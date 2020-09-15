Formula ENews
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FE: Mahindra hires former Mercedes HPP team leader Holden
It has been confirmed that former Mercedes High-Performance Powertrain team leader Josef Holden is to join Mahindra for the upcoming seventh season of the ABB FIA Formula E Cham...15 Sep 2020 13:33
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FE: Sims to replace D'Ambrosio at Mahindra for season seven
It has been revealed BMW's Alexander Sims will race for Mahindra Racing next season after it was announced Jerome D'Ambrosio will leave the team. It is yet unsure who w...20 Aug 2020 12:50
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FE: Venturi announces Massa departure for season seven
Rokit Venturi Racing has announced its driver Felipe Massa will depart the team, with yesterday's season finale in Berlin being his final race for the team. The announcemen...14 Aug 2020 10:22
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FE: Berlin Race 6: Vandoorne takes maiden Formula E win as Mercedes claim 1-2 finish
In the sixth and final round of Formula E season, six this afternoon in Berlin, Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne clinched victory ahead of teammate Nyck De Vries to take the firs...13 Aug 2020 19:55
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FE: Berlin Race 5: Rowland takes first win at Berlin
In the penultimate race of the Formula E season, it was Nissan's Oliver Rowland that scored his first victory in the series ahead of Virgin's Robin Frijns. Aud...12 Aug 2020 19:55
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FE: Berlin Race 4: Vergne takes the win, Da Costa and Techeetah wrap up titles
Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne took victory this afternoon in Berlin as Antonio Felix Da Costa finished in second, securing both the title for himself and the Techee...09 Aug 2020 19:58
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FE: Berlin Race 3: Guenther clings onto victory ahead of Frijns
As Formula E returned to its more traditional Berlin layout for races three and four, it was the BMW of Max Guenther that took the victory in the third of six races at Templehof...08 Aug 2020 19:55
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FE: Berlin Race 2: Dominant Da Costa wins in race two
In the second race on the reversed Berlin ePrix layout, Techeetah's Antonio Felix Da Costa a lights-to-flag victory once again this afternoon ahead of Sebastien Bu...06 Aug 2020 18:59
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FE: Berlin Race 1: Da Costa takes the victory in crazy Berlin opener
In the first of six scheduled races at Berlin's Templehof Airport to see out the 2019/2020 season, it was Techeetah's Antonio Felix Da Costa that took top honours this a...05 Aug 2020 20:00
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FE: Mercedes to use all-black base livery in Formula E
The Mercedes Formula E team has unveiled the black livery that it will complete the season with, as the company continues to show its support for equality. Ahead of the start o...29 Jul 2020 12:09
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FE: GEOX Dragon signs Sette Camara for final Berlin rounds
GEOX Dragon has confirmed Sergio Sette Camara will complete the 2019/20 Formula E season with it, replacing Brendon Hartley who has already departed the team. After a lengthy b...22 Jul 2020 10:06
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FE: Virgin announces Nick Cassidy to replace Sam Bird for 2021
Envision Virgin Racing has announced it's signing of Nick Cassidy for the 2021 Formula E season, replacing the outgoing Sam Bird. The team announced on Wednesday that reign...15 Jul 2020 21:55
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FE: Bird leaves Envision Virgin Racing for Jaguar
Sam Bird will depart the Envision Virgin Racing team at the end of the 2019/20 Formula E season to join Jaguar. Since Formula E's inception in 2014, Bird has contested ever...14 Jul 2020 11:24
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FE: Abt to contest Berlin rounds with NIO 333 after Audi dismissal
Daniel Abt will return to the seat of a Formula E car at the 2019-20 season finale in Berlin, driving for the NIO 333 team. Abt was released from Audi in May after it was ...01 Jul 2020 13:02
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FE: Williams secures Formula E battery supplier contract
Williams Advanced Engineering has been appointed as the exclusive battery system supplier for the Gen3 Formula 3 cars by the World Motor Sport Council. Williams was the or...01 Jul 2020 10:49
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FE: Lynn joins Mahindra Racing for final rounds in Berlin
Mahindra Racing has announced that Alex Lynn will race in the final six rounds of the FIA Formula E Championship in August. The Briton replaces Pascal Wehrlein, who announced h...24 Jun 2020 17:27
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FE: Formula E publishes provisional 2020/21 calendar
Formula E has published a provisional 14-race 2020/21 calendar, which is set to begin in January of next year. The season will begin in Santiago before three races in February ...19 Jun 2020 21:12
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FE: DTM champion Rast announced as Abt's replacement at Audi
Audi Sport has confirmed that Rene Rast will contest the final six races of the 2019/20 Formula E season with it as Daniel Abt's replacement. Last month, Abt was dropped by...19 Jun 2020 10:01
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FE: Formula E season to conclude with six races in nine days in Berlin
Formula E has announced that it will resume racing in August, with six races occurring in nine days at Tempelhof Airport in Berlin. The all-electric championship was halte...17 Jun 2020 10:16
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FE: Wehrlein announces departure from Mahindra FE team
Pascal Wehrlein has announced his immediate departure from the Mahindra Formula E team and is now expected to switch to Porsche. Wehrlein has been linked with a move to the Ger...08 Jun 2020 17:36
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FE: Audi: Abt's dismissal a result of consciously breaking rules
Audi Sport has released a statement regarding the end of its partnership with Daniel Abt, who has raced for its Formula E team since the inaugural season six years ago. La...28 May 2020 08:38
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FE: Column: Was Audi too harsh for dropping Daniel Abt?
Last Saturday, while supposedly taking part in Formula E's 'Race at Home' charity event, Audi Sport driver Daniel Abt got involved in a scheme that would ultimately ...27 May 2020 10:08
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FE: Abt wanted to create 'funny story' with sim racing impersonator
Daniel Abt says that he only wanted to produce a funny story for fans by getting a professional sim racer to control his car during a Formula E virtual race event last weekend.&...26 May 2020 18:37
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FE: Abt suspended by Audi after sim racing 'imposter' plot
Audi has announced that it has suspended Daniel Abt from its Formula E team after his sim racing controversy last weekend. On Sunday, it emerged that the day before during a ch...26 May 2020 13:17
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FE: Abt excluded from virtual Formula E race and fined for 'imposter' sim racing scheme
Daniel Abt has been disqualified from the latest Formula E Home Challenge event after he admitted he was not in control of his car during the race. The German's virtu...24 May 2020 15:02
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FE: Formula E and Formula 1 have 50/50 chance of racing in 2020 - Agag
Formula E chairman Alejandro Agag believes that both his own series and F1 have a 50-50 chance of getting to race in 2020. Both series were forced to suspend its seasons d...01 May 2020 15:25
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FE: Formula E to postpone Gen2EVO launch until season eight
Formula E has announced its intentions to postpone the launch of the Gen2EVO car until the 2021/2022 season as a measure to reduce development costs for teams during the ongoing...10 Apr 2020 10:41
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FE: Formula E temporarily suspends 2019/20 season
Formula E has announced that it will suspend the 2019/20 for two months amid the outbreak of the coronavirus. Three races were postponed due to the pandemic, leading the series...13 Mar 2020 09:37
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FE: Jaguar Formula E drive was 'a lifeline' - Evans
Jaguar's Mitch Evans has explained how he considers joining the team for season three was 'a lifeline' for his racing career. Evans joined the Jaguar team for its d...09 Mar 2020 11:33
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FE: Rome ePrix postponed due to coronavirus
The Rome ePrix round of the 2019/20 Formula E championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Sanya ePrix has already been postponed following the spr...06 Mar 2020 15:15
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FE: Investigation into possible Eindhoven ePrix for season eight successful
It has been revealed that an investigation into hosting a round of the Formula E championship in the Netherlands has been successful, with the intention of the city of Eindhoven...06 Mar 2020 10:30
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FE: Marrakesh ePrix: Da Costa takes victory as Guenther denies Techeetah 1-2
It was the Techeetah of Antonio Felix Da Costa that took victory this afternoon, ahead of second-placed Max Guenther and Jean-Eric Vergne, who took the final podium positio...29 Feb 2020 15:58
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FE: Qualifying: Da Costa edges Guenther to pole in Marrakesh
Techeetah's Antonio Felix Da Costa takes the top spot this morning in Marrakesh, grabbing pole position with a time of 1:17.168. Max Guenther and Andre Lotterer wi...29 Feb 2020 11:57
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FE: Qualifying: Lotterer grabs first pole for Porsche
Pole position was taken by Porsche's Andre Lotterer by just 0.063 of a second this afternoon in Mexico, giving Lotterer his second pole in Formula E, and Porsche&#...15 Feb 2020 19:45
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FE: FP2: Bird one-tenth ahead of Da Costa
Sam Bird ended the second and final practice session from Mexico City at the top of the timesheets, edging out DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix da Costa. Daniel Abt failed to t...15 Feb 2020 17:31
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FE: FP1: Mortara leads opening practice as Abt crashes out
Edoardo Mortara has topped the opening practice session from the Mexico ePrix weekend, with the session stopped early following a crash for Daniel Abt. Abt hit the barrie...15 Feb 2020 15:11
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FE: DS Techeetah shows off Gen2 EVO concept livery
The DS Techeetah Formula E team has shown off what its 2020/21 livery could look like, following the reveal of the Gen2 EVO car. The new car for the seventh season of FE was la...08 Feb 2020 10:06
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FE: Formula E launches season seven Gen2 EVO car
Formula E has launched its brand new car for season seven of the series, the Gen2 EVO. The car’s front wing has been reprofiled, while a new aggressive dorsal fin has bee...04 Feb 2020 12:25
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FE: Sanya ePrix round postponed following coronavirus outbreak
The FIA has announced that the Sanya ePrix, which was scheduled to take place next month, has been postponed. The announcement comes following the outbreak of the coronav...02 Feb 2020 13:41
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FE: Formula E announces revised track layout for Mexico City ePrix
Formula E has revealed an extended track layout for the upcoming round in Mexico around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez. The event takes place on February 15th, and is the fou...28 Jan 2020 15:08
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FE: Guenther hails maiden victory as a 'dream come true'
Maximilian Guenther has described his first race win in the ABB Formula E championship as a "dream come true". The German started the Santiago ePrix last Saturday fro...20 Jan 2020 13:36
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FE: Santiago ePrix: Gunther takes first victory after tense battle with Da Costa
It was victory this afternoon in Santiago for Andretti's Max Guenther, taking his first Formula E race win in the process. Antonio Felix Da Costs followed behind in sec...18 Jan 2020 19:56
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FE: Evans edges Guenther to qualify on pole in Santiago
Mitch Evans has put his Panasonic Jaguar Racing car on pole for only the second time at the Santiago e-Prix. He beat the BMW of Maximilian Guenther, who qualified in second...18 Jan 2020 17:02
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FE: Lynn returns to Jaguar in test and reserve driver role
Alex Lynn has returned to the Panasonic Jaguar Racing in Formula E as the team's official test and reserve driver. Lynn raced for Jaguar during the second half of the 2018/...07 Jan 2020 15:54
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FE: New Gen 3 car set to see a return to pit stops in 2022
It has been announced that Formula E will move to a new generation of car in 2022, known as the 'Gen 3' car after the FIA issued the technical tenders for the car, notin...17 Dec 2019 09:33
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FE: Formula E secures world championship status from 2020/21
The ABB Formula E world championship will be officially recognised as an FIA world championship series from the 2020/21 season. It will be the seventh campaign of the all-elect...03 Dec 2019 12:30
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FE: Gunther loses podium following post-race penalty
Maximilian Gunther has been stripped of his podium result in Ad Diriyah after he received a 24-second time penalty post-race. The German, who crossed the line inside the top th...23 Nov 2019 16:19
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FE: Ad Diriyah Race 2: Sims takes first victory in Formula E ahead of teammate Gunther
BMW's Alexander Sims has won the second race of the Diriyah E-Prix this afternoon to take his first win in Formula E, with teammate Max Guntherfinishing behind to take ...23 Nov 2019 13:01
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FE: Qualifying: Sims storms to second pole of the weekend
BMW's Alexander Sims has taken his second pole position of the weekend for the second race of the Diriyah E-Prix, with Nissan's Sebastien Buemi joining him on ...23 Nov 2019 08:57
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FE: Ad Diriyah Race 1: Bird wins as Mercedes and Porsche take debut podiums
Sam Bird has won the opening race of the 2019/20 Formula E season, battling with both Mercedes cars to take the chequered flag. The Briton started the race from fifth on the gr...22 Nov 2019 13:52
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FE: Qualifying: Sims beats Vandoorne to Race 1 pole
Alexander Sims has triumphed in the opening qualifying session of the year, beating Stoffel Vandoorne by almost three-tenths of a second in Super Pole in Saudi Arabia. Th...22 Nov 2019 09:58
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FE: Williams F1 sponsor ROKiT agrees title sponsorship deal with Venturi
Venturi has announced a three-year title sponsorship deal with ROKiT, the same telecommunications company that sponsors the Williams Formula 1 team. The deal was announced the ...21 Nov 2019 11:49
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FE: Gutierrez appointed Mercedes' reserve and development driver
The Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team has announced that Esteban Gutierrez will act as its reserve and development driver during the 2019/20 season. Gutierrez has been working wi...15 Nov 2019 15:05
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FE: Nissan unveils revised livery for season six
Nissan has launched a brand new livery ahead of the 2019/20 season, with the car featuring much more red and black. Last year's challenger was predominantly silver and...22 Oct 2019 10:40
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FE: 2019/20 pre-season testing in numbers
With the sixth season of Formula E kicking off in December, pre-season testing for the year ahead concluded on Friday in Valencia. Maximilian Guenther set the fastest time of t...19 Oct 2019 09:21
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FE: Lotterer pleased with 'promising' Porsche potential
Andre Lotterer was left happy with the "promising" potential of the Porsche 99x Electric despite enduring a not so smooth opening two days of pre-season testing. On W...17 Oct 2019 18:15
