Verstappen Heads to Abu Dhabi With Confidence: “I Am Much More Relaxed”

Max Verstappen says he feels “much more relaxed” heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, even with the world championship still undecided. The Dutchman believes the pressure surrounding the title battle is very different from the intensity of 2021 and insists he is mentally stronger, calmer and more experienced than he was three years ago. 

With only a handful of points separating the contenders, the season finale has become one of the most anticipated deciders in years. Yet Verstappen says he is approaching it with a clear mind. According to the Red Bull driver, the emotions that once defined his championship fights now feel distant. 

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Verstappen explained how maturity and experience have changed his approach. 

“It Feels Nothing Like 2021” 

Talking to Viaplay, Verstappen said the atmosphere around the current title fight is very different from the one that ended so dramatically in Abu Dhabi three seasons ago. “It feels nothing like 2021. Back then everything was new, everything was emotional. This time I am much more relaxed.” 

He explained that he no longer feels consumed by tension. “I know what to expect now. I understand how to deal with the stress, the media, the pressure. That helps a lot.” 

Verstappen added that the intensity of 2021 was partly due to circumstances outside his control. “So many things happened that year. This season is completely different.” 

Focus on Execution, Not Emotions 

Despite the stakes, Verstappen insists he is keeping his focus on performance rather than the championship narrative. “For me it is simple. I try to extract everything from the car. That is the only thing I think about.” 

He said Red Bull’s recent improvement has given him more confidence. “We understand the car a bit better now. If we have a clean weekend, we can fight.” 

Even so, he warned that the RB21 remains unpredictable. “Some circuits are good for us, others are more difficult. We have to get everything right on Friday.” 

A Stronger Version of Himself

Reflecting on how he has changed, Verstappen said he feels more complete than the version that won his first title. “I have learned a lot as a driver and as a person. I am more stable, more experienced, and I know how to stay calm when things get hectic.” 

He added that becoming a multiple world champion has shifted his mindset. “Once you have won titles, you see things differently. You enjoy the fight more.” 

Ready for One Final Push 

Verstappen said he expects the final race to be intense but believes Red Bull has the tools to deliver. “We will give everything. If we do our job, we have a chance.” 

He made clear that he is approaching the weekend with confidence, not anxiety. “I am enjoying it. Whatever happens, we will fight until the last lap.” 

As Abu Dhabi prepares for another high-stakes showdown, Verstappen feels ready for the challenge, calmer than ever and focused on the essentials.

