Ralf Schumacher has issued a sharp warning to McLaren ahead of the Abu Dhabi title decider, insisting the team must stop “messing around” tactically and commit fully to supporting Lando Norris. According to Schumacher, McLaren has made strategic errors in recent races that could cost them the championship if they are not immediately corrected. He believes Max Verstappen remains the biggest threat and says the British team must treat the finale with absolute focus and discipline.

McLaren arrive in Abu Dhabi with the strongest car on paper, yet the points margin has shrunk after several missed opportunities. While Norris still leads the standings, Schumacher argues that Red Bull’s experience and Verstappen’s consistency place enormous pressure on McLaren to avoid even the smallest misstep.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Schumacher delivered a message that leaves no room for interpretation.

“They Need to Stop Playing Games”

Talking to Sky Sports Deutschland, Schumacher did not mince his words. “McLaren needs to stop playing games and fully back Norris. He is the one fighting for the title. There is no more room for experiments or unclear team decisions.”

He pointed out that strategic hesitations have already cost McLaren valuable points. “They have made Norris insecure at key moments. That cannot happen again. The final race is not the place to be indecisive.”

Schumacher believes McLaren must show the same ruthlessness Red Bull has displayed in past title fights. “You need clarity, discipline and a clear leader. Otherwise Verstappen will punish you immediately.”

Verstappen Still the Benchmark

Despite Norris’ lead, Schumacher insists the momentum sits with Verstappen. “Max is the favourite, no question. He has the experience. He stays calm under pressure. If McLaren slip once, he will take advantage.”

He added that Red Bull appear to have stabilised their form at a critical moment. “They look stronger again. And Max always finds something extra at the end of a season.”

Piastri Must Play a Clear Role

Schumacher also addressed Oscar Piastri’s position. While the Australian has been competitive, Schumacher believes McLaren must give him strict instructions. “Oscar has

done a fantastic job, but in Abu Dhabi he must act in the interests of the team. Norris needs his full support.”

He warned that failing to unify the drivers could dramatically weaken McLaren’s position. “You cannot afford internal battles in a title decider. Everything must serve one goal.”

McLaren Cannot Rely on Speed Alone

Although McLaren’s car has been one of the fastest in recent weeks, Schumacher believes execution will decide the title. “Pure speed will not be enough. Strategy, communication, pit stops, tyre calls, they all have to be perfect.”

He stressed that Red Bull’s strength in high-pressure moments gives them a psychological advantage. “Red Bull knows how to deliver under stress. McLaren must prove they can do the same.”

The Final Message: Be Perfect or Lose

With one race to go, Schumacher’s warning is unmistakable. “If McLaren want to win the championship, they need a perfect weekend. One mistake, and Verstappen will take it away.”

As the Abu Dhabi finale approaches, the pressure on McLaren has never been higher. For Norris, the message is clear: the opportunity is there, but only if the team executes flawlessly.