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FE: NIO announces Turvey and Ma for season six
NIO has announced its 2019/20 driver line-up, confirming that Oliver Turvey and Ma Qing Hua will race for it in the upcoming season. Turvey has been retained by the team f...15 Oct 2019 12:52
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FE: BMW retains Sims for season six
BMW Motorsport has confirmed that Alexander Sims will remain at the team for the 2019/20 season of Formula E. Sims joined the German outfit last season alongside Antonio Felix ...09 Oct 2019 14:14
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FE: Mahindra retains Wehrlein and D'Ambrosio for season six
Mahindra has launched its 2019/20 Formula E car, called the M6Electro while also announcing it has kept its line-up of Pascal Wehrlein and Jerome D'Ambrosio. The Indian-lic...05 Oct 2019 09:02
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FE: Calado confirmed at Jaguar alongside Evans
Jaguar has announced that James Calado has joined the team as a full-time race driver for the 2019/20 campaign. Calado last raced in a single-seater championship in 2013, when ...02 Oct 2019 14:23
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FE: Evans signs multi-year deal with Jaguar
Jaguar Racing has announced that Mitch Evans will remain at the team for the 2019/20 Formula E season after signing a multi-year deal. The New Zealand driver has competed in th...26 Sep 2019 11:03
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FE: Jakarta to feature on season six calendar
Formula E will race in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta in June of next year, as part of the sixth season of the all-electric series. The race addition is set to see a couple ...20 Sep 2019 12:22
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FE: Muller completes Dragon 2019/20 line-up
GEOX Dragon has confirmed that Nico Muller has joined the team for the sixth season of Formula E. Muller will race alongside ex-Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley, who was confir...18 Sep 2019 11:01
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FE: Antonio Felix da Costa joins Vergne at Techeetah
DS Techeetah has confirmed its line-up for the 2019/20 Formula E season, placing Antonio Felix da Costa alongside reigning series champion Jean-Eric Vergne. Da Costa, who ...17 Sep 2019 15:15
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FE: Jamie Reigle appointed new Formula E CEO
Jamie Reigle has been selected as the new Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, taking the place of Alejandro Agag who moves to the role of Chairman. Reigle's previous...16 Sep 2019 12:24
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FE: De Vries: Formula E the best step for my career
Nyck de Vries believes that racing in the upcoming season of the FIA Formula E championship is the best move for his career. Mercedes confirmed on Wednesday that the Dutchman w...12 Sep 2019 10:22
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FE: Mercedes launches car, announces driver line-up
The Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team has launched the car that it will compete with in the 2019/20 FE season, its first in the all-electric series. The German manufacturer has a...11 Sep 2019 16:30
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FE: Gunther replaces da Costa at BMW
BMW Andretti has signed German driver Max Gunther for the 2019/2020 Formula E season, replacing Antonio Felix da Costa who has also confirmed his exit from the team. Guent...09 Sep 2019 18:54
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FE: Audi launches its season six challenger
Audi has launched its car that will compete in the 2019/20 Formula E championship, naming it the Audi e-tron FE06. The German outfit ended fifth season of Formula E second...05 Sep 2019 13:46
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FE: Buemi and Rowland retained by Nissan e.dams
Nissan e.dams has announced that it has retained its season five driver line-up of Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland for the 2019/20 campaign. Rowland joined the team after it...05 Sep 2019 10:35
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
Saturday
Sunday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
Race / Startgrid
13:00 - 15:00
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
-
Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
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Saturday
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Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
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Sunday
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Race
13:00 - 15:00
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Friday
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
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Saturday
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Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
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Sunday
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Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00