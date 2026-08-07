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Red Bull Racing

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Red Bull Racing

AT Red Bull Racing

  • Team name Red Bull Racing
  • Base Milton Keynes, Leafield, Austria
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 2005
  • Podiums 152
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions 57
  • Fastest race laps -

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Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins
  •  
    103
    33
    5
    0
    0
    1
    0
  •  
    3520.5
    242
    35
    0
    52
    129
    71

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