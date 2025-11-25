user icon
icon

McLaren Slammed After Double DSQ: “There’s Always Something With Them!”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
McLaren Slammed After Double DSQ: “There’s Always Something With Them!”

Christijan Albers has delivered harsh criticism of McLaren following the team’s dramatic double disqualification in Las Vegas. According to the former Formula 1 driver, McLaren once again failed to convert a strong weekend into a maximum result. The disqualification of both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for technical infringements overshadowed what could have been a major points haul in the championship fight. 

The double DSQ came after post-race checks revealed issues with the wear limits on the skid plank. It is the latest in a string of technical frustrations for the team during a season in which McLaren has often had the fastest car. For Albers, the outcome in Las Vegas was yet another example of what he sees as a recurring pattern. 

More about McLaren FIA Explains Why Lando Norris Was Not Penalised

FIA Explains Why Lando Norris Was Not Penalised

Dec 8
 Verstappen Inspires Piastri: “Titles Are Not Everything”

Verstappen Inspires Piastri: “Titles Are Not Everything”

Dec 15

McLaren had shown promising pace throughout the weekend and looked set to take a major step in both championships. Instead, the team left Las Vegas empty-handed. 

“McLaren Always Manages to Throw Something Away” 

Speaking on Viaplay, Albers did not hide his disappointment. “McLaren always manages to throw something away. They have such a strong car, but there is always something that stops them from taking full points. It is unbelievable.” 

Albers suggested the team should have been extra cautious after previous weekends in which plank wear had already been a topic. “If you know the bumps and the cold conditions make it difficult to control ride height, you have to be sharper. Other teams managed it. McLaren didn’t.” 

Missed Chance in the Title Fight 

The disqualification has major consequences for the championship standings. Norris lost valuable points in his fight with Max Verstappen and George Russell, while Piastri also saw a strong result vanish. 

Albers believes that in such a tight battle, McLaren cannot afford these mistakes. “This could cost them the title. When you are in a championship fight, you cannot let this happen. These points are worth gold.” 

He emphasised that technical infringements, even small ones, are taken extremely seriously in modern Formula 1. “The rules are crystal clear. There is no margin for interpretation. If the plank is worn beyond the limit, you are out — end of story.” 

Team Must Regroup Quickly

With the season rapidly approaching its conclusion, Albers says McLaren must reset immediately. “They need to put this behind them fast. Learn from it, be stricter, and make sure this never happens again. The car is fast enough to win races. But the execution has to match that.” 

Despite the disqualification, Albers still sees McLaren as a major threat for the remaining races. “If they get everything right, they can beat anyone. But they have to stop tripping themselves up.” 

As the title fight continues, the pressure on McLaren to deliver clean, mistake-free weekends is now higher than ever. 

F1 News Christijan Albers McLaren

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Christijan Albers -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Apr 16 1979 (46)
  • Place of b. Eindhoven, North Brabant, Netherlands, NL
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.76 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar