Formula 3News

Campos Racing has announced that two of its three drivers, Alex Peroni and Alessio Deledda, will stay on at the team for a second year in Formula 3. The pair both made their de...
Olli Caldwell will race in the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2020, teaming up with Trident. The Italian squad has completed its line-up for the upcoming season by adding the 17...
Jenzer Motorsport has announced the signing of Italian Federico Malvestiti for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 championship. Malvestiti made his debut in the category last year for...
Trident has confirmed that it will hold onto the services of Devlin DeFrancesco for a second year in the FIA Formula 3 championship. The Canadian driver raced for the team...
Charouz Racing has announced its 2020 FIA Formula 3 driver line-up, which includes David Schumacher, the son of Ralf and nephew of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael. Schuma...
Jenzer has announced that it has added Matteo Nannini to its line-up for the second season of the FIA Formula 3 championship. Nannini joins Calan Williams at the Swiss tea...
Red Bull has confirmed that Liam Lawson and Dennis Hauger will complete Hitech Grand Prix's Formula 3 driver line-up in 2020. The duo are part of the energy drin...
Max Fewtrell will remain in the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2020, making the move to Hitech for his second year in the series. In 2019, the Briton raced with ART Grand Prix, ...
Renault has announced that it has signed Oscar Piastri to its driver Academy for the 2020 season. Piastri will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship with Prema, follo...
Lirim Zendeli will remain in the FIA Formula 3 championship for a second season, signing a deal with Italian-based team Trident. In 2019, Zendeli raced for Sauber Junior Team b...
HWA Racelab has announced its 2020 Formula 3 line-up, confirming that it has retained 2019 race winner Jake Hughes for another season. Hughes will be joined by two rookie...
ART Grand Prix has become the first FIA Formula 3 team to lock in all three of its drivers for the 2020 season. The French squad announced on Wednesday that Sebastian Fer...
Alex Peroni has confirmed that he is close to returning to the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2020. The Australian's 2019 season was cut short when he was involved in a horr...
Prema has confirmed the signing of Frederik Vesti, who will race alongside Logan Sargeant in the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season. Vesti dominated the 2019 Formula Regional Euro...
ART Grand Prix has confirmed its second driver for the 2020 Formula 3 season, announcing the signing of Theo Pourchaire. The Frenchman won the Formula 4 ADAC title in...
Prema has confirmed the signing of Logan Sargeant for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season. Sargeant made his debut in the Formula 1 support category in 2019, racing for Carlin ...
Richard Verschoor has secured the Macau Grand Prix win, fending off a challenge from Juri Vips in the final laps to take the chequered flag. Verschoor started the race from fou...
Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips took the race win the qualifying race at Macau, crossing the line one and a half seconds in front of Robert Shwartzman. Vips launched off the l...
Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips has taken pole position for the qualifying race at Macau, setting the fastest lap time ever at the historic event. Vips ended the session on a ...
Jake Hughes has taken provisional pole position for the Macau Grand Prix after laying down a 2:06.793 in the first qualifying session. Hughes' time is the fastest ever set ...
2019 FIA Formula 3 title contender Jehan Daruvala has been ruled out of this year's Macau Grand Prix after sustaining a knee injury. Daruvala was originally listed on the p...
Christian Lundgaard ended the second day of testing from Valencia with the fastest time, as he did on Sunday. Lundgaard's fastest lap time of a 1:20.860 was set in the...
Christian Lungaard has topped the opening day of Formula 3 post-testing from Valencia, clocking a 1:21.370 for ART. The morning session was under wet conditions, however t...
Formula 3 has released the driver line-up of this year's post-season test, with Billy Monger and Dan Ticktum two of the bigger names in the sheet. Both aforementioned drive...
The provisional entry list for the 2019 Macau Grand Prix has been released, with two-time winner Dan Ticktum returning. This year's Macau event will run the FIA Formu...
Alex Peroni has been ruled out of competing in the Macau Grand Prix later this year following his major collision at Monza last month. During Sunday's Sprint Race, Peroni r...
Juri Vips has won the final race of the 2019 Formula 3 season, taking his third victory of the season. The Estonian driver last won in Silverstone, and had to deal with a late-...
Prema's Marcus Armstrong has won the Feature Race in Sochi, while Robert Shwartzman wins the F3 title with his second place finish, in a race that was hampered ear...
