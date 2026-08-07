News
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Why Günther Steiner gave Verstappen an A, not an S
Former Haas team principal Günther Steiner has awarded Max Verstappen an A grade for his first half of the 2025 season, but withheld the top mark despite the Dutchman's...07 Aug 2026 10:20
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Red Bull paid Marko millions to keep quiet about internal power struggle
Helmut Marko received an eight-million-euro severance package from Red Bull Racing when he left the team at the end of 2025, according to German publication F1-Insider. The paym...06 Aug 2026 16:33
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Fernando Alonso's £3m hypercar turns heads in Monaco
Fernando Alonso turned heads in Monaco this week, not for his driving at the circuit but behind the wheel of his Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, a hypercar limited to just 63 coup&eacu...06 Aug 2026 15:31
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Audi set to extend Hülkenberg deal, blocking Sainz move
Nico Hülkenberg is in advanced discussions with Audi over a two-year contract extension, according to Formula 1 journalist Marc Limacher. The German's current deal expi...06 Aug 2026 14:29
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Why Newey thinks Alonso will extend despite contract doubts
Adrian Newey has expressed confidence that Fernando Alonso will remain at Aston Martin for 2026, describing the two-time world champion as invaluable to the Silverstone team. Th...06 Aug 2026 13:27
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Why Johnny Herbert rejected Lewis Hamilton's 'bad luck' defence
Johnny Herbert has rejected Lewis Hamilton's assertion that his pitlane speeding penalty in Hungary was simply bad luck, arguing the seven-time world champion must take resp...06 Aug 2026 12:25
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Why comparing Verstappen's Red Bull criticism to Schumacher is wrong
Max Verstappen's public criticism of Red Bull Racing and the current Formula 1 regulations has drawn frequent comparisons to Michael Schumacher's approach during his car...06 Aug 2026 11:24
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Why Antonelli still studies Verstappen and Hamilton's mental approach
Andrea Kimi Antonelli leads the world championship in only his second Formula 1 season, but the Mercedes driver still measures himself against the sport's established elite....06 Aug 2026 10:21
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Why Coulthard Says the FIA Ignored Every Warning Sign
David Coulthard has delivered a scathing critique of the FIA over the new power unit and aerodynamic regulations introduced for the 2026 season, arguing the governing body ignor...05 Aug 2026 16:22
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Why Coulthard expects Aston Martin to win races again
David Coulthard believes Aston Martin will win races within two years, despite the team's dismal start to 2026. The former Red Bull driver pointed to the team's Hungary ...05 Aug 2026 15:20
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Why Albers thinks Verstappen should tone down his frustrations
Max Verstappen's relentless on-track aggression justifies his status as one of Formula 1's highest earners, but the four-time world champion must learn to temper his pub...05 Aug 2026 14:18
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Why Red Bull holds the key to Lawson's Williams future
Liam Lawson is delivering standout performances at Racing Bulls, yet his future within the Red Bull family appears increasingly uncertain. The New Zealander has been tracked by ...05 Aug 2026 13:16
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Why Domenicali says F1 will miss Zandvoort's impact
Stefano Domenicali has credited the Dutch Grand Prix with setting a new benchmark for Formula 1 events, describing its imminent departure from the calendar as the end of a chapt...05 Aug 2026 12:14
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Former F1 driver says Verstappen faces impossible choice
Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull Racing remains unresolved even as the summer break unfolds, with former F1 driver Thierry Boutsen acknowledging the four-time world champ...05 Aug 2026 11:12
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Why Red Bull is already planning for 2027
Max Verstappen will not receive major upgrade packages in the second half of the 2026 season. Red Bull Racing has opted to redirect resources toward the 2027 campaign earlier th...05 Aug 2026 10:11
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How Middle East turmoil could bring Barcelona back to the F1 calendar
Barcelona could return to the Formula 1 calendar despite being scheduled to sit out 2027 as part of its rotation agreement with Spa-Francorchamps. The ongoing crisis in the Midd...04 Aug 2026 16:22
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How Lewis Hamilton's resurgence changed Oliver Bearman's Ferrari timeline
Oliver Bearman has acknowledged that his path to a future race seat at Ferrari has become significantly more complicated. The 21-year-old Haas driver admits Lewis Hamilton's...04 Aug 2026 15:20
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Why Red Bull tells its young drivers to watch Verstappen closely
Max Verstappen has become more than Red Bull's lead driver. Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane actively instructs his young drivers to study the four-time world champi...04 Aug 2026 14:19
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Why Steiner would send Verstappen to Mercedes, not McLaren
