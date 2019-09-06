Carlos Sainz Vázquez de Castro was born in Madrid, Spain, on 1 September 1994, as the son of Carlos Sainz Cenamor and Reyes Vázquez de Castro. Carlos has two sisters.
Carlos Sainz started his karting career in 2006 in the minis and cadets. He finished third in the 36th edition of the Torneo Industry and second in the Copa Campeones Trophy. In 2008 he won the CIK-FIA Asia-Pacific championship for Vortex in the KF3 championship. In 2009 he won the thirteenth edition of the CIK FIA KF3 Monaco Kart Cup.
In 2010 he switched to the single-seaters. During his debut year, Sainz drove in various Formula BMW classes. He achieved several victories and finished fourth in the Formula BMW Europe Championship. In 2011 he won the Formula Renault 2.0 NEC Championship title for Koiranen Motorsport. With seventeen podiums, including ten wins, he was ahead of Daniil Kvyat, Stoffel Vandoorne and Robin Frijns. He finished fifth in the 2012 European Formula 3 Championship with six podiums.
In 2013 he was appointed by Red Bull as its test driver for Toro Rosso and Red Bull Racing. In the same year he raced in GP3 and Formula Renault 3.5. It turned out to be an unsuccessful year. In 2014 he won the Formula Renault 3.5 championship title by staying ahead of Pierre Gasly. With seven wins and seven pole positions, he became champion.
In 2015 he made his debut in Formula 1. After the loss of Jean-Eric Vergne and the transfer of Daniil Kvyat to Red Bull Racing, Carlos Sainz became the teammate of Max Verstappen. In his first year he finished sixth at the Circuits of the Americas. In 2016 Sainz developed as a regular points finisher and scored 46 points. Towards the end of the 2017 season, he switched to Renault. For the French stable, he scored his best result for Renault in Baku 2018. For Toro Rosso, he finished fourth at the 2017 Singapore rain race. Ahead of the 2019 season, he took over the seat of Fernando Alonso at McLaren.
Lando Norris has had his fair share of bad luck in his first year at McLaren, and in Belgium the British rookie was only one lap away from a career-best fifth place until his po...
Carlos Sainz says he is not worried about the reliability of Renault for the remainder of the season after his problems at the Belgian Grand Prix. Sainz's problems started ...
McLaren's Carlos Sainz says that he was going for his fast lap on the final run in Q1, which failed to pay off as a red flag was deployed, putting an end to his session...
Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz are set to take grid penalties for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, joining four others who have already had their penalties confirmed. Stro...
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl insists that the Woking squad must continue its strong form throughout the second half of the 2019 season. After a number of disappointing ...
McLaren driver Carlos Sainz has said that the key to his improved form in 2019. Despite some poor showings at the start of the season, Sainz currently sits in seventh in the cha...
Carlos Sainz says he received no help from Fernando Alonso when he joined McLaren at the end of the 2018 season. Alonso walked away from an F1 race seat last year after sp...
Carlos Sainz says not overreacting to his poor start to the 2019 season was crucial for how the rest of the season has turned out so far. The Spaniard failed to score points at...
Carlos Sainz insists that McLaren's first half to the 2019 season has not been straightforward, despite its lead over the rest of the midfield teams in the constructors'...
Carlos Sainz has played down his chances of topping Pierre Gasly in the championship standings at the end of the year. Sainz is currently seventh in the drivers' championsh...
Carlos Sainz has revealed that he intentionally ran wide at Turn 15 before spinning out, which cost him over 30 seconds of track time. The Spaniard was one of many drivers caug...
Andreas Seidl has praised the McLaren team for not being tempted into fitting the dry tyres to Carlos Sainz's car during the midway point of the German Grand Prix. Most dri...
McLaren's Carlos Sainz has admitted that the chance of a podium for the team today was lost by a risky decision from the teams ahead, but a decision that ultimately worked o...
Carlos Sainz is expecting the midfield battle to turn into a train of cars during the German Grand Prix. The gaps between the midfield squads during qualifying at Hockenheim we...
