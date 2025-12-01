user icon
Verstappen Voices Support for Struggling Hamilton

Verstappen Voices Support for Struggling Hamilton

Max Verstappen has expressed support for Lewis Hamilton as the seven-time world champion continues to wrestle with a difficult first season at Ferrari. Verstappen says Hamilton’s challenge is far more complex than people realise, arguing that age, adaptation and Ferrari’s unique environment all make the transition significantly harder. 

Hamilton has openly described 2024 as one of the most demanding years of his career, with fluctuating results and a car he often cannot predict. Verstappen, who has gone head-to-head with Hamilton for titles in the past, said he understands why the Briton is finding the adjustment so tough. 

Speaking ahead of Abu Dhabi, Verstappen offered a thoughtful and surprisingly empathetic perspective. 

“It Gets Harder as You Get Older” 

Talking to PA, Verstappen said the simple reality of ageing is one factor often ignored by critics. “It gets harder as you get older. Your body reacts differently. Your mindset changes. People underestimate that.” 

He added that jumping from a familiar environment like Mercedes to the intensity of Ferrari amplifies the difficulty. “You start from zero. New engineers, new culture, new communication. That takes time. It is not something you fix in a few races.” 

Verstappen said that even younger drivers struggle when switching teams. “It took me time when I moved. Everyone needs time. For Lewis it is even more demanding.” 

Ferrari’s Environment a Major Challenge 

Verstappen also pointed out that Ferrari’s emotional and high-pressure atmosphere can overwhelm newcomers. “Ferrari is a very special team. When things go well, it is great. When things go wrong, the pressure is huge. You feel it everywhere.” 

He noted that Hamilton entered a team still rebuilding after several inconsistent seasons. “Lewis came in during a transition. That is never easy.” 

No Shame in Struggling

Verstappen emphasised that Hamilton’s difficult year does not diminish his status. “Lewis is one of the best ever. One tough season does not change that. People forget too quickly what he has achieved.” 

He added that social media has made the criticism harsher and less fair. “Everyone has an opinion. But they do not understand what it is like inside the car.” 

Could Hamilton Consider Retirement? 

When asked whether such a difficult year might push Hamilton to consider retirement, Verstappen did not rule out the possibility that the Briton could start thinking about his long-term future. “If you go through a season like this, you definitely think about your options. That is normal.” 

However, Verstappen believes Hamilton is still motivated. “He wants to make it work. He is not someone who gives up easily. He will fight to turn it around.” 

Respect Between Rivals 

Despite the fierce history between them, Verstappen made clear that he respects Hamilton and hopes he can recover next year. “We had our battles, but I respect him a lot. I hope he gets a better car. It is good for the sport when he is competitive.” 

As the season comes to a close, Verstappen’s message stands out: even champions struggle, and even rivals deserve understanding.

