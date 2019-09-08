Red Bull Racing

Sep 8Album
Sep 7Album
Sep 6Album
Sep 8Album
Sep 7Album
Max Verstappen has said that the midfield drivers 'almost stood still' at the start which led to the Dutch driver damaging his front wing and cutting the fist chicane. ...
The FIA has announced that they will be investigating the final lap of Qualifying. All the drivers except for McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr failed to make it to the s...
Alexander Albon says he is expecting all four Honda-powered cars to run the upgraded power unit in the race this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix. Honda introduced the new eng...
Christian Horner is not worried about Red Bull's contract with Honda, as it expects to extend its partnership with the Japanese manufacturer for more years to come. Honda j...
Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly are set to start this weekend's Italian Grand Prix from the bak of the grid as they are fitted with the upgraded Honda 'Spec 4' power...
Max Verstappen says his inconsistent starts are a 'mystery' that Red Bull's engine supplier Honda must solve. Verstappen lost positions off the line at the st...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admits that he was impressed by Alexander Albon after his debut weekend at the energy drink squad. Albon was promoted to the team durin...
Alexander Albon states he is happy with his Red Bull debut, after he crossed the line in fifth place. The Thai-British driver started the race from 17th on the grid after being...
Pierre Gasly says he told Charles Leclerc earlier on Sunday to win the Belgian Grand Prix for Anthoine Hubert, who passed away on Saturday. Leclerc secured his maiden Gran...
Max Verstappen is hoping that he can have a fight with both Mercedes cars on Sunday after a disappointing Saturday saw him suffer from power issues. Throughout the weeken...
Daniil Kvyat says he understands Red Bull's decision to promote Alexander Albon instead of him for the remainder of the 2019 season. The energy drink squad demoted Pierre G...
Pierre Gasly says his transition back to Toro Rosso has been more difficult than when he joined Red Bull due to the differences between the cars. Gasly lost his seat at the fro...
Alexander Albon says he is feeling at home at Red Bull following his first day of on-track action as a driver for the energy drink squad. The Thai-British driver is making his ...
Alexander Albon says his career turnaround is "quite laughable" ahead of his debut for Red Bull this weekend. Albon received the seat following the demotion of Pierre...
Pierre Gasly admits it was a shock to learn that he had been demoted back to Toro Rosso ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. The Frenchman was replaced by Alexander Albon, who is c...
Honda will introduce its upgraded 'Spec 4' engine at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, which is set to see Alexander Albon take a hefty grid penalty on his Red Bull d...
Alexander Albon says he will be keeping his feet on the ground during his "big step" debut for Red Bull Racing this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix. After...
Alexander Albon insists there are no hard feelings between himself and Red Bull from when the team decided to drop him from its junior programme. Albon, who will make his F1 de...
Alexander Albon has been pictured in Red Bull Racing branding for the first time since his promotion to the energy drink team. The Thai-British driver will make his debut for R...
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has spoke of his fears that rival team Red Bull is closing the gap to the Silver Arrows, thanks to the recent form of Max Verstappen and the new Red...
Honda have enjoyed a great season so far in 2019 in the first year of their partnership with Red Bull, after some tough years with McLaren. Max Verstappen scored the manufactur...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that the use of the aeroscreen in IndyCar from next season onwards could potentially see new interest from Formula 1. The aero...
Red Bull's Max Verstappen believes that he does not need to win races in order to feel confident on track, as Red Bull continue its challenge to Ferrari for second place in ...
No one knows who will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season, according to team advisor Dr Helmut Marko. Pierre Gasly drove alongside Verstappen for the open...
Honda says that Toro Rosso's podium at the German Grand Prix was a reward for all of the work it did together in 2018, prior to Red Bull's switch to the Japanese manufac...
Max Verstappen says Honda's extensive testing is ensuring that Red Bull is suffering from less mechanical failures this year. In 2018, the energy drink squad had a number o...
Daniel Ricciardo thinks that the driver situation that Ferrari find themselves in during 2019 "shares a few similarities" with Red Bull in 2014. The Australian ...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says the team "had to react" to the poor performances of Pierre Gasly this year. On Monday, the energy drink outfit announced that Al...
Max Verstappen insists he is not thinking about potentially challenging for the drivers' championship this year. The Dutchman has won two out of the last four races, ...
Alexander Albon says it's "surreal" to be promoted to Red Bull ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. The energy drink squad confirmed on Monday that it would alter its...
In what is one of the more stunning developments of the 2019 season, Red Bull has opted to demote Pierre Gasly amid a difficult year for him at the energy drink squad, his ...
Red Bull has announced that Alexander Albon will replace Pierre Gasly at the team from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards. Gasly has struggled to get up to pace at the energy drink...
Carlos Sainz has played down his chances of topping Pierre Gasly in the championship standings at the end of the year. Sainz is currently seventh in the drivers' championsh...
Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola believes that Max Verstappen could have lasted to the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix on his hard. The Dutchman pitted for a second time a...
Alexander Albon says he is not thinking about a potential seat at Red Bull for 2020, insisting that he is focused on securing a spot at Toro Rosso. Albon is currently competing...
Max Verstappen insists he 'doesn't care' if his race wins are exciting or if they come from steady, controlled races. The Dutchman's first victory this year cam...
Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton's late-race charge to victory at the Hungaroring on Sunday shows how dominant the Mercedes team remains. Hamilton followed Verstapp...
Lewis Hamilton says that there is no better feeling than fighting Max Verstappen for the lead of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. The pair went head to head for much of the ...