Carlos Sainz believes that Andreas Seidl is the right man to lead McLaren forward, but thinks the on-track results under his influence will take years to formalise. Seidl joine...
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says the team understands that there is a high priority to sort out the problems it has been having through slow-speed corners. McLaren has...
2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg believes that Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris wouldn't get along if McLaren was more competitive. The 2019 McLaren racers have enjo...
Carlos Sainz believes that he still could have achieved his sixth-place finish at the British Grand Prix regardless of the safety car that was deployed. Sainz started the race ...
McLaren has announced that Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will form McLaren's line-up in 2020. Sainz joined McLaren for the 2019 season, after spending time with Toro Rosso ...
Carlos Sainz believes McLaren's current battle with Renault shows how much the Woking squad has improved since 2018. Last year, McLaren struggled towards the back of the fi...
Carlos Sainz has hailed McLaren's race pace, as he drove from the back row of the grid to eighth place on Sunday. Sainz started from the rear of the pack after taking on gr...
Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz will take grid penalties for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. Albon has been fitted with the upgraded Honda engine after both Red Bulls ...
Carlos Sainz says that his run to a sixth-place finish was one of the 'easiest' of his career. After finishing behind teammate Lando Norris in qualifying, Sainz got ahe...
Sebastian Vettel admits he enjoyed his fight with both McLarens after the start of the French Grand Prix. Starting from seventh on the grid, Vettel lost a spot on the run to Tu...
Carlos Sainz says that he wasn't entirely happy with his car in qualifying, saying that he only found his weekend rhythm once the session started. McLaren locked out t...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has addressed the rumours concerning the return of Fernando Alonso to F1. Alonso retired at the end of 2018, but didn't rule out the possibil...
Carlos Sainz says he has eased into the McLaren team much faster than what he did when he joined Renault. Towards the end of the 2017 season, Sainz left Toro Rosso for Renault,...
Carlos Sainz was set to score points in Montreal on Sunday before he was pipped late on by Lance Stroll and Daniil Kvyat. The Spaniard's lack of pace at the end of the Cana...
Carlos Sainz Jr says that Alexander Albon admitted he wasn't held up much by the incident that he received his penalised for. Albon played the incident down but t...
Carlos Sainz has been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Alexander Albon during qualifying in Montreal. Albon had moved to get out of Sainz's way before the fin...
Daniel Ricciardo believes that McLaren is the pick of the midfield after the opening day of running in Montreal. Carlos Sainz ended the second practice session in fourth, as Le...
Carlos Sainz denies that McLaren has the fourth fastest car in the field, despite the fact it holds fourth in the constructors' standings after six races. The Woking squad ...
Lando Norris says McLaren's strong top ten finish was down to the team doing its homework prior to the race. While the Briton finished outside the top ten, teammate Carlos ...
McLaren driver Lando Norris reckons that there was not a lot more that he could do after finishing just shy of the points, eventually finishing in eleventh positi...
Carlos Sainz has come away from the Monaco Grand Prix in a cheerful mood, after he managed to pull off what he described as the "best move" of his career at the start ...
Carlos Sainz was pleased to walk away from his home race with points to his name after it looked as though he would finish outside the top ten. However, after a safety car was ...
Carlos Sainz has spoken at length about the issues he had with the McLaren MCL34 during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix. He believes that his 13th place was...
Some Formula 1 drivers say it would be a "shame" to lose the Spanish Grand Prix from the calendar. The future of the event in uncertain as its current contract ...
Sergio Perez believes that both McLarens that finished behind him at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday were "a lot faster" than Racing Point. Perez managed to secur...
Carlos Sainz says that he understands what it feels like to have the weight of the name of a famous racing father follow his career. The Spaniard empathises with Mick Schu...
Carlos Sainz says that he won't complain about his crash with Max Verstappen, despite it putting an end to a chance of scoring some strong points in Bahrain. Sainz was runn...
Carlos Sainz says that McLaren's decision to sacrifice development on its 2018 car midway through the season is paying off in 2019. The Woking squad got both of its ca...
Carlos Sainz has received a number of new power unit elements for the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend. On Thursday, Sainz confirmed that his MGU-K was beyond repair after he retired...
