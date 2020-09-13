Formula 3News
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F3: Sprint Race: Lawson takes the win as Piastri is crowned champion
Liam Lawson took the victory in the final F3 race of the year at Mugello this morning ahead of David Beckmann and Theo Pourchaire, who just lost out on the title to Prema's ...13 Sep 2020 11:15
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F3: Feature Race: Victory for Vesti at Mugello after battles with Zendeli and Hughes
Prema's Frederik Vesti took the win at the first F3 race at Mugello, after a tense battle with HWA's Jake Hughes, with the Briton finishing in second. The final spot was...12 Sep 2020 10:48
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F3: Sprint Race: Hughes is victorious as dramatic race takes out the Premas
It was HWA's Jake Hughes that took the win this morning in Monza, with Liam Lawson following behind in second and Theo Pourchaire in a dramatic race that saw the retirement ...06 Sep 2020 10:32
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F3: Feature Race: Vesti denies Pourchaire for victory, Sargeant spins and loses title win
It was Prema and Frederik Vesti that claimed the victory at Monza this morning, with Theo Pourchaire in second and Oscar Piastri in third. Liam Lawson led away from the pole, w...05 Sep 2020 10:29
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F3: Sprint Race: Sargeant holds back Vesti to take victory and championship lead
Logan Sargeant took his second F3 win of the season this morning ahead of teammate Frederik to take the lead in the championship, while Liam Lawson took third after a poor start...30 Aug 2020 10:31
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F3: Feature Race: Zendeli takes victory as engine issues hinder Sargeant
Trident's Lirim Zendelli took the win this morning in Belgium, ahead of Theo Pourchaire and teammate David Beckmann. Pole sitter Zendeli led away from Pourchaire....29 Aug 2020 11:12
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F3: Sprint Race: Piastri takes victory ahead of Peroni and Nannini
It was a win this morning for Prema's Oscar Piastro, ahead of (compatriot Alex Peroni. Jenzer's Matteo Nannini took the final spot on the podium in third, his first podi...16 Aug 2020 10:30
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F3: Feature Race: Hughes denies Lawson and Sargeant for victory in Barcelona
HWA's Jake Hughes took victory this morning in Barcelona, ahead of Liam Lawson and Logan Sargeant. Sargeant lined up on pole position and led away from second-placed H...15 Aug 2020 11:10
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F3: Sprint Race: Viscaal edges Zandeli for first F3 victory
It was the MP Motorsport car of Bent Viscaal that took the victory this morning after a tense battle with Lirim Zandelli. ART's Theo Pourchaire rounding out t...09 Aug 2020 10:35
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F3: Feature Race: Sargeant takes a comfortable first F3 win at Silverstone
Prema's Logan Sargeant took the win this morning at Silverstone, ahead of Jake Hughes and Liam Lawson, who battled hard for second in the closing laps of the race. Sargeant...08 Aug 2020 11:10
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F3: Sprint Race: Smolyar holds off Beckmann to take first F3 victory
ART's Alexander Smolyar took the win this morning in Silverstone ahead of David Beckmann, with Clement Novalak rounding out the podium positions in third. Smolyar...02 Aug 2020 10:34
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F3: Feature Race: Lawson holds off Piastri to win at Silverstone
Liam Lawson has won the opening Formula 3 race of the first Silverstone weekend, holding off Oscar Piastri for the race win. Lawson came under big pressure from Piastri in the ...01 Aug 2020 11:16
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F3: Qualifying: Sargeant edges Lawson for F3 pole at Silverstone
Logan Sargeant has taken his first career Formula 3 pole position, narrowly beating Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson to the top spot. Less than half a tenth separated the pai...31 Jul 2020 15:37
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F3: Barnicoat makes single-seater return, replaces Ahmed at Carlin
Ben Barnicoat will make his debut in the FIA Formula 3 championship this weekend at Silverstone, as he steps in for compatriot Enaam Ahmed. Ahmed and his sponsors have pa...30 Jul 2020 12:00
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F3: Sprint Race: Beckmann takes the win as penalties deny Viscaal
Trident's David Beckmann took the win this morning at the Hungaroring ahead of Oscar Piastri after penalties denied Bent Viscaal of his first victory in F3. H...19 Jul 2020 10:36
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F3: Feature Race: Pourchaire takes second straight victory after first corner chaos
It was a convincing victory for ART's Theo Pourchaire this morning at the Hungaroring, in front of second-placed Oscar Piastri by over ten seconds after a dramatic firs...18 Jul 2020 11:35
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F3: Smolyar takes maiden F3 pole in delayed qualifying session
Aleksandr Smolyar has taken his first career pole position in the FIA Formula 3 championship, edging out Prema's Logan Sargeant by three-tenths of a second. The session was...17 Jul 2020 20:26
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F3: F3's Hungarian qualifying session postponed due to wet conditions
Formula 3's qualifying session has been postponed after heavy rainfall hit the circuit before the start of the session. The green flag was waved on schedule and the drivers...17 Jul 2020 14:23
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F3: Sprint Race: Pourchaire wins after Lawson and Hughes clash
It was victory for ART's Theo Pourchaire this morning in Austria, after a dramatic late-race clash between leaders Liam Lawson and Jake Hughes. The incident promo...12 Jul 2020 10:31
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F3: Feature Race: Vesti takes victory for Prema as rain ends race early
Prema's Fredrik Vest took the win this morning in Austria ahead of Lirim Zandelli. David Beckmann rounded out the podium positions in third place in a race th...11 Jul 2020 11:06
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F3: Qualifying: Vesti claims pole for Styrian Feature Race
Frederik Vesti has taken pole position for the second round of the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season, edging out David Beckman by one-tenth of a second. The Danish driver had his origi...10 Jul 2020 14:44
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F3: Practice: Zendeli marginally leads Beckmann after F3 practice
Lirim Zendeli narrowly ended the sole practice session from the Red Bull Ring on top of the timesheets, setting a 1:19.994 at the end of the 45 minutes of running. The German w...10 Jul 2020 10:27
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F3: Sprint Race: Lawson holds off Verschoor for maiden F3 victory
Liam Lawson has won his first Formula 3 race in Austria, as he succeeded in holding off a late attack from Richard Verschoor. The Australian, who started the race from fifth on...05 Jul 2020 10:37
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F3: Feature Race: Piastri wins on debut ahead of Prema teammate Sargeant
The Prema of Oscar Piastri took the victory in the first race of the season this morning in Austria, ahead of teammate Logan Sargeant. Campos' Alex Peroni rounded out t...04 Jul 2020 11:05
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F3: Qualifying: Fernandez seals pole position for F3 season opener
Sebastian Fernandez edged out the competition during the opening qualifying session of the 2020 Formula 3 season to take pole position for ART, clocking a 1:19.429. The Venezue...03 Jul 2020 14:38
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F3: Practice: Beckmann leads F3 practice session in mixed conditions
David Beckmann has topped the sole practice session for the Formula 3 round in Austria, as the series had its first official session since pre-season testing earlier this year. ...03 Jul 2020 10:30
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F3: Stanek steps up to F3 with Charouz Racing System in place of Kari
Roman Stanek will make his debut in the FIA Formula 3 Championship this weekend in Austria, replacing Niko Kari at Charouz Racing System. Stanek becomes the youngest yet t...02 Jul 2020 13:35
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F3: Beckmann returns to Trident for 2020 F3 season
David Beckmann will race in the FIA Formula 3 series this year, replacing Devlin DeFrancesco at Trident. Beckmann was part of the Trident team in 2018 for the second ...24 Jun 2020 17:42
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F3: Piastri to be mentored by Mark Webber in 2020
Mark Webber will mentor Formula 3 title hopeful Oscar Piastri this year, on the Australian's quest to reach Formula 1. Piastri has signed with Jam Sports Manageme...02 Mar 2020 16:43
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F3: MP Motorsport completes 2020 line-up with Verschoor
Richard Verschoor will remain in the FIA Formula 3 championship with MP Motorsport this year, it has been confirmed. The Dutchman competed in the series last year, scoring a be...28 Feb 2020 10:17
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F3: MP Motorsport adds Dunner to 2020 F3 line-up
MP Motorsport has announced its second signing for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 championship, adding Lukas Dunner to its line-up. Dunner competed at the Macau Grand Prix for the Dutc...27 Feb 2020 10:18
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F3: Floersch joins 2020 F3 grid with Campos
Campos has completed its 2020 FIA Formula 3 driver line-up by adding Sophia Floersch to its roster. In 2019, the German competed in the Formula Regional Championship, which saw...26 Feb 2020 14:10
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F3: Carlin announces its three 2020 F3 drivers
Carlin has announced its driver line-up for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 championship, naming all three pilots at once. The British team will be the home for Clement Novalak, En...24 Feb 2020 17:42
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F3: Viscaal remains in F3, joins MP Motorsport
Bent Viscaal will remain in the FIA Formula 3 season this year after securing a seat with MP Motorsport. In 2019, the Dutchman contested the championship with HWA Racelab, secu...21 Feb 2020 10:42
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F3: Peroni, Deledda set for F3 return with Campos
Campos Racing has announced that two of its three drivers, Alex Peroni and Alessio Deledda, will stay on at the team for a second year in Formula 3. The pair both made their de...19 Feb 2020 11:40
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F3: Caldwell secures F3 seat with Trident
Olli Caldwell will race in the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2020, teaming up with Trident. The Italian squad has completed its line-up for the upcoming season by adding the 17...12 Feb 2020 12:47
