Christijan Albers has delivered harsh criticism of McLaren following the team’s dramatic double disqualification in Las Vegas. According to the former Formula 1 driver, McLaren once again failed to convert a strong weekend into a maximum result. The disqualification of both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for technical infringements overshadowed what could have been a major points haul in the championship fight.

The double DSQ came after post-race checks revealed issues with the wear limits on the skid plank. It is the latest in a string of technical frustrations for the team during a season in which McLaren has often had the fastest car. For Albers, the outcome in Las Vegas was yet another example of what he sees as a recurring pattern.

McLaren had shown promising pace throughout the weekend and looked set to take a major step in both championships. Instead, the team left Las Vegas empty-handed.

“McLaren Always Manages to Throw Something Away”

Speaking on Viaplay, Albers did not hide his disappointment. “McLaren always manages to throw something away. They have such a strong car, but there is always something that stops them from taking full points. It is unbelievable.”

Albers suggested the team should have been extra cautious after previous weekends in which plank wear had already been a topic. “If you know the bumps and the cold conditions make it difficult to control ride height, you have to be sharper. Other teams managed it. McLaren didn’t.”

Missed Chance in the Title Fight

The disqualification has major consequences for the championship standings. Norris lost valuable points in his fight with Max Verstappen and George Russell, while Piastri also saw a strong result vanish.

Albers believes that in such a tight battle, McLaren cannot afford these mistakes. “This could cost them the title. When you are in a championship fight, you cannot let this happen. These points are worth gold.”

He emphasised that technical infringements, even small ones, are taken extremely seriously in modern Formula 1. “The rules are crystal clear. There is no margin for interpretation. If the plank is worn beyond the limit, you are out — end of story.”

Team Must Regroup Quickly

With the season rapidly approaching its conclusion, Albers says McLaren must reset immediately. “They need to put this behind them fast. Learn from it, be stricter, and make sure this never happens again. The car is fast enough to win races. But the execution has to match that.”

Despite the disqualification, Albers still sees McLaren as a major threat for the remaining races. “If they get everything right, they can beat anyone. But they have to stop tripping themselves up.”

As the title fight continues, the pressure on McLaren to deliver clean, mistake-free weekends is now higher than ever.