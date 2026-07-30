F1 Drivers 2026 - Oscar Piastri
81 Oscar Piastri
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25 / 25
On screen:
Jul 23Album
On screen:
Jul 18Album
On screen:
Jul 4Album
On screen:
Jul 2Album
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25 / 25
-
Why McLaren's Stella said sorry after Piastri's Sainz clash
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has apologised after Oscar Piastri's furious reaction to contact with lapped driver Carlos Sainz during last weekend's Hungarian Gra...30 Jul 2026 16:05
-
Piastri's pointed dig at Leclerc reveals frustration
Oscar Piastri has accused Charles Leclerc of denying him racing room after early contact at the Belgian Grand Prix left the McLaren driver with damage that derailed his podium c...20 Jul 2026 11:47
-
What Webber really thinks about a Piastri-Verstappen swap
Mark Webber has moved to quash speculation linking his client Oscar Piastri with a switch to Red Bull Racing, despite reports suggesting the Australian could replace Max Verstap...09 Jul 2026 11:09
-
Jenson Button warns McLaren against Verstappen gamble
Jenson Button has urged McLaren to resist the temptation of replacing Oscar Piastri with Max Verstappen, despite speculation linking the four-time world champion with a move to ...02 Jul 2026 12:21
-
Is Webber already planning Piastri's Red Bull escape route?
Oscar Piastri's manager Mark Webber is preparing contingency plans for the Australian driver to leave McLaren, according to German media reports from the Austrian Grand Prix...29 Jun 2026 14:17
-
Why McLaren and Red Bull are challenging Gasly's Monaco penalty reversal
Oscar Piastri has defended McLaren's decision to appeal the reversal of Pierre Gasly's Monaco Grand Prix penalties, arguing that the precedent set by the stewards' U...26 Jun 2026 15:20
-
Piastri reveals who's the toughest rival he's ever raced
Oscar Piastri has named Max Verstappen as the best opponent he has ever raced against in Formula 1, choosing the four-time world champion ahead of Lewis Hamilton. The McLaren dr...15 Jun 2026 11:47
-
McLaren Reportedly Want Sainz Back If Piastri Leaves for Red Bull
Carlos Sainz could be heading back to McLaren. Spanish media are reporting that the current Williams driver, who has a performance-related escape clause in his contract, is bein...12 May 2026 21:19
-
Piastri Names Hamilton the Greatest of All Time but Says Verstappen Is Getting Close
Oscar Piastri has been asked to name the greatest Formula 1 driver in history, and he has given a considered answer that does not shy away from controversy or complexity. Hamilt...11 May 2026 12:25
-
Piastri Admits He Needs Someone to Explain the New F1 Rules to Him Properly
Oscar Piastri is one of the fastest drivers on the grid and is currently fighting for the championship. He would also like someone to explain exactly what the FIA changed before...30 Apr 2026 11:30
-
Schumacher Floats Verstappen to McLaren and Piastri to Red Bull Swap
The paddock rumour mill has produced a new scenario this week, and this one comes from Ralf Schumacher. The Lambiase announcement has added fuel to the Verstappen transfer conve...15 Apr 2026 16:02
-
Schumacher Says Leclerc to Red Bull Makes No Sense — Piastri Is the Logical Choice
Speculation about who might replace Max Verstappen at Red Bull if he were to leave has produced one name more than any other: Charles Leclerc. Ralf Schumacher does not buy it, a...09 Apr 2026 12:54
-
Stella Warns the Grid: "This Is the Best Version of Piastri We Have Ever Seen"
McLaren arrived at Suzuka without Oscar Piastri having scored a point in 2026. He left Japan with a second-place finish and a glowing assessment from his team principal. Andrea ...02 Apr 2026 13:58