Robert Shwartzman has taken a step closer to the 2019 FIA Formula 3 championship title after taking pole position and four points in Sochi. The Prema driver beat his teammate a...
David Schumacher will make his debut in the FIA Formula 3 championship in Sochi later this week, racing for Campos. Schumacher, son of ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf and nephew ...
Hon Chio 'Charles' Leong has joined the Jenzer team for the final round of the FIA Formula 3 season in Sochi next weekend. Leong's deal sees him become the sixth dr...
The FIA Formula 3 championship will have nine rounds in 2020, after the provisional calendar was published on Tuesday. Like Formula 2, the F3 series will race at Zandvoort, whi...
Alex Peroni says he doesn't remember his massive Formula 3 crash at Monza over a week ago after he was knocked out in the accident. Peroni walked away from the crash and re...
Alex Peroni has been discharged from hospital after a horrific crash in the Italian Formula 3 round left him with a concussion and fractured vertebrae. Peroni's car hit a k...
Campos Racing's Alex Pironi suffered a very heavy accident during this morning's feature race in Monza. Pironi hit the sausage kerb on the outside of Parabolica launchin...
Prema's Robert Shwartzman managed to take the top spot this morning during the feature race at Monza, with teammate Marcus Armstrong finishing behind in second. Johan D...
Marcus Armstrong dominated the Sprint Race in the FIA Formula 3 championship to take his second win of the season. The Prema driver started the race from reverse grid pole posi...
It was the Trident of Pedro Piquet that managed to take top honors this morning at Spa-Francorchamps as championship leader Robert Shwartzman followed behind in second...
Jehan Daruvala has qualified on pole for the Formula 3 Feature Race in Spa-Francorchamps. The Indian driver edged out Pedro Piquet by just 0.2s, with Yuki Tsunoda in third. ...
Jake Hughes has ended the one and only Formula 3 practice session from the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps on top of the timesheets. A blistering late-session lap time from the Brito...
Marcus Armstrong has taken his first victory of the 2019 Formula 3 season, as he dominated the Sprint Race at the Hungaroring. The Kiwi finished 12 seconds ahead of his n...
Christian Lundgaard took his first Formula 3 win of the season, leading home an ART 1-2, as Jake Hughes beat Juri Vips to the final spot on the podium. Juri Vips initially got ...
Christian Lundgaard has taken his first pole position of the 2019 Formula 3 season, as he beat Juri Vips in a closely contested battle for the top spot. The end of the se...
Christian Lundgaard topped the solitary practice session for this weekend's Formula 3 round at the Hungaroring. Jake Hughes set the session's early benchmark, with a la...
Giorgio Carrara will get back behind the wheel of a Formula 3 car this weekend at Budapest, as he links up with Jenzer Motorsport once more. The Argentine racer competed i...
Leonardo Pulcini has taken his first win of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season, as he made use of his high starting position on Sunday. The Italian started the race from fifth...
Juri Vips has made it back-to-back Feature Race wins in Formula 3, managing to hold off an assault from Jehan Daruvala and Marcus Armstrong in the Prema's. Vips got away we...
Juri Vips took a dramatic pole for the Formula 3 Feature Race at Silverstone, besting title rivals Marcus Armstrong and Jehan Daruvala. Vips, along with Armstrong set the ...
ART's Max Fewtrell topped the solitary practice session for Formula 3 at Silverstone, leading surprise star Devlin De Francesco and teammate David Beckmann. The session com...
Federico Malvestiti will make his debut in the FIA Formula 3 category this weekend at Silverstone, driving for Jenzer. The Italian is also currently competing in the 2019 Formu...
The current spec of Formula 3 car will compete at the annual Macau Grand Prix later this year. The race has traditionally used Formula 3 cars, with the Dallara F317 in use for ...
Jake Hughes has taken the Sprint Race victory in Austria, inheriting the win after Robert Shwartzman and Prema teammate Marcus Armstrong made contact on the final lap ...
Juri Vips took his first-win of the season in the Austrian Feature race in Formula 3, besting the ART of Max Fewtrell in a race characterised by the slipstream. Max Fewtrell in...
Marcus Armstrong has taken pole position for the Formula 3 Sprint Race at the Red Bull Ring, his first of the season. The Prema driver edged out Max Fewtrell for the top spot o...
Marcus Armstrong ended Formula 3's only practice session on top as the drivers prepared for the qualifying session later today, setting a lap time of 1:19.396. The session ...