Pierre Gasly has set his aim on coming back from the summer break as a stronger driver, following another disappointing result in Hungary. The Frenchman crossed the line in six...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has defended the team's decision not to pit Max Verstappen for fresh drivers while ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton pitted for fre...
Max Verstappen says that he and Red Bull enjoyed a strong weekend despite missing out on the race victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Fresh from his win in Germany last ...
A late-charging Lewis Hamilton has won the Hungarian Grand Prix, as he overtook Max Verstappen for the lead of the race with four laps left to run. Verstappen was out in front ...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hailed Max Verstappen's first-ever F1 pole position, stating that the close battle came down to perfecting the final corners. V...
Max Verstappen has stormed to pole position for the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix, his first in Formula 1. Fresh from his win at Hockenheim two weeks ago, Verstappen becomes the 10...
Lewis Hamilton has topped the final practice session ahead of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, narrowly edging out Max Verstappen for the top spot. The final pract...
Pierre Gasly says that the RB15 does not seem to favour one set of track conditions from another, following a dry-to-wet day at the Hungaroring. Gasly topped the second practic...
Max Verstappen believes that Red Bull can be competitive at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, but thinks that Mercedes is still ahead. Verstappen ended both Friday practic...
Pierre Gasly has topped the final Friday practice session from the Hungaroring as the rain hampered running throughout the 90 minutes. Gasly's fastest time was set on...
Max Verstappen has played down a potential title challenge in 2019, insisting that Red Bull is still too far away from Mercedes. Verstappen has won two out of the last three ra...
Alexander Albon believes that both he and Pierre Gasly share equal blame for their crash at the German Grand Prix. Towards the end of the race, the two came together after Turn...
1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that Red Bull should not consider bringing Daniil Kvyat back to the team. The future of Pierre Gasly at the team remai...
Honda is expecting to see cooling challenges at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, which is set to be held in hot and humid weather. The Japanese manufacturer arrive...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has affirmed that Red Bull will not replace Pierre Gasly before the end of the 2019 season. Gasly has endured a tough season with the energy dr...
Max Verstappen was "in a class of his own" in Hockenheim, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. In one of the most unpredictable races in recent memo...
Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat has described this afternoon's crazy German Grand Prix as a "horror film with a bit of black comedy" after the Russian driver managed...
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be a big threat to Mercedes' in its quest to take a fourth consecutive German Grand Prix win. Mercedes has won every race in Germany...
Charles Leclerc has ended the final practice session from the German Grand Prix on top as Mercedes struggled to keep up with Ferrari. Track limits came into effect in the sessi...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull is starting to fall short on spare parts following Pierre Gasly's crash during practice at the German Grand Prix. Towards the...
Charles Leclerc has concluded the final Friday practice session from the Hockenheimring on top of the timesheets, as Ferrari once again locked out the top two spots. In the ope...
Pierre Gasly says that both he and Red Bull will be pushing to beat Ferrari at the German Grand Prix this weekend. In recent races, the energy drink-backed squad has been on a ...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has praised the sport's younger drivers, commenting that their recent battles up and down the grid has been great for the sport. Hi...
Aston Martin's CEO Andy Palmer has admitted that the British marque has a desire to lure Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen to the 24 Hours of Le Mans - as they enter the ...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted that there is no intention to lure Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel back to the team in 2020, despite the German's curre...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has suggested that Sebastian Vettel should leave Ferrari for a new team amid a difficult 2019 season. While Ferrari has failed to produce a car...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hailed the performance of their driver Pierre Gasly after he finished fourth in Sunday's British Grand Prix. Gasly showed impro...
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed that the team's scramble to replace the rear wing on both cars was caused by cracks found during an inspection on Max Verstappen&...
Pierre Gasly says that his next target is the podium after enjoying "by far the best weekend of the year" at Silverstone. Gasly crossed the line in fourth place, taki...
Max Verstappen says that Sebastian Vettel offered his apologies to him straight away after the race regarding their lap 37 contact. Vettel hit Verstappen on the rear heading in...
Max Verstappen believes an issue with his turbo in Q3 cost him a chance at pole position for the British Grand Prix. The Dutchman will line up in fourth place, behind Charles L...
Pierre Gasly says he will not become excited after what he described as his best Friday of the 2019 season so far. The Frenchman topped the opening practice session before endi...
08 Sep 2019 22:00
07 Sep 2019 17:48
05 Sep 2019 13:22
04 Sep 2019 11:20
03 Sep 2019 17:44
01 Sep 2019 17:47
31 Aug 2019 18:28
30 Aug 2019 19:02
29 Aug 2019 16:30
28 Aug 2019 10:30
27 Aug 2019 16:18
26 Aug 2019 13:29
25 Aug 2019 13:00
24 Aug 2019 20:30
23 Aug 2019 12:02
19 Aug 2019 14:13
15 Aug 2019 14:23
14 Aug 2019 09:38
13 Aug 2019 16:02
12 Aug 2019 14:30
11 Aug 2019 14:19
09 Aug 2019 15:16
08 Aug 2019 12:21
07 Aug 2019 11:54
06 Aug 2019 13:58
05 Aug 2019 09:19
04 Aug 2019 18:24
03 Aug 2019 16:32
02 Aug 2019 20:26
01 Aug 2019 14:50
31 Jul 2019 16:26
30 Jul 2019 11:09
28 Jul 2019 18:39
27 Jul 2019 13:01
26 Jul 2019 16:30
23 Jul 2019 12:14
22 Jul 2019 09:10
19 Jul 2019 11:14
17 Jul 2019 11:27
16 Jul 2019 08:00
14 Jul 2019 17:51
12 Jul 2019 19:26
23
33
10
33
10
3
33
3
33
3
26
3
26
3
1
1
1
1
5
15