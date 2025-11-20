user icon
“FIA Steps In: Multiple F1 Teams Running Illegal Cars”

According to AS-Web, several Formula 1 teams were forced to make urgent changes to their cars during the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend after the FIA intervened over allegedly illegal skid block systems. The report claims that multiple teams had been heating their skid blocks to influence tyre behaviour, leading the FIA to act before qualifying. 

The alleged system involves warming the skid blocks to alter how the plank interacts with the track surface, potentially improving ride height stability or tyre warm-up. Any active manipulation of the skid block temperature falls outside the current technical regulations. Once the FIA noticed suspicious patterns during data checks in Brazil, it reportedly contacted the involved teams immediately.

According to AS-Web, the intervention had a noticeable impact on performance for some cars during the remainder of the weekend. 

“They Had to Remove the System Before Qualifying” 

The Japanese outlet writes that the FIA directly instructed several teams to disable the system. “Teams were told to remove the heated skid block system before qualifying,” AS-Web reports. The governing body is said to have monitored compliance throughout parc fermé. 

The article does not name specific teams, but hints that both midfield and front-running outfits were affected. That has fuelled speculation about sudden shifts in performance from Friday to Saturday at Interlagos. 

Why Heated Skid Blocks Are a Problem 

Skid blocks — also known as the plank — are designed to control minimum ride height. If a team can artificially influence their temperature or behaviour, it may gain an advantage in tyre warm-up or stability over kerbs and bumps. 

The FIA considers such systems a form of active manipulation that violates the intent of the rules. The governing body has taken a stricter approach this season following several grey-area innovations that appeared on different cars. 

Possible Follow-Up Checks 

AS-Web also claims that the FIA is now expected to check the cars again at upcoming Grands Prix to ensure no team reintroduces the system. Random inspections of the skid blocks and associated components may be increased. 

Teams contacted after the report have declined to comment, and the FIA has not made an official statement. The paddock, however, is already discussing whether the intervention may explain certain teams’ sudden dip in pace during the Brazil weekend. 

If the allegations prove accurate, the incident would mark yet another example of how tight the technical margins are in modern Formula 1, and how far some teams are willing to push those limits. 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar