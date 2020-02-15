Formula ENews

Pole position was taken by Porsche's Andre Lotterer by just 0.063 of a second this afternoon in Mexico, giving Lotterer his second pole in Formula E, and Porsche&#...
Sam Bird ended the second and final practice session from Mexico City at the top of the timesheets, edging out DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix da Costa. Daniel Abt failed to t...
Edoardo Mortara has topped the opening practice session from the Mexico ePrix weekend, with the session stopped early following a crash for Daniel Abt. Abt hit the barrie...
The DS Techeetah Formula E team has shown off what its 2020/21 livery could look like, following the reveal of the Gen2 EVO car. The new car for the seventh season of FE was la...
Formula E has launched its brand new car for season seven of the series, the Gen2 EVO. The car’s front wing has been reprofiled, while a new aggressive dorsal fin has bee...
The FIA has announced that the Sanya ePrix, which was scheduled to take place next month, has been postponed. The announcement comes following the outbreak of the coronav...
Formula E has revealed an extended track layout for the upcoming round in Mexico around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez. The event takes place on February 15th, and is the fou...
Maximilian Guenther has described his first race win in the ABB Formula E championship as a "dream come true". The German started the Santiago ePrix last Saturday fro...
It was victory this afternoon in Santiago for Andretti's Max Guenther, taking his first Formula E race win in the process. Antonio Felix Da Costs followed behind in sec...
Mitch Evans has put his Panasonic Jaguar Racing car on pole for only the second time at the Santiago e-Prix. He beat the BMW of Maximilian Guenther, who qualified in second...
Alex Lynn has returned to the Panasonic Jaguar Racing in Formula E as the team's official test and reserve driver. Lynn raced for Jaguar during the second half of the 2018/...
It has been announced that Formula E will move to a new generation of car in 2022, known as the 'Gen 3' car after the FIA issued the technical tenders for the car, notin...
The ABB Formula E world championship will be officially recognised as an FIA world championship series from the 2020/21 season. It will be the seventh campaign of the all-elect...
Maximilian Gunther has been stripped of his podium result in Ad Diriyah after he received a 24-second time penalty post-race. The German, who crossed the line inside the top th...
BMW's Alexander Sims has won the second race of the Diriyah E-Prix this afternoon to take his first win in Formula E, with teammate Max Guntherfinishing behind to take ...
BMW's Alexander Sims has taken his second pole position of the weekend for the second race of the Diriyah E-Prix, with Nissan's Sebastien Buemi joining him on ...
Sam Bird has won the opening race of the 2019/20 Formula E season, battling with both Mercedes cars to take the chequered flag. The Briton started the race from fifth on the gr...
Alexander Sims has triumphed in the opening qualifying session of the year, beating Stoffel Vandoorne by almost three-tenths of a second in Super Pole in Saudi Arabia. Th...
Venturi has announced a three-year title sponsorship deal with ROKiT, the same telecommunications company that sponsors the Williams Formula 1 team. The deal was announced the ...
The Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team has announced that Esteban Gutierrez will act as its reserve and development driver during the 2019/20 season. Gutierrez has been working wi...
Nissan has launched a brand new livery ahead of the 2019/20 season, with the car featuring much more red and black. Last year's challenger was predominantly silver and...
With the sixth season of Formula E kicking off in December, pre-season testing for the year ahead concluded on Friday in Valencia. Maximilian Guenther set the fastest time of t...
Andre Lotterer was left happy with the "promising" potential of the Porsche 99x Electric despite enduring a not so smooth opening two days of pre-season testing. On W...
NIO has announced its 2019/20 driver line-up, confirming that Oliver Turvey and Ma Qing Hua will race for it in the upcoming season. Turvey has been retained by the team f...
BMW Motorsport has confirmed that Alexander Sims will remain at the team for the 2019/20 season of Formula E. Sims joined the German outfit last season alongside Antonio Felix ...
Mahindra has launched its 2019/20 Formula E car, called the M6Electro while also announcing it has kept its line-up of Pascal Wehrlein and Jerome D'Ambrosio. The Indian-lic...
Jaguar has announced that James Calado has joined the team as a full-time race driver for the 2019/20 campaign. Calado last raced in a single-seater championship in 2013, when ...
