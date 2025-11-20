Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert have jumped to Lewis Hamilton’s defence after Ferrari president John Elkann publicly criticised both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. According to the British former drivers, Elkann is pointing at the wrong people, because Ferrari’s biggest issue is not its drivers but the car itself.

Elkann’s comments caused a stir earlier this week when he said his drivers should “talk less and perform more”. The reaction was met with disbelief in parts of the British media. Hill and Herbert believe such criticism only adds unnecessary pressure and fails to address Ferrari’s structural weaknesses.

Both former drivers argue that Hamilton, in particular, cannot be blamed for the team’s inconsistent results.

“This Has Nothing to Do With Lewis”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hill did not hold back. “This has nothing to do with Lewis. The car is simply not good enough. You cannot expect miracles from a driver if the machinery is not there.”

Hill added that Hamilton has dealt with similar criticism in the past. “Lewis has heard worse in his career. He is mentally strong. But a president calling out his own drivers publicly never helps anyone.”

Herbert Also Points at Ferrari’s Car

Johnny Herbert agreed and said the team leadership should first look in the mirror. “The car performance is the issue. If Ferrari wants results, they need to build a better car. It is that simple.”

Herbert believes Hamilton and Leclerc are both delivering the maximum. “They are doing everything they can. They are fighting a package that is not always consistent. Blaming the drivers is the easy way out.”

Concern Over Ferrari’s Internal Atmosphere

Both former drivers worry about what Elkann’s remarks say about the internal environment in Maranello. Fire from the top can damage team morale and strain the relationship between management and drivers.

Hill warned that such public criticism can destabilise the team. “You want unity, especially with new regulations coming in 2026. If the president is sending mixed messages, that does not create harmony.”

Herbert added that strong leadership requires calmness. “Ferrari needs stability. They do not benefit from pressure or blame games.”

Hamilton Quiet but Determined

Hamilton has not reacted publicly to Elkann’s comments but has emphasised in recent interviews that he remains committed to helping Ferrari rebuild. The Briton insists he sees long-term potential in the project, despite a challenging start.

Hill believes Hamilton will keep pushing regardless of the noise. “Lewis knows what it takes to win. If Ferrari gives him the tools, he will deliver. Right now, the responsibility lies with the factory, not the drivers.”