Günther Steiner has named Mercedes as his preferred destination for Max Verstappen if the four-time world champion were to leave Red Bull Racing, placing the German manufac...04 Aug 2026 13:17
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Domenicali reveals Africa Grand Prix talks at advanced stage
Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that Formula 1 is in advanced negotiations to return to Africa for the first time since 1993. The CEO told Auto Motor und Sport that talks are p...04 Aug 2026 12:16
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What a Verstappen departure would mean for Racing Bulls
Alan Permane, Racing Bulls team principal, has downplayed the immediate consequences of a potential Max Verstappen departure from Red Bull, stating that the four-time world cham...04 Aug 2026 11:14
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Why FIA stewards struggle to judge Verstappen's racecraft
Max Verstappen's wheel-to-wheel racing consistently places FIA stewards in difficult positions, according to Vitantonio Liuzzi, the former Formula 1 driver who now serves on...04 Aug 2026 10:12
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Why David Coulthard believes Aston Martin can win within two years
David Coulthard has predicted Aston Martin will win Grands Prix within two years, despite the British team enduring one of the worst opening halves of a season in recent memory....03 Aug 2026 16:41
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Briatore's sprint plan that Verstappen despises
Alpine team principal Flavio Briatore has called for sprint races to be held at every Formula 1 round, doubling the current calendar to 24 main events and 24 sprints. Speaking o...03 Aug 2026 15:39
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Why Domenicali sees Antonelli as the future of Formula 1
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has delivered an emphatic endorsement of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, describing the Mercedes driver as a major asset for the sport following a breakt...03 Aug 2026 14:37
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Three records Verstappen can claim at Zandvoort's F1 farewell
Max Verstappen can claim three separate Zandvoort circuit records when the Dutch Grand Prix runs for the final time later this month. The four-time world champion has a chance t...03 Aug 2026 13:35
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What Verstappen really thinks about the end of Zandvoort
Max Verstappen has reflected on his role in bringing Formula 1 back to Zandvoort, saying that the achievement remains a permanent part of his legacy regardless of the event'...03 Aug 2026 12:33
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The forgotten F1 race Briatore and Trump tried to bring to New Jersey
Alpine team principal Flavio Briatore has revealed he partnered with Donald Trump on an abandoned Formula 1 project in the 2010s, attempting to bring a race to New Jersey before...03 Aug 2026 11:31
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Why Stefan Johansson thinks Verstappen is right to be frustrated
Former Formula 1 driver Stefan Johansson has backed Max Verstappen's growing frustrations at Red Bull, arguing the four-time world champion remains in a class of his own des...03 Aug 2026 10:29
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Verstappen's manager makes surprise Red Bull visit
Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen was spotted at Red Bull's Salzburg headquarters this week, arriving aboard the champion's private jet while Verstappen him...31 Jul 2026 17:24
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Why Marko won't gamble on a Verstappen title fight this year
Helmut Marko, former Red Bull advisor and one of Max Verstappen's most vocal backers, says he would not wager money on the four-time world champion mounting another title ch...31 Jul 2026 16:23
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What Domenicali really thinks about Verstappen's F1 future
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has dismissed concerns over Max Verstappen's long-term future in the sport, despite months of speculation triggered by the four-time world c...31 Jul 2026 15:21
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Why Hamilton feels recent penalties are unfair
Lewis Hamilton has raised concerns directly with the FIA over the string of penalties he received across recent race weekends, arguing that several punishments were inconsistent...31 Jul 2026 14:19
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Why Patrese thinks Antonelli's championship is far from over
Andrea Kimi Antonelli's commanding championship lead remains under threat from Mercedes' persistent reliability problems, according to Riccardo Patrese. The Italian form...31 Jul 2026 13:17
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Why a NASCAR team still hasn't given up on Verstappen
Max Verstappen has received another open invitation to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series, with Trackhouse Racing boss Justin Marks confirming ongoing conversations about getting ...31 Jul 2026 12:15
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Why Red Bull is still fighting the FIA's engine decision
Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has issued a direct warning to the FIA over its decision to classify Red Bull as the manufacturer with the best combustion engine, arguing...31 Jul 2026 11:13
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Why McLaren's Stella said sorry after Piastri's Sainz clash
