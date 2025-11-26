user icon
Alonso Glad the F1 Season Is Almost Over

Alonso Glad the F1 Season Is Almost Over

Fernando Alonso admits he is relieved the Formula 1 season is nearing its end, saying he is looking forward to “celebrating getting rid of this car” after one of the most frustrating campaigns of his career. The Spaniard has struggled with an Aston Martin package that has swung wildly between promising pace and painful limitations, leaving him unable to build any momentum. 

The Las Vegas weekend underlined those difficulties once again. Alonso suffered from poor grip, unpredictable balance and heavy tyre degradation, all of which contributed to yet another exhausting race. When asked about the final rounds of the season, Alonso did not hide how mentally draining the year has been. 

For a driver used to competing at the front, the constant inconsistency has taken a toll.

“I Cannot Wait for the Season to Finish”

Speaking to DAZN, Alonso made his feelings clear. “I cannot wait for the season to finish. We need to reset. We need to start fresh. It has been very tough and very up and down.” 

He went even further, half-jokingly admitting what he would do once the final chequered flag falls. “I want to celebrate getting rid of this car. It has been difficult every weekend. You never know what to expect.” 

Alonso’s remarks reflect the internal frustration within Aston Martin, a team that started the year with high hopes but has failed to deliver consistent performance. 

A Car Without Stability 

Throughout the season, Alonso has repeatedly pointed out that the AMR24 lacks stability in low-speed corners and overheats its tyres too quickly in race trim. Those weaknesses have made it extremely difficult for the team to find a reliable setup from circuit to circuit. 

In Las Vegas, the symptoms returned. The cold temperatures and slippery surface exposed the car’s limitations once again, forcing Alonso into survival mode rather than an attacking rhythm. 

“The balance changes from lap to lap,” Alonso explained. “Sometimes it feels good for three corners, then suddenly you are sliding everywhere.” 

Looking Toward a Reset in 2025 

Despite the frustration, Alonso insists he remains committed to helping Aston Martin return to the front. With significant updates planned for next year and major structural changes behind the scenes, he believes the team can recover. 

“We need a new direction,” he said. “The team is working very hard. We have to learn from this year and come back stronger.” 

Aston Martin has invested heavily in facilities and personnel, and Alonso says the long-term vision is still intact. “This project has potential. But seasons like this one test everyone.” 

One Last Push Before the Break 

As the season enters its final rounds, Alonso wants to extract whatever points are still available, even if motivation is low at times. “We still need to fight. Every point matters for the team. Then we take a breath and prepare for next year.” 

For now, though, the message from Alonso is unmistakable. The finish line cannot come soon enough. 

