user icon
icon

Hadjar Needs Support to Succeed at Red Bull, Says Lammers

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hadjar Needs Support to Succeed at Red Bull, Says Lammers

Jan Lammers believes Isack Hadjar will only succeed at Red Bull if the team fully supports him during his development. According to the former F1 driver, the young Frenchman has the talent to grow into a long-term teammate for Max Verstappen, but he warns that Red Bull must allow Hadjar time, stability and guidance if they want him to flourish. Lammers also says that Yuki Tsunoda’s departure from the line-up was inevitable once the team committed to Hadjar’s promotion. 

Hadjar will step into one of the toughest environments in Formula 1. Sitting alongside Verstappen brings unique pressure, and Lammers emphasises that even highly rated talents can struggle without the right protection. Speaking to Dutch media, he explained why Red Bull must take responsibility for giving their new recruit the best possible foundation. 

More about Red Bull Racing Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Dec 17
 Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Dec 17

“He Cannot Be Thrown to the Wolves” 

Lammers told GPToday.net that Red Bull must avoid placing unrealistic expectations on Hadjar too early. “He cannot be thrown to the wolves. If you put a young guy next to Max, you need to guide him. Otherwise you risk breaking him before he really starts.” 

He stressed that Hadjar’s promotion is the right move, but only if Red Bull handles it carefully. “The speed is there. The mentality is there. But young drivers need structure. Red Bull must support him from day one.” 

Lammers said that Verstappen’s presence can be both inspiring and overwhelming. “Max sets an incredible benchmark. That can lift Hadjar, but it can also intimidate him if the team does not manage the situation well.” 

Tsunoda’s Exit Was No Surprise 

When discussing the decision to drop Tsunoda, Lammers was clear that it reflects Red Bull’s long-term planning. “It is not a surprise. If you choose Hadjar, you choose the future. Tsunoda has had many chances, but at some point you must make space for the next generation.” 

He praised Tsunoda’s progress but believes the team reached the limits of that partnership. “Yuki has improved a lot, but Red Bull needed someone with a higher ceiling. Hadjar offers that.” 

Lammers added that Red Bull has always been swift and ruthless when restructuring its driver line-up. “It is part of their philosophy. They always look ahead.”

The Environment Will Decide Hadjar’s Future 

According to Lammers, Hadjar’s success will depend heavily on how Red Bull shapes the working environment around him. “If they give him clear guidance, he will grow quickly. If not, it becomes very difficult. You need patience with young drivers, especially in a top team.” 

He believes Hadjar has the personality to handle the pressure if he feels genuinely supported. “He is motivated, he is sharp and he wants to learn. That is a great combination, but only if you surround him with the right people.” 

Lammers concluded that Red Bull must see Hadjar as an investment rather than a short-term experiment. “If they give him the time he deserves, he can be a fantastic teammate for Max. But it starts with trust, not pressure.” 

F1 News Max Verstappen George Russell Jan Lammers Mercedes Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar