...
Max Verstappen believes an issue with his turbo in Q3 cost him a chance at pole position for the British Grand Prix. The Dutchman will line up in fourth place, behind Charles L...
Max Verstappen says that the Turn 6 'Brooklands' corner is bumpier than what it was in 2018. The Silverstone Circuit received a fresh layer of asphalt ahead of the 2019...
Max Verstappen insists Red Bull still has a lot of work to do in order to catch championship leaders Mercedes. The energy drink squad took its first win of the season last time...
Sergio Perez admits that he was surprised Max Verstappen didn't receive a penalty for his overtake on Charles Leclerc in Austria. In the final laps of the race at the Red B...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen is currently the best driver in the world following his consistent performances over the past year. The Dutchma...
Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko says that watching Max Verstappen in Formula 3 prior to his rookie year in Formula 1 was "dramatically different" from anything he ha...
Ferrari is not eying up Max Verstappen for a seat at the team in 2020, according to the Scuderia's team principal Mattia Binotto. Verstappen has been linked with a move awa...
After a magnificent recovery race, Max Verstappen took the win at the Red Bull Ring for the second year in a row. After a bad start, Verstappen managed...
Honda F1 director Toyoharu Tanabe has revealed that Max Verstappen's engine was on the edge in terms of cooling during the Austrian Grand Prix. In the last 30 laps of the r...
Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn believes Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are ensuring the prospect of a "brilliant future" for Formula 1. The two 21-year-ol...
Max Verstappen has been named as the Driver of the Day following the Austrian Grand Prix. A technical glitched in the systems saw Williams' Robert Kubica crowned the winner...
Mika Hakkinen believes it's a shame that the stewards deemed it necessary to investigate Max Verstappen's race-clinching overtake on Charles Leclerc at the Austrian Gran...
On his way to the Austrian Grand Prix race win, Max Verstappen set the fastest lap of the event, laying down a 1:07.475. Below you can watch the lap that awarded the Dutchm...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko admits that he thought Red Bull's chances of winning the Austrian Grand Prix disappeared after the start. Max Verstappen, who went on to cl...
Red Bull's victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last Sunday tasted better than its win in Spielberg 12 months ago, according to team principal Christian Horner. The energy dr...
After the admittedly non-exciting and lackluster French Grand Prix one week ago, the duel in Austria was just what Formula 1 needed to revitalize spirits and give fans the boost...
Max Verstappen has retained his win in Austria after the stewards decided not to hand him a time penalty for his late-race overtake on Charles Leclerc. Verstappen closed in on ...
Max Verstappen says that everyone should stay at home if his race clenching move on Charles Leclerc is deemed illegal. The pair fought for the lead of the race on the fin...
Max Verstappen has won the Austrian Grand Prix after pulling off an overtake on Charles Leclerc in the final laps of the race. Verstappen was forced to recover after he dropped...
Max Verstappen says he was caught out by the wind at the final corner, which saw him hit the barrier rear first during the second practice session. The Dutchman's session e...
Charles Leclerc ended the final session of practice on Friday on top of the timesheets in a disruptive outing that saw Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen end up in the barriers....
Max Verstappen says there are no fundamental issues with the RB15 as Red Bull works to catch up and return to winning ways. While it made improvements over the last two years, ...
Max Verstappen believes that his Red Bull team will need "a bit of luck" in order to finish on the podium at the French Grand Prix, but feels like they have the pace t...
The stewards have opted not to take any further action on the incident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the second practice session. Hamilton made a mistake at ...
A number of drivers have given their opinion on Sebastian Vettel's time penalty from the Canadian Grand Prix, that stripped Vettel and Ferrari of victory. Vettel slid acros...
Max Verstappen believes it is better to make mistakes in Formula 1 and learn from them, rather than making the errors in the junior categories, which could cost a chance at a se...
Pierre Gasly insists he has a good relationship with teammate Max Verstappen and believes the Dutchman is a good benchmark for him at Red Bull. Gasly has struggled at the team ...
Max Verstappen says it's difficult to judge Ferrari and the mistakes its made in 2019 when viewing the situation from the outside. The opening races of the season, the...
Max Verstappen insists he is still happy at Red Bull despite the rumours that he may be looking for a way out of the energy drink squad. Last week, Max's father Jos shared ...
Max Verstappen believes the gap between Red Bull and the practice front-runners is 'not dramatic' after the opening day of running in Canada. Mercedes and Ferrari took ...
Max Verstappen says Red Bull is getting stronger with every race weekend in 2019, as it aims to reel in championship leaders Mercedes. Up to every race before Monaco, Vers...
Max Verstappen is confident that Ferrari will be more competitive this weekend in Canada, but remains hopeful that Red Bull can stay close. Verstappen comfortably out-qualified...
Daniel Ricciardo believes that Max Verstappen is quicker over one lap than four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Ricciardo partnered both drivers at Red Bull, racing along...
Max Verstappen believes that neither he or Lewis Hamilton were at fault for the contact they made towards the end of the Monaco Grand Prix. After following Hamilton in P2 for m...
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have both escaped a penalty after the pair collided in the closing laps of the Monaco Grand Prix. Verstappen, after being stuck behind a strug...
Max Verstappen has been handed two penalty points on his super license after he was released unsafely into the path of Valtteri Bottas during the Monaco Grand Prix. Bottas back...
Max Verstappen says he is unlikely to challenge for the win at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend after seeing Mercedes' pace in the second practice session. The Silver Arr...
Former Grand Prix driver Jenson Button thinks the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix will mix up the world championship fight. So far this year, Mercedes has bagged five consecut...
Max Verstappen is hopeful that he can turn around his Monaco misfortunes this weekend and have a strong weekend for Red Bull. The Dutchman has made contact with the barrie...
Max Verstappen says that his Red Bull RB15 is “not really better in any corner than Mercedes”, after a race in Barcelona which saw the Dutchman finish third beh...
Max Verstappen says that Mercedes is still out of reach despite the upgrades Red Bull brought to the Spanish Grand Prix weekend. All teams brought some form of upgrades to the ...
Max Verstappen has had his power unit changed after it started leaking during the first free practice session in Barcelona. The engine that was changed after the session ...
