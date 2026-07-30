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F1 Drivers 2026 - Oscar Piastri

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81 AU Oscar Piastri

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Carriere Oscar Piastri
  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    McLaren
    81
  • F1
    Alpine F1
    2022
    36

Statistics Oscar Piastri

  • Amount of victories
    9
  • Amount of podiums
    28
  • Total races
    79
  • Total races with points
    61
  • Amount of poles
    6
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    51
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    57
  • Average points per grandprix
    11
  • Average starting position
    6
  • Average finish position
    7
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    1

Recent results of Oscar Piastri

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Driver characteristics

  • Team -
  • Points 881
  • Podiums 28
  • Grand Prix 79
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Apr 6 2001 (25)
  • Place of b. Melbourne, Australia, Australia
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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