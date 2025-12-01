user icon
Marko Laughs Off Angry Wolff's Outburst

Marko Laughs Off Angry Wolff's Outburst

Helmut Marko says he “can only laugh” at Toto Wolff’s reaction to his recent criticism. The Red Bull adviser had questioned Mercedes’ approach to young driver management after the incident involving Kimi Antonelli, prompting Wolff to fire back and call Marko’s comments “brainless”. Marko, however, insists he is not bothered by the Mercedes team boss’ words. 

The exchange between the two veterans comes at a tense moment in the paddock, with both Mercedes and Red Bull operating under pressure from their inconsistent seasons. Marko’s remarks about Antonelli’s situation clearly struck a nerve with Wolff, but the Austrian says reactions like this no longer surprise him. 

Speaking this weekend, Marko addressed the renewed friction between the rivals.

“I Have Heard Much Worse From Him” 

Talking to Motorsport Magazin, Marko downplayed Wolff’s outburst. “I can only laugh about it. I have heard much worse from him over the years. This is nothing new.”

Marko reiterated that his earlier comments were not meant as an attack, but as an observation on how Mercedes is handling its young talent. “I simply said what I think. If he reacts that emotionally, that is his problem, not mine.” 

He added that Wolff often responds strongly when he feels the pressure. “When things do not go well for them, he looks for someone to blame. That is how he works.” 

The Antonelli Situation 

Marko also clarified his view on Kimi Antonelli. “Antonelli is a great talent. I never said anything bad about him. I only pointed out that Mercedes should give him clarity.” 

He argued that young drivers need certainty early in their careers. “If you keep them in limbo, it does not help their development. They need a clear plan.” 

Marko insisted his remarks were made in good faith. “I work with young drivers myself. I know what they need.” 

Ongoing Rivalry With Mercedes 

The exchange between Marko and Wolff is the latest in a long series of verbal clashes. Both men have traded sharp remarks for more than a decade, often reflecting the competitive tension between their teams. 

Marko acknowledged the rivalry but said he is not personally affected by Wolff’s comments. “He can say what he wants. It does not change anything for me.” 

He added that Red Bull’s focus remains on the final races. “We are fighting for wins. That is more important than what Toto says.” 

A Familiar War of Words 

As the season heads into its final race, both Mercedes and Red Bull are dealing with fluctuating performance and internal pressure. In such moments, the longstanding Marko–Wolff feud often resurfaces. 

For now, Marko seems amused rather than angered. “If he wants to be angry, let him be angry. I am relaxed.” 