Carlos Sainz says that he was impressed by the McLaren MCL34's performance in Australia, enough to announce that he thinks the team will be fighting in the midfiel...
Carlos Sainz believes that Renault has finally got "something to fight with" thanks to the gains in engine performance that they found over the winter. Renault ...
Carlos Sainz says that he endured a painful debut with McLaren, as his weekend was plagued with poor luck. The McLaren driver dropped out of Q1 on Saturday as he got held up by...
Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz say that traffic cost them a spot in the second stage of qualifying on Saturday. Stroll claimed he was hampered by Romain Grosjean, who was on an ...
McLaren driver Carlos Sainz believes that the team's rivals have a lot more pace to show despite setting the fastest time overall during Wednesday's test, setting a time...
Three members of the McLaren team have been treated at the Circuit’de Catalunya's medical centre for burn injuries after a fire broke out in the team's garage. The...
Carlos Sainz has urged people not to make judgments on the new 2019 aerodynamic regulations until the season is well underway. This year, the sport sees the introduction ...
Carlos Sainz says that he is feeling no pressure replacing Fernando Alonso at McLaren for the 2019 Formula 1 season. Sainz was confirmed as a McLaren racer days after Alon...
Carlos Sainz is remaining cautious over making predictions for McLaren in 2019. The Woking squad endured a difficult 2018 campaign, failing to successfully develop th...
McLaren has become the latest team to release its 2019 challenger, today unveiling the MCL34 at its launch held at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking. The MCL34 will be the...
Nico Hulkenberg would be a race winner 'straight away' if he were to get a drive in a top team, says his former Renault teammate Carlos Sainz. Hulkenberg joined Renault...
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has said that the 'surprise' under-performance the team suffered in 2018 was the main trigger for the British team to re-assess its approach...
Fernando Alonso believes that McLaren is in for another tough weekend after the opening day of running at the Yas Marina Circuit. Alonso ended the second practice session in P13...
Carlos Sainz says that he feels proud of the time he has spent with Renault, saying that it was a "dream come true" to race with a works team. Sainz joined Renault tow...
Fernando Alonso believes McLaren will be in a “better position” next season as the team now understand the issues with the current car. Alonso will leave McLaren aft...
David Coulthard says the sudden drop in form from McLaren and Williams demonstrates the sport doesn't respect history or reputation. He believes both teams must "reinve...
Outgoing Renault driver Carlos Sainz has said that he thinks his Renault car will better suit the Circuit of the Americas, as he hopes to score a points finish this weekend. The...
McLaren's latest recruit, British teenager Lando Norris, has said that he believes a fresh start for 2019 will be a good thing for McLaren. It was recently announced that he...
The third free practice was difficult for the drivers due to harsh weather conditions, as five drivers remained in the pit lanes, among them was Verstappen. Valtteri Botta...
Carlos Sainz Jr. ended the Monaco Grand Prix in 10th place. However, the Spaniard wasn't the happiest driver after the race ended. Although he brought a valuable point for R...
Carlos Sainz is still able to prove he can match Nico Hulkenberg at Renault. That is the claim of Sainz's Spanish countryman Marc Gene, who is an experienced Ferrari test dr...
Carlos Sainz has been a positive addition to the Renault team. That is the view of team advisor and F1 legend Alain Prost, amid speculation the French team might try to retain S...
Carlos Sainz Jr. managed to get himself inside the Q3 for the third consecutive Grand Prix in 2018. The Renault driver qualified ninth for the Chinese Grand Prix race and once a...
Toto Wolff has named more candidates as speculation about the Mercedes driver lineup of the future ramps up. Currently, both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' contracts ex...
Carlos Sainz thinks victory for Renault may require a wait of up to three years. The Spaniard is actually 'on loan' to the French works team from Red Bull just for 2018....
Red Bull has Carlos Sainz waiting in the wings if talks with Daniel Ricciardo break down. That is the warning made by team boss Christian Horner, amid reports Red Bull has set A...
Carlos Sainz has backed Renault's deliberations over taking a strategic approach to the long-life engine rules of 2018. Over the winter, the rules have changed so that each ...