Robert Shwartzman took his second win of the season as he fought his way up to P1 after starting from 7th on the grid. The victory means Prema has won all four races on of...
Prema's Jehan Daruvala made it two wins in a row as the pole-sitter Jake Hughes clashed with the other Prema of Marcus Armstrong. Hughes had a strong getaway for the run do...
HWA's Jake Hughes took pole position for Saturday's Formula 3 feature race in France with a supreme lap of the Paul Ricard circuit to edge early pace-setter Jehan Daruva...
Niko Kari ended the practice session from the Circuit Paul Ricard on top of the timesheets, as the second round of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 championship got underway. Kari ...
Jehan Daruvala has won the first Sprint Race of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season, as he came under no pressure on his way to the chequered flag. The Prema driver jumped Niko Kari ...
Robert Schwartzman has won the opening race of the new FIA Formula 3 championship after Christian Lungaard received a post-race penalty. Lungaard was penalised for speeding und...
Robert Schwartzman took the first pole position of the new FIA Formula 3 championship, denying Christian Lundgaard the honours in the final moments. The Russian's fastest t...
Pedro Piquet has topped the first practice session of the new FIA Formula 3 championship in Barcelona, heading Yuri Vips in first place. Just 0.009s separated the pair, with Vi...
Richard Verschoor will continue with MP Motorsport in 2019, securing a seat with it in the FIA Formula 3 championship. Verschoor competed in eight races with MP Motorsport last...
Hitech has finalised its 2019 line-up by adding Ye Yifei to its roster alongside Juri Vips and Leonardo Pulcini. Yifei has been competing in the F3 Asian w...
Devlin DeFrancesco has completed Trident's 2019 line-up, as he signs for the upcoming Formula 3 championship. The Canadian competed in six rounds of the FIA Formula 3 Europ...
Pedro Piquet will race in the FIA Formula 3 championship this year after signing a deal with Trident. The 20-year-old son of two-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet joi...
Bent Viscaal will race in the FIA Formula 3 championship this year with HWA Racelab, following a successful year in the 2018 EuroFormula Open Championship. The Dutchman ended t...
Carlin Buzz Racing has announced a second driver to its 2019 Formula 3 line-up, as Felipe Drugovich joins for the upcoming season. Drugovich won the European Formula ...
Prema's line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season has been completed following the signing of Russian Robert Shwartzman. The 19-year-old joins Marcus Armstrong and Jeha...
19 Feb 2020 11:40
12 Feb 2020 12:47
10 Feb 2020 14:26
06 Feb 2020 13:16
05 Feb 2020 12:11
03 Feb 2020 16:16
29 Jan 2020 10:51
28 Jan 2020 12:21
27 Jan 2020 10:11
20 Jan 2020 16:18
08 Jan 2020 19:22
07 Jan 2020 11:14
06 Jan 2020 13:37
02 Jan 2020 17:09
30 Dec 2019 13:05
17 Dec 2019 14:10
17 Nov 2019 09:15
16 Nov 2019 02:38
15 Nov 2019 12:17
14 Nov 2019 12:03
22 Oct 2019 09:01
21 Oct 2019 17:09
20 Oct 2019 17:28
17 Oct 2019 12:49
08 Oct 2019 10:10
29 Sep 2019 09:40
28 Sep 2019 10:05
27 Sep 2019 12:40
24 Sep 2019 12:28
19 Sep 2019 18:25
17 Sep 2019 12:28
16 Sep 2019 14:07
12 Sep 2019 10:35
07 Sep 2019 11:21
01 Sep 2019 11:47
31 Aug 2019 10:31
30 Aug 2019 18:21
04 Aug 2019 10:48
03 Aug 2019 17:50
02 Aug 2019 10:28
30 Jul 2019 14:07
14 Jul 2019 10:17
13 Jul 2019 11:15
12 Jul 2019 19:04
08 Jul 2019 14:23
04 Jul 2019 12:35
30 Jun 2019 10:18
29 Jun 2019 11:08
28 Jun 2019 19:04
23 Jun 2019 10:36
22 Jun 2019 11:15
21 Jun 2019 18:36
12 May 2019 10:58
11 May 2019 10:58
10 May 2019 18:25
11 Mar 2019 15:51
28 Feb 2019 19:43
27 Feb 2019 15:25
19 Feb 2019 08:08
14 Feb 2019 18:13
05 Feb 2019 14:52