Jaguar Racing has announced that Mitch Evans will remain at the team for the 2019/20 Formula E season after signing a multi-year deal. The New Zealand driver has competed in th...
Formula E will race in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta in June of next year, as part of the sixth season of the all-electric series. The race addition is set to see a couple ...
GEOX Dragon has confirmed that Nico Muller has joined the team for the sixth season of Formula E. Muller will race alongside ex-Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley, who was confir...
DS Techeetah has confirmed its line-up for the 2019/20 Formula E season, placing Antonio Felix da Costa alongside reigning series champion Jean-Eric Vergne. Da Costa, who ...
Jamie Reigle has been selected as the new Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, taking the place of Alejandro Agag who moves to the role of Chairman. Reigle's previous...
Nyck de Vries believes that racing in the upcoming season of the FIA Formula E championship is the best move for his career. Mercedes confirmed on Wednesday that the Dutchman w...
The Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team has launched the car that it will compete with in the 2019/20 FE season, its first in the all-electric series. The German manufacturer has a...
BMW Andretti has signed German driver Max Gunther for the 2019/2020 Formula E season, replacing Antonio Felix da Costa who has also confirmed his exit from the team. Guent...
Audi has launched its car that will compete in the 2019/20 Formula E championship, naming it the Audi e-tron FE06. The German outfit ended fifth season of Formula E second...
Nissan e.dams has announced that it has retained its season five driver line-up of Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland for the 2019/20 campaign. Rowland joined the team after it...
Porsche has officially unveiled the car that it will race with during the 2019/20 Formula E season, its first in the all-electric series. The launch took place during a unique ...
TAG Heuer has been named as the title sponsor and timing partner of the Porsche Formula E team in a multi-year deal. The sixth season of the all-electric championship kick...
Porsche has announced its unique way of launching its first-ever Formula E car next week. The 2019/20 season challenger by the German manufacturer will be unveiled on Wednesday...
Mercedes has announced that it will officially present its first Formula E car on September 11th next month. The German manufacturer will enter under its own name for the sixth...
Brendon Hartley has picked up a full-time drive in the Formula E championship with Geox Dragon Racing, the team has confirmed. Hartley, a two-time World Endurance Champion, is ...
Esteban Gutierrez will get back behind the wheel of a Formula E car later this week, as he carries out tests for Mercedes. Gutierrez has been part of the Mercedes team this yea...
Audi team boss Allan McNish says that he is proud of his team despite the championship loss it suffered at the season finale in New York. In the teams' championship, Audi l...
Andre Lotterer has left DS Techeetah and will join Porsche for season six of Formula E. Lotterer joined the team in 2017 and has helped it win two consecutive teams&rsquo...
Robin Frijns has won the final race of the 2018/19 Formula E season as Jean-Eric Vergne becomes the first ever double FE champion. Vergne was the strong favourite coming into t...
Alexander Sims has taken pole position for the final race of the 2018/19 Formula E season as Sebastien Buemi was eliminated from championship contention. Buemi made ...
Sebastian Buemi has won the penultimate race of the 2018/19 Formula E season, as Jen Eric Vergne was made wait for the championship. Vergne was forced to put in a recovery driv...
Sebastian Buemi has taken pole position for the opening race of the season finale in New York, as he beat Pascal Wehrlein to the top spot. The race gets underway later today, w...
Oliver Rowland ended the second practice session on Saturday on top of the timesheets as the focus shifts to qualifying for the first race of the weekend later today. The Brito...
Alexander Sims has topped the opening practice session of the New York weekend, the final event in the 2018/19 Formula E season. The BMW driver narrowly edged out Sebastien Bue...
Audi has confirmed that Daniel Abt will remain a part of its line-up for the sixth season of Formula E, which kicks of later this year. Abt's new deal has been confirmed on...
Formula E has confirmed the layout of next season's circuit that will host the first Seoul ePrix in South Korea. The track is 2.8km in length and features 19 corners, inclu...
Mercedes has completed a two-day test at the Varano circuit ahead of its full switch to Formula E next year. Both Stoffel Vandoorne and Gary Paffett were present at the te...
There was a list of drivers to receive post-race penalties after yesterday's dramatic Swiss ePrix in Bern. Techeetah's Andre Lotterer was handed a post-race drive-throu...
Jean-Eric Vergne took the win in Bern this afternoon for Techeetah to extend his championship ahead of Jaguar's Mitch Evans. The Nissan of Sebastien Buemi rounded ...
Jean-Eric Vergne took pole position for the 2019 Swiss ePrix, beating Mitch Evans by over three-tenths to take the top spot. Vergne's time read a 1:18.183, as he eased into...
Pascal Wehrllein finished free practice two on top this morning in Bern, with Andre Lotterer just 0.078 behind in second place. Wehrlein managed a fastest lap of 1:18.118&n...
Jean-Eric Vergne ended the opening practice session in Bern ahead of teammate Andre Lotterer, as Techeetah took top honours in the session. Vergne set a quickest time of 1:19.28...
The FIA has confirmed that 14 races will make up the 2019/20 championship with a double-header opener and finale, the latter of which will take place in a return to London. &nb...
Antonio Felix da Costa says that he must adopt a "balls-out" approach in order to win this year's Formula E championship. With three races left to run this ...
Audi's Lucas Di Grassi took the chequered flag in convincing fashion this afternoon to take victory in Berlin, his second win of the season. Di Grassi managed a ...
Sebastien Buemi has taken pole position for this afternoon's Berlin ePrix, beating Stoffel Vandoorne to the pole by 0.0398 setting a fastest time of...
Techeetah's Andre Lotterer managed to top the timesheets in Berlin this afternoon with a time of 1:07.401. Venturi's Edoardo Mortara was second fastest, with a gap ...
Mitch Evans has ended the first practice session of the Formula E weekend in Berlin on top of the timesheets. Evans, who has one race victory to his name so far this season, se...
Jean-Eric Vergne has become the first driver to win twice in the 2018/19 Formula E season, as he took the chequered flag in Monaco. The Techeetah driver started from pole posit...
Jean-Eric Vergne has taken his first pole position of the 2018/19 season, as he was awarded the spot following a grid penalty for Oliver Rowland. Rowland was the fastest driver...
Virgin's Robin Frijns clinched the victory at this evenings' exceptionally crazy Formula E race in Paris. The Dutch driver finished ahead of second place...
Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein has lost pole position ahead of this evening's Formula E race in Paris. It is also understood that teammate Jerome D'Ambrosio has a...
Mahindra's Pascal Wehrlein will start the Paris ePrix from pole position after getting into Super Pole and taking the top spot in qualifying. Nissan e.Dams' Oliver Rowla...
15 Feb 2020 19:45
08 Feb 2020 10:06
04 Feb 2020 12:25
02 Feb 2020 13:41
28 Jan 2020 15:08
20 Jan 2020 13:36
18 Jan 2020 19:56
07 Jan 2020 15:54
17 Dec 2019 09:33
03 Dec 2019 12:30
23 Nov 2019 16:19
22 Nov 2019 13:52
21 Nov 2019 11:49
15 Nov 2019 15:05
22 Oct 2019 10:40
19 Oct 2019 09:21
17 Oct 2019 18:15
15 Oct 2019 12:52
09 Oct 2019 14:14
05 Oct 2019 09:02
02 Oct 2019 14:23
26 Sep 2019 11:03
20 Sep 2019 12:22
18 Sep 2019 11:01
17 Sep 2019 15:15
16 Sep 2019 12:24
12 Sep 2019 10:22
11 Sep 2019 16:30
09 Sep 2019 18:54
05 Sep 2019 13:46
29 Aug 2019 08:39
26 Aug 2019 11:24
22 Aug 2019 11:45
15 Aug 2019 11:06
08 Aug 2019 13:59
31 Jul 2019 13:42
23 Jul 2019 11:04
17 Jul 2019 14:02
14 Jul 2019 22:55
13 Jul 2019 23:01
11 Jul 2019 10:18
02 Jul 2019 12:16
26 Jun 2019 15:59
23 Jun 2019 09:18
22 Jun 2019 19:35
15 Jun 2019 10:43
06 Jun 2019 09:42
25 May 2019 13:51
24 May 2019 17:51
11 May 2019 17:58
27 Apr 2019 15:47
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10