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has apologised after Oscar Piastri's furious reaction to contact with lapped driver Carlos Sainz during last weekend's Hungarian Gra...30 Jul 2026 16:05
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Domenicali says vast majority of fans don't care about superclipping
Stefano Domenicali has rejected widespread criticism of Formula 1's new power unit regulations, insisting the vast majority of fans are not interested in technical complaint...30 Jul 2026 15:03
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Marko calls Verstappen's Hungary overtake 'one of the highlights of 2026'
Helmut Marko has described Max Verstappen's double overtake on Lewis Hamilton in Hungary as one of the standout moments of the 2026 season, despite the four-time world champ...30 Jul 2026 14:00
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Why Red Bull's F2 leader studies Verstappen's old F3 races
Nikola Tsolov, the Bulgarian Formula 2 driver currently leading the championship for Red Bull's junior programme, has named Max Verstappen as his primary inspiration and rev...30 Jul 2026 12:58
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Why F1 CEO won't silence Verstappen despite public criticism
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says he has no intention of silencing Max Verstappen despite the world champion's increasingly vocal criticism of the sport's technical ...30 Jul 2026 11:57
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Could Verstappen to Mercedes trigger Russell's McLaren move?
Former Sky Sports reporter Rachel Brookes has predicted that Max Verstappen will still make the move to Mercedes, triggering a domino effect across the Formula 1 driver market t...30 Jul 2026 10:55
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Russell: "I wouldn't wish this on anyone"
George Russell's championship challenge has been undermined by another mechanical failure, this time an anti-stall activation at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix that d...29 Jul 2026 16:09
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Lance Stroll Just Overtook Alain Prost in F1 History
Lance Stroll has surpassed Alain Prost in career Grand Prix starts, reaching 200 races at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Canadian, active in Formula 1 since 2017, has now compete...29 Jul 2026 15:08
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The Zandvoort record Verstappen can equal
Max Verstappen can equal a historic Zandvoort record held by one of Formula 1's greatest drivers if he wins the Dutch Grand Prix. The four-time world champion stands on thre...29 Jul 2026 14:06
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Why Juan Pablo Montoya thinks Sepang suits Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen could benefit from the return of the Sepang circuit to the Formula 1 calendar, according to Juan Pablo Montoya. The former F1 driver told F1 TV that the Malaysian...29 Jul 2026 13:05
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How an FIA technical fault triggered the blue flag chaos in Hungary
The widespread blue flag confusion that marred the Hungarian Grand Prix was caused by a technical fault in the FIA's race control infrastructure, BBC Sport has confirmed. A ...29 Jul 2026 12:04
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How Dutch railways are preparing for 50,000 fans a day
NS, the Dutch national railway operator, has confirmed a comprehensive logistical plan for the final Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort next month, deploying over 300 extra staff dai...29 Jul 2026 12:02
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What Verstappen really thinks about Antonelli's rookie season
Max Verstappen has singled out Andrea Kimi Antonelli for praise, describing the 19-year-old Mercedes driver's championship-leading rookie season as "very impressive to ...29 Jul 2026 11:00
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Red Bull faces tough call on 2025 vs 2026 focus
Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has confirmed the team will make an earlier call on switching development focus to 2026 than it did last season, as Max Verstappen and Isa...28 Jul 2026 16:18
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Why Hamilton says everything went wrong after Verstappen's move
Lewis Hamilton has pinpointed Max Verstappen's late-braking move at Turn 1 as the moment his Hungarian Grand Prix unravelled. The Mercedes driver, who started fifth after a ...28 Jul 2026 15:16
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Verstappen's honest take on losing his home Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has offered a pragmatic view on the impending departure of the Dutch Grand Prix from the Formula 1 calendar. Speaking after the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Red Bull...28 Jul 2026 14:14
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How Antonelli has left Russell in his wake at Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has comprehensively outperformed George Russell across the opening half of the season, winning six races to his teammate's two and opening a 59-point c...28 Jul 2026 13:12
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Domenicali hints at Imola return if Middle East races collapse
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that Imola is being considered as a replacement venue should the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races be cancelled due to ongoing instability...28 Jul 2026 12:11
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Wolff's frustration boils over after Mercedes' worst weekend of the year
Toto Wolff made no attempt to hide his frustration after Mercedes suffered their worst race weekend of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with George Russell hit by yet ano...28 Jul 2026 10:57
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Max Verstappen heads back to the circuit where it all started
Formula 1 has spent months reshuffling its calendar after unrest in the Middle East forced the cancellation of both the Saudi Arabian and Bahraini rounds earlier this season. Wh...28 Jul 2026 09:56
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Hamilton's brutal self-assessment after third recent penalty
Lewis Hamilton delivered a stark self-assessment after a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix, accepting responsibility for his third time penalty in recent races and acknowledging a ...27 Jul 2026 16:22
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Why Carlos Sainz is rethinking his Williams future
Carlos Sainz has acknowledged that his ambition to return to winning ways has been pushed back by as much as two years following Williams' dismal start to the 2026 season. T...27 Jul 2026 15:21
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Why Fernando Alonso is nowhere near F1 retirement
Fernando Alonso has signalled his intention to continue racing in Formula 1, stating that enjoyment behind the wheel, rather than declining performance, will determine the timin...27 Jul 2026 14:19
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Why Hamilton openly questioned Ferrari's VSC pit call
Lewis Hamilton has openly questioned Ferrari's strategic decision-making at the Hungarian Grand Prix, stating that his third pit stop under the Virtual Safety Car was unnece...27 Jul 2026 13:18
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Norris's bold claim after Hungary win reveals champion mindset
Lando Norris delivered one of his most complete performances to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and immediately declared himself unbeatable when given competitive machinery, despit...27 Jul 2026 12:17
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Why Verstappen's Hungary Rage Has Put Red Bull's Tech Chief in the Spotlight
Max Verstappen's blunt assessment of Red Bull's RB22 after qualifying sixth for the Hungarian Grand Prix has sharpened the spotlight on technical director Pierre Wach&ea...27 Jul 2026 11:15
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Max Verstappen's shocking radio outburst at backmarkers in Hungary
Max Verstappen launched a scathing radio attack on Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad during the Hungarian Grand Prix, demanding race stewards hand down penalti...27 Jul 2026 10:13
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Why Bortoleto says Verstappen isn't being slowed by 2026 rules
Gabriel Bortoleto has pushed back against a growing narrative that Formula 1's new regulations are slowing elite drivers like Max Verstappen, arguing that the evidence simpl...24 Jul 2026 16:21
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Why more drivers are siding with Verstappen on F1's rule problem
Max Verstappen has renewed his attack on Formula 1's current regulatory framework, claiming vindication as paddock sentiment shifts in his favour. The four-time world champi...24 Jul 2026 15:20
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Aston Martin's huge Hungary upgrade has one clear goal
Aston Martin will introduce a comprehensive aerodynamic and weight-saving package at the Hungarian Grand Prix with a single, blunt objective: return to midfield competitiveness....24 Jul 2026 14:18
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Lance Stroll shrugs off Aston Martin's slump: "I've had bad cars before"
Lance Stroll insists he remains mentally unshaken by Aston Martin's disappointing 2025 season, drawing on previous experience with uncompetitive machinery to justify his cal...24 Jul 2026 13:17
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Sainz fires warning at Williams: the blunt verdict that fuels exit talk
Carlos Sainz has delivered a damning assessment of Williams' 2026 season, admitting the team is further from the front than when he arrived and labelling the campaign "...24 Jul 2026 12:16
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Why Villeneuve thinks Sainz is the perfect partner for Verstappen
Jacques Villeneuve believes Carlos Sainz would be the ideal teammate for Max Verstappen, despite their turbulent history as Toro Rosso partners in 2015. The 1997 world champion ...24 Jul 2026 11:14
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Verstappen finally reveals how he really feels about his Red Bull future
Max Verstappen has moved to end months of speculation over his Red Bull future, insisting the team still feels like a second family and he remains fully committed to returning t...24 Jul 2026 10:13
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
Saturday
Sunday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
Race / Startgrid
13:00 - 15:00
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
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Saturday
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Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
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Sunday
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Race
13:00 - 15:00
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Friday
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
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Saturday
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Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
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Sunday
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Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00