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F3: Jenzer completes 2020 F3 line-up with Malvestiti
Jenzer Motorsport has announced the signing of Italian Federico Malvestiti for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 championship. Malvestiti made his debut in the category last year for...10 Feb 2020 14:26
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F3: Trident retains DeFrancesco for second F3 campaign
Trident has confirmed that it will hold onto the services of Devlin DeFrancesco for a second year in the FIA Formula 3 championship. The Canadian driver raced for the team...06 Feb 2020 13:16
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F3: Charouz announces 2020 line-up, Schumacher signs for full campaign
Charouz Racing has announced its 2020 FIA Formula 3 driver line-up, which includes David Schumacher, the son of Ralf and nephew of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael. Schuma...05 Feb 2020 12:11
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F3: Jenzer adds Matteo Nannini to 2020 line-up
Jenzer has announced that it has added Matteo Nannini to its line-up for the second season of the FIA Formula 3 championship. Nannini joins Calan Williams at the Swiss tea...03 Feb 2020 16:16
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F3: Lawson, Hauger complete Hitech Grand Prix's 2020 line-up
Red Bull has confirmed that Liam Lawson and Dennis Hauger will complete Hitech Grand Prix's Formula 3 driver line-up in 2020. The duo are part of the energy drin...29 Jan 2020 10:51
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F3: Fewtrell remains in F3, switches to Hitech for 2020
Max Fewtrell will remain in the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2020, making the move to Hitech for his second year in the series. In 2019, the Briton raced with ART Grand Prix, ...28 Jan 2020 12:21
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F3: Piastri joins Renault Sport Academy, takes F3 seat with Prema
Renault has announced that it has signed Oscar Piastri to its driver Academy for the 2020 season. Piastri will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship with Prema, follo...27 Jan 2020 10:11
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F3: Trident secures services of Zendeli for 2020
Lirim Zendeli will remain in the FIA Formula 3 championship for a second season, signing a deal with Italian-based team Trident. In 2019, Zendeli raced for Sauber Junior Team b...20 Jan 2020 16:18
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F3: HWA retains Hughes, adds Fittipaldi and Doohan to line-up
HWA Racelab has announced its 2020 Formula 3 line-up, confirming that it has retained 2019 race winner Jake Hughes for another season. Hughes will be joined by two rookie...08 Jan 2020 19:22
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F3: Fernandez completes ART's 2020 F3 driver line-up
ART Grand Prix has become the first FIA Formula 3 team to lock in all three of its drivers for the 2020 season. The French squad announced on Wednesday that Sebastian Fer...07 Jan 2020 11:14
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F3: Peroni eyeing return to F3 grid following horror Monza crash
Alex Peroni has confirmed that he is close to returning to the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2020. The Australian's 2019 season was cut short when he was involved in a horr...06 Jan 2020 13:37
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F3: Vesti confirmed at Prema for 2020
Prema has confirmed the signing of Frederik Vesti, who will race alongside Logan Sargeant in the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season. Vesti dominated the 2019 Formula Regional Euro...02 Jan 2020 17:09
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F3: Pourchaire joins ART following F4 title success
ART Grand Prix has confirmed its second driver for the 2020 Formula 3 season, announcing the signing of Theo Pourchaire. The Frenchman won the Formula 4 ADAC title in...30 Dec 2019 13:05
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F3: Sargeant joins title defenders Prema for 2020 season
Prema has confirmed the signing of Logan Sargeant for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season. Sargeant made his debut in the Formula 1 support category in 2019, racing for Carlin ...17 Dec 2019 14:10
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F3: Verschoor holds off Vips to take Macau GP victory
Richard Verschoor has secured the Macau Grand Prix win, fending off a challenge from Juri Vips in the final laps to take the chequered flag. Verschoor started the race from fou...17 Nov 2019 09:15
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F3: Vips keeps Shwartzman at bay to win Macau qualifying race
Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips took the race win the qualifying race at Macau, crossing the line one and a half seconds in front of Robert Shwartzman. Vips launched off the l...16 Nov 2019 02:38
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F3: Vips storms to pole in Macau
Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips has taken pole position for the qualifying race at Macau, setting the fastest lap time ever at the historic event. Vips ended the session on a ...15 Nov 2019 12:17
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F3: Hughes takes provisional pole in Macau for HWA
Jake Hughes has taken provisional pole position for the Macau Grand Prix after laying down a 2:06.793 in the first qualifying session. Hughes' time is the fastest ever set ...14 Nov 2019 12:03
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F3: Knee injury rules Daruvala out of Macau
