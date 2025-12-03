Jan Lammers believes Isack Hadjar will only succeed at Red Bull if the team fully supports him during his development. According to the former F1 driver, the young Frenchman has the talent to grow into a long-term teammate for Max Verstappen, but he warns that Red Bull must allow Hadjar time, stability and guidance if they want him to flourish. Lammers also says that Yuki Tsunoda’s departure from the line-up was inevitable once the team committed to Hadjar’s promotion.

Hadjar will step into one of the toughest environments in Formula 1. Sitting alongside Verstappen brings unique pressure, and Lammers emphasises that even highly rated talents can struggle without the right protection. Speaking to Dutch media, he explained why Red Bull must take responsibility for giving their new recruit the best possible foundation.

“He Cannot Be Thrown to the Wolves”

Lammers told GPToday.net that Red Bull must avoid placing unrealistic expectations on Hadjar too early. “He cannot be thrown to the wolves. If you put a young guy next to Max, you need to guide him. Otherwise you risk breaking him before he really starts.”

He stressed that Hadjar’s promotion is the right move, but only if Red Bull handles it carefully. “The speed is there. The mentality is there. But young drivers need structure. Red Bull must support him from day one.”

Lammers said that Verstappen’s presence can be both inspiring and overwhelming. “Max sets an incredible benchmark. That can lift Hadjar, but it can also intimidate him if the team does not manage the situation well.”

Tsunoda’s Exit Was No Surprise

When discussing the decision to drop Tsunoda, Lammers was clear that it reflects Red Bull’s long-term planning. “It is not a surprise. If you choose Hadjar, you choose the future. Tsunoda has had many chances, but at some point you must make space for the next generation.”

He praised Tsunoda’s progress but believes the team reached the limits of that partnership. “Yuki has improved a lot, but Red Bull needed someone with a higher ceiling. Hadjar offers that.”

Lammers added that Red Bull has always been swift and ruthless when restructuring its driver line-up. “It is part of their philosophy. They always look ahead.”

The Environment Will Decide Hadjar’s Future

According to Lammers, Hadjar’s success will depend heavily on how Red Bull shapes the working environment around him. “If they give him clear guidance, he will grow quickly. If not, it becomes very difficult. You need patience with young drivers, especially in a top team.”

He believes Hadjar has the personality to handle the pressure if he feels genuinely supported. “He is motivated, he is sharp and he wants to learn. That is a great combination, but only if you surround him with the right people.”

Lammers concluded that Red Bull must see Hadjar as an investment rather than a short-term experiment. “If they give him the time he deserves, he can be a fantastic teammate for Max. But it starts with trust, not pressure.”