The inaugural Formula 1 race in Madrid is facing serious complications, according to RMC Motori, which reports that construction delays threaten the 2026 debut. The project, announced with great fanfare earlier this year, now risks missing key deadlines, prompting Formula 1 to consider backup options. One of those potential replacements is Imola, which could step in if Madrid cannot meet the required standards in time.

The new street circuit around the IFEMA complex was intended to be a showcase event for Spain, combining an urban setting with modern infrastructure. However, the scale of the construction work has proved more demanding than initially expected. With the timeline already under pressure, doubts are growing about whether the venue can be completed before the FIA’s mandatory inspection window.

RMC Motori’s report has raised concern across the paddock about the viability of the ambitious project.

“The Project Is Falling Behind Schedule”

RMC Motori writes that the construction work is “significantly behind schedule”, largely due to delays in securing materials and complications in the layout’s approval process. Various sections of the planned circuit, including service roads, safety installations and the paddock structure, are reportedly far from completion.

Formula 1 traditionally requires a new circuit to be fully ready months ahead of its debut, allowing the FIA time to conduct thorough safety checks. With the current pace of progress, that timeline is now in jeopardy.

Imola Positioned as Emergency Solution

If Madrid fails to meet its deadline, Formula 1 may revert to an established circuit instead. According to RMC Motori, Imola is one of the leading candidates. The Italian venue already has Grade 1 certification and can be slotted into the calendar with minimal logistical disruption.

Imola has been part of the F1 schedule several times since its pandemic-era return and maintains strong support from local authorities eager to keep the Grand Prix alive.

While Formula 1 prefers to move forward with the Madrid project, having a reliable alternative reduces the risk of a gap in the calendar.

Financial Pressure Increases

The stakes for Madrid are high. The event has been marketed as a long-term flagship race, with significant investment from regional authorities. Any delay could result in substantial financial penalties or the need for renegotiation with Formula 1.

RMC Motori notes that F1 officials are monitoring the situation closely and have not ruled out activating contingency plans if progress does not accelerate soon.

Crunch Time Approaching

With the 2026 season approaching rapidly, F1’s patience is limited. The next few months are expected to be decisive. If construction accelerates and the FIA’s early inspections are met, Madrid can still debut on schedule. If not, Imola stands ready to fill the gap.

For now, Madrid’s future remains uncertain, and the pressure to deliver on time has never been higher.