2019 FIA Formula 3 title contender Jehan Daruvala has been ruled out of this year's Macau Grand Prix after sustaining a knee injury. Daruvala was originally listed on the p...22 Oct 2019 09:01
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F3: Lundgaard fastest after second day of Valencia testing
Christian Lundgaard ended the second day of testing from Valencia with the fastest time, as he did on Sunday. Lundgaard's fastest lap time of a 1:20.860 was set in the...21 Oct 2019 17:09
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F3: Lundgaard ends day one of Valencia test on top
Christian Lungaard has topped the opening day of Formula 3 post-testing from Valencia, clocking a 1:21.370 for ART. The morning session was under wet conditions, however t...20 Oct 2019 17:28
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F3: Monger, Ticktum headline post-season F3 test
Formula 3 has released the driver line-up of this year's post-season test, with Billy Monger and Dan Ticktum two of the bigger names in the sheet. Both aforementioned drive...20 Oct 2019 08:50
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F3: Provisional entry list for 2019 Macau Grand Prix released
The provisional entry list for the 2019 Macau Grand Prix has been released, with two-time winner Dan Ticktum returning. This year's Macau event will run the FIA Formu...17 Oct 2019 12:49
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F3: Peroni's recovery from Monza crash prolonged
Alex Peroni has been ruled out of competing in the Macau Grand Prix later this year following his major collision at Monza last month. During Sunday's Sprint Race, Peroni r...08 Oct 2019 10:10
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F3: Sprint Race: Vips dominates to take final victory of 2019 season
Juri Vips has won the final race of the 2019 Formula 3 season, taking his third victory of the season. The Estonian driver last won in Silverstone, and had to deal with a late-...29 Sep 2019 09:40
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F3: Feature Race: Armstrong wins, Shwartzman takes 2019 F3 title
Prema's Marcus Armstrong has won the Feature Race in Sochi, while Robert Shwartzman wins the F3 title with his second place finish, in a race that was hampered ear...28 Sep 2019 10:05
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F3: Qualifying: Shwartzman edges closer to title with pole
Robert Shwartzman has taken a step closer to the 2019 FIA Formula 3 championship title after taking pole position and four points in Sochi. The Prema driver beat his teammate a...27 Sep 2019 12:40
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F3: David Schumacher joins Campos for Sochi finale
David Schumacher will make his debut in the FIA Formula 3 championship in Sochi later this week, racing for Campos. Schumacher, son of ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf and nephew ...24 Sep 2019 12:28
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F3: Leong joins Jenzer for final round at Sochi
Hon Chio 'Charles' Leong has joined the Jenzer team for the final round of the FIA Formula 3 season in Sochi next weekend. Leong's deal sees him become the sixth dr...19 Sep 2019 18:25
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F3: Formula 3 reveals 2020 race schedule
The FIA Formula 3 championship will have nine rounds in 2020, after the provisional calendar was published on Tuesday. Like Formula 2, the F3 series will race at Zandvoort, whi...17 Sep 2019 12:28
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F3: Peroni was knocked out in horror F3 crash
Alex Peroni says he doesn't remember his massive Formula 3 crash at Monza over a week ago after he was knocked out in the accident. Peroni walked away from the crash and re...16 Sep 2019 14:07
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F3: Peroni discharged from hospital after horror crash
Alex Peroni has been discharged from hospital after a horrific crash in the Italian Formula 3 round left him with a concussion and fractured vertebrae. Peroni's car hit a k...12 Sep 2019 10:35
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F3: Video: Peroni walks away after flying crash
Campos Racing's Alex Pironi suffered a very heavy accident during this morning's feature race in Monza. Pironi hit the sausage kerb on the outside of Parabolica launchin...07 Sep 2019 11:21
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F3: Feature Race: Shwartzman takes victory ahead of Prema top three
Prema's Robert Shwartzman managed to take the top spot this morning during the feature race at Monza, with teammate Marcus Armstrong finishing behind in second. Johan D...07 Sep 2019 10:26
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
Saturday
Sunday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
Race / Startgrid
13:00 - 15:00
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
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Saturday
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Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
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Sunday
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Race
13:00 - 15:00
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Friday
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
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Saturday
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Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
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Sunday
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Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00