-
Oscar Piastri warns of 'recipe for disaster' with 2026 F1 rules
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has raised serious safety and competitive concerns regarding the upcoming 2026 Formula 1 regulations. As teams wrap up their initial testing phases ...16 Feb 2026 15:43
-
McLaren Overhauls "Papaya Rules" to Prevent Teammate Conflict
After a 2025 season that delivered championships but also internal headaches, McLaren has moved to clarify its rules of engagement. Oscar Piastri has confirmed that the team has...06 Feb 2026 13:45
-
Oscar Piastri Dreams of Hamilton vs. Verstappen Title Fight
The 2026 season promises to be a step into the unknown, but McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has a clear wish for the campaign: a renewed titan battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max...06 Feb 2026 11:42
-
Oscar Piastri Dismisses "Papaya Rules" Controversy
The internal team orders at McLaren, famously dubbed the "papaya rules," were a major talking point throughout last season, but Oscar Piastri insists the drama was lar...23 Jan 2026 15:05
-
McLaren’s "Papaya Rules" Under Pressure for 2026
McLaren enters the new era of Formula 1 as the team to beat, having secured both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles in 2025. However, with success comes a new set...21 Jan 2026 11:12
-
Verstappen Inspires Piastri: “Titles Are Not Everything”
Oscar Piastri has explained why he believes championships in junior categories are not the defining measure of a driver’s potential, pointing to Max Verstappen as the perf...15 Dec 2025 08:37
-
Brown Supports Disappointed Piastri: “A Future World Champion”
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has offered strong support to Oscar Piastri after the Australian narrowly missed out on the world title. Piastri finished the season with a mixture of prid...08 Dec 2025 12:41
-
Sky Pundit Feels Sorry for Piastri After McLaren Strategy Blow
Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle says he feels “genuinely sorry” for Oscar Piastri after McLaren’s strategy in Qatar left the Australian with no chance of...03 Dec 2025 09:38
-
McLaren Putting Norris Under Pressure: “They Are Making Him Insecure!”
Formula 1 analyst Peter Windsor believes McLaren is unintentionally harming Lando Norris’ title push by creating confusion and insecurity through their strategy choices. A...02 Dec 2025 12:41
-
Tension Inside McLaren: “They Are Not Talking to Each Other Anymore”
Ralf Schumacher believes the internal atmosphere at McLaren has become strained, claiming that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri “are no longer talking to each other” a...27 Nov 2025 12:41
-
Piastri Chasing Redemption: “Take Every Chance That Comes”
Oscar Piastri says he is determined to bounce back in Las Vegas after losing crucial points in recent races. The McLaren driver, who earlier this year led the championship, has ...20 Nov 2025 11:40
-
Zak Brown Responds to ‘Dispute’ With Piastri: “Nothing Happened”
Zak Brown has dismissed rumours of tension between McLaren and Oscar Piastri after the so-called “Singapore podium incident”. Social media speculation claimed Brown ...18 Nov 2025 09:38
-
Piastri Advised to Leave McLaren: “A Change Could Help Him”
Oscar Piastri is fighting for the world championship, yet former Haas team boss Günther Steiner believes the young Australian should consider leaving McLaren if he loses th...18 Nov 2025 07:36
-
Former World Champion Dismisses McLaren Theory: “Nonsense”
Alan Jones has no time for the theory circulating among some fans that McLaren is favouring Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri. According to the 1980 world champion, the idea that ...17 Nov 2025 12:41
-
Doornbos Supports Piastri After Harsh Penalty
