Sir Jackie Stewart believes that the pain of Anthoine Hubert's death is something fresh to the new generation of racing drivers and fans. Hubert lost his life after he...
Racing Point has plans to move into its new factory in the break of the 2021 season as it continues to expand its position in Formula 1. The Silverstone-based outfit confirmed ...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admits that he was impressed by Alexander Albon after his debut weekend at the energy drink squad. Albon was promoted to the team durin...
Kevin Magnussen says he has no idea what caused a "random" turn in pace during the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Dane ran 25 laps into the race on the soft compou...
The 2019 Belgian Grand Prix was a sombre affair following the tragic death of Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert on Saturday. Charles Leclerc took his first Formula 1 win on Sunda...
Juan Manuel Correa is facing a "very lengthy rehabilitation programme" as he recovers from the massive crash at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday. On lap two of the Formu...
Sebastian Vettel says he could only serve the Ferrari team after it became clear during his second stint that he didn't have the pace to win. Vettel held the lead after und...
Mercedes has to make drastic improvements to its straight-line speed over the coming before the Italian Grand Prix if it wishes to be competitive, says Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari ...
Charles Leclerc It was both a weekend of heartbreak and celebration for Leclerc, as he paid tribute to the late Anthoine Hubert with his maiden Formula 1 victory. The Mon&...
An investigation into the crash that took the life on Anthoine Hubert last weekend has already begun, confirms the FIA race director Michael Masi. During the Formula ...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes that making the call to implement team orders was the best decision for the team on Sunday. The Scuderia outfit secured its first...
Will Power has won his second race of the season, inheriting the lead from Scott Dixon who lost his lead with a battery failure. Dixon was leading the race after overtaking pol...
The 2020 IndyCar calendar has been revealed and with it confirmation that Pocono will not be returning next year. Rumours have been swirling about the future of the event for s...
Charles Leclerc admits he wasn't confident that he could catch teammate Sebastian Vettel following his pit stop. After leading throughout the opening stint of the race, Lec...
Daniel Ricciardo admits he had doubts over whether or not he would compete in the Belgian Grand Prix following the death of Anthoine Hubert. Hubert lost his life during t...
Lando Norris admits it's "annoying" that he has had a number of reliability issues that have cost him strong results this season. The British driver was running i...
Sergio Perez has avoided a penalty after a summons to the stewards after the Belgian Grand Prix. The Mexican was accused of forcing Alexander Albon off the circuit as the Red B...
Alexander Albon states he is happy with his Red Bull debut, after he crossed the line in fifth place. The Thai-British driver started the race from 17th on the grid after being...
Pierre Gasly says he told Charles Leclerc earlier on Sunday to win the Belgian Grand Prix for Anthoine Hubert, who passed away on Saturday. Leclerc secured his maiden Gran...
Charles Leclerc has won his first Formula 1 Grand Prix, crossing the line ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. The second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel failed to finish on the ...
Antonio Giovinazzi is set to start the Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after Alfa Romeo opted to fit his car with a new power unit and gearbox. The Italian's q...
Haas is losing two seconds per lap due to its struggles with the tyres at Spa-Francorchamps, according to Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman qualified in 11th on Saturday, but is s...
Marcus Armstrong dominated the Sprint Race in the FIA Formula 3 championship to take his second win of the season. The Prema driver started the race from reverse grid pole posi...
Formula 1 has confirmed that there will be a minute of silence before the start of the Belgian Grand Prix later today out of respect for Anthoine Hubert. Hubert passed away on ...
Juan Manuel Correa underwent surgery after the lap 2 crash at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday, that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert. The two came together at the top of...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner admits the team is interested in bringing on-board Nico Hulkenberg next season. Renault, Hulkenberg's current employers, announced on T...
Colton Herta has taken his second career pole position as he came out on top in a closely contested qualifying session at Portland. The 20-year-old Californian-born drive...
Formula 2 has confirmed that it will not run Sunday's Sprint Race out of respect following the death of Anthoine Hubert. Hubert lost his life while competing at the F...
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to the tragic news that 22-year-old Formula 2 racer Anthoine Hubert has passed away, by stating that fans don't appreciate the risk that drivers p...
Very sad news regarding Anthoine Hubert. Our thoughts are with his family. — Alfa Romeo Racing (@alfaromeoracing) August 31, 2019 Haas F1 Team sends its deepest condo...
The FIA has confirmed that Anthoine Hubert has died after a crash in the FIA Formula 2 championship at Spa on Saturday. Hubert was involved in a collision with Juan ...
Max Verstappen is hoping that he can have a fight with both Mercedes cars on Sunday after a disappointing Saturday saw him suffer from power issues. Throughout the weeken...
McLaren's Carlos Sainz says that he was going for his fast lap on the final run in Q1, which failed to pay off as a red flag was deployed, putting an end to his session...
The Formula 2 feature race at Spa this afternoon was red-flagged during the second lap after a massive accident at the top of Raidillon, the decision soon taken to not restart t...
Sebastian Vettel says there are "no excuses" for his gap to pole position on Saturday at the Belgian Grand Prix. The German will line-up in second place for the start...
Charles Leclerc has taken his third career pole position in Formula 1, beating teammate Sebastian Vettel to the top spot by seven-tenths of a second. Vettel jumped into s...
