Vettel Reveals the Ferrari Advice He Gave Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel has shared the key piece of advice he gave Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Briton’s move to Ferrari. The four-time world champion, who spent six seasons in red, knows better than most how unique and demanding the culture in Maranello can be. According to Vettel, adapting to the environment behind the scenes is just as important as performance on track. 

Hamilton’s first season at Ferrari has been turbulent, marked by fluctuating results, public criticism from chairman John Elkann and growing pressure inside the team. Vettel says he recognised early that Hamilton would need time to adjust, not just to the car, but to Ferrari’s identity, expectations and working culture. 

During a recent interview, the German revealed what he told Hamilton before the Briton even set foot in the Ferrari garage.

“Learn the Language. It Makes a Difference” 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Vettel explained that his main advice was simple but crucial. “I told Lewis to learn Italian. It sounds basic, but it makes a big difference. Ferrari is a very Italian team. When you speak their language, the connection is stronger.” 

Vettel said that communicating directly with mechanics, engineers and factory staff opens doors that remain closed if a driver relies purely on English. “You feel the emotion, the passion, the energy. That helps you integrate. It helped me a lot, even though the results were not always what we wanted.” 

Hamilton has already been spotted speaking short Italian phrases with staff, and Vettel believes this will only improve over time. 

Ferrari Is Not Just a Team, It Is a Culture 

Vettel emphasised that Ferrari operates differently from any other team in Formula 1. “At Ferrari you do not just drive a car. You represent a country, a history, a myth. That brings pressure, but also something special.” 

He said Hamilton needs time to settle in an environment where emotion is part of the daily routine. “People expect a lot. Everyone has an opinion. The media is intense. You must stay calm and find your place.” 

According to Vettel, even small relationships inside the factory can influence the atmosphere around a driver. “You build trust step by step. That takes months, sometimes years.” 

Hamilton’s Adaptation Will Take Time 

Vettel believes Hamilton will ultimately find his rhythm, even if the early phase of the partnership has been rocky. “Lewis is very experienced. He has been in every kind of situation. He knows how to handle pressure. Once he understands the Ferrari world completely, he will get stronger.” 

He added that results will improve once Hamilton feels fully at home. “When you are comfortable, when you feel the support, that is when you can deliver your best.” 

A Long-Term Project 

While some critics have questioned Hamilton’s move, Vettel thinks patience is essential. “Ferrari projects are never about one race or one season. It is long term. The effort pays off if everyone pulls in the same direction.” 

As Hamilton continues his first year in red, Vettel’s message remains clear: embrace the culture, take the time to adapt and let the relationship grow from the inside out.