Oscar Piastri endured a miserable Brazilian Grand Prix. The McLaren driver received a heavy time penalty early in the race for his collision with Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Charl...14 Nov 2025 08:37
-
Piastri Under Pressure: Conspiracies, Mistakes and Life in Norris’ Shadow
In the aftermath of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri found himself at the centre of bizarre online conspiracy theories. Some fans claimed that McLaren was sabotaging him ...13 Nov 2025 18:48
-
Inside McLaren: how to stop Norris–Piastri rivalry from polarising the team
McLaren celebrated success in Brazil, but team principal Andrea Stella left São Paulo with a note of caution. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished close again, and whi...10 Nov 2025 19:48
-
Piastri penalty decoded: why Leclerc partly defended him
The opening-lap collision between Oscar Piastri, Antonelli and Leclerc at the Brazilian Grand Prix is still the talk of the paddock. The stewards handed Piastri a ten-second pen...10 Nov 2025 15:44
-
Leclerc points finger at Antonelli after costly Interlagos crash
Charles Leclerc left Brazil furious and frustrated. What began as a promising podium chase ended in carbon fibre and silence as the Ferrari driver retired after contact with And...10 Nov 2025 11:40
-
Norris vs Piastri: why being aggressive in Brazil finally pays off
Inside McLaren, the battle for supremacy is heating up. With the championship on the line, Oscar Piastri has admitted he wants to drive more aggressively to fight back against t...06 Nov 2025 17:47
-
Frustrated Piastri could leave McLaren for Aston Martin
Just months ago, Oscar Piastri looked destined to fight for the Formula 1 world title. Calm, precise, and seemingly unshakable, the Australian outperformed Lando Norris through ...06 Nov 2025 12:41
-
Steiner blasts Piastri: “He’s not good enough to be world champion”
Guenther Steiner has never been one to mince words, and he’s not starting now. The former Haas team principal, known for his blunt honesty on Netflix’s Drive to Surv...05 Nov 2025 10:40
-
Ecclestone claims McLaren is favouring Norris over Piastri
It was supposed to be McLaren’s dream season. Two young stars, equal machinery, and a promise of fair racing under the now-famous “papaya rules.” But as Lando ...05 Nov 2025 07:36
-
Norris and Piastri look ahead: “Everything is still open in the title fight with Verstappen”
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are heading into the most crucial phase of their Formula 1 careers. With just four races remaining in the 2025 season, the world championship batt...04 Nov 2025 11:40
-
Former team boss slams Piastri: “Not good enough to be world champion”
Guenther Steiner didn’t hold back in his latest appearance on the Red Flags Podcast. The former Haas team principal delivered a blunt assessment of Oscar Piastri’s r...04 Nov 2025 10:39
-
Is Piastri’s title dream slipping away? “That’s what happened to Oscar”
Oscar Piastri once looked in full control of the championship battle. The young Australian held a comfortable lead earlier this season, but since Baku, things have gone rapidly ...03 Nov 2025 12:41
-
McLaren Praises Oscar Piastri After Mexico GP: “Oscar Can Be Proud of Himself”
It wasn’t the easiest weekend for Oscar Piastri, but the McLaren driver still managed to end the Mexican Grand Prix on a positive note. Finishing fifth at the Autód...29 Oct 2025 11:40
-
Piastri cracked - from ice-cold leader to doubting driver in Mexico
Oscar Piastri was the robot for months. Undisturbed, precise, ice-cold. The Australian led the championship with authority. Until Mexico. The shock start - from P7 to P10 in one...28 Oct 2025 15:44
-
McLaren Risks Hurting Piastri’s Title Chances: What’s Going On?
The opening free practice session in Mexico is set to turn into something of a rookie showcase. No fewer than nine teams will be fielding young drivers on Friday, with Sauber be...24 Oct 2025 07:36
-
Piastri cracked in Austin - the two-front war threatening his title
Oscar Piastri seemed untouchable after the summer break. The McLaren driver had a 104-point lead over Max Verstappen. Four races later, that advantage has dramatically shrunk to...21 Oct 2025 13:42
-
Piastri Stays Silent on Controversial Singapore Incident
After a frustrating weekend in Singapore, Oscar Piastri is heading to Austin looking for redemption. The Australian remains focused on performance rather than politics, choosing...15 Oct 2025 10:39
-
Piastri Eyeing Exit: “They’re Already Exploring Options at Ferrari”
Tensions at McLaren have reached boiling point following the Singapore Grand Prix, where teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris made contact during the race. The incident left...15 Oct 2025 09:38
-
Pressure Mounts: “That Ice-Cold Oscar Piastri No Longer Exists”
Oscar Piastri enters the decisive final stretch of the Formula 1 season under growing pressure. The usually composed Australian finds himself in a fierce title battle with teamm...14 Oct 2025 12:41
-
Norris clashes with Piastri as McLaren team dynamics explode
The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix won't be remembered as the race where McLaren secured their tenth constructors' title. It was the moment when the title fight between Lando...10 Oct 2025 07:37
-
Ecclestone Slams McLaren: “They Want Norris as World Champion”
McLaren sparked controversy at Monza last weekend after issuing a team order that forced Oscar Piastri to hand back his position to teammate Lando Norris. The decision has now d...09 Sep 2025 16:09
-
F3: Feature Race: Lawson holds off Piastri to win at Silverstone
Liam Lawson has won the opening Formula 3 race of the first Silverstone weekend, holding off Oscar Piastri for the race win. Lawson came under big pressure from Piastri in the ...01 Aug 2020 11:16
30 Jul 2026 16:05
-
16:05F1
20 Jul 2026 11:47
-
11:47F1
09 Jul 2026 11:09
-
11:09F1
02 Jul 2026 12:21
-
12:21F1
29 Jun 2026 14:17
-
14:17F1
26 Jun 2026 15:20
-
15:20F1
15 Jun 2026 11:47
-
11:47F1
12 May 2026 21:19
-
21:19F1
11 May 2026 12:25
-
12:25F1
30 Apr 2026 11:30
-
11:30F1
15 Apr 2026 16:02
-
16:02F1
09 Apr 2026 12:54
-
12:54F1
02 Apr 2026 13:58
-
13:58F1
16 Feb 2026 15:43
-
15:43F1
06 Feb 2026 13:45
-
13:45F1
-
11:42F1
23 Jan 2026 15:05
-
15:05F1
21 Jan 2026 11:12
-
11:12F1
15 Dec 2025 08:37
-
08:37F1
08 Dec 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
03 Dec 2025 09:38
-
09:38F1
02 Dec 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
27 Nov 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
20 Nov 2025 11:40
-
11:40F1
18 Nov 2025 09:38
-
09:38F1
-
07:36F1
17 Nov 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
14 Nov 2025 08:37
-
08:37F1
13 Nov 2025 18:48
-
18:48F1
10 Nov 2025 19:48
-
19:48F1
-
15:44F1
-
11:40F1
06 Nov 2025 17:47
-
17:47F1
-
12:41F1
05 Nov 2025 10:40
-
10:40F1
-
07:36F1
04 Nov 2025 11:40
-
11:40F1
-
10:39F1
03 Nov 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
29 Oct 2025 11:40
-
11:40F1
28 Oct 2025 15:44
-
15:44F1
24 Oct 2025 07:36
-
07:36F1
21 Oct 2025 13:42
-
13:42F1
15 Oct 2025 10:39
-
10:39F1
-
09:38F1
14 Oct 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
10 Oct 2025 07:37
-
07:37F1
09 Sep 2025 16:09
-
16:09F1
01 Aug 2020 11:16
-
11:16F3
-
SerieTeamYear#
-
F1McLaren81
-
F1Alpine F1202236
Statistics Oscar Piastri
-
Amount of victories9
-
Amount of podiums28
-
Total races79
-
Total races with points61
-
Amount of poles6
-
Times beaten team member (race)51
-
Times beaten team member (qualis)57
-
Average points per grandprix11
-
Average starting position6
-
Average finish position7
-
Average positions gained0
-
Highest position1
-
DateGrand PrixQR
-
24 - 26 Jul320
-
17 - 19 Jul65
-
3 - 5 Jul811
-
26 - 28 Jun74
-
12 - 14 Jun5
-
5 - 7 Jun75
-
22 - 24 May11
-
1 - 3 May73
-
27 - 29 Mar2
-
13 - 15 Mar19
-
6 - 8 Mar521
-
5 - 7 Dec32
-
28 - 30 Nov12
-
21 - 23 Nov20
-
7 - 9 Nov45
-
24 - 26 Oct75
-
17 - 19 Oct65
-
3 - 5 Oct34
-
19 - 21 Sep920
-
5 - 7 Sep33
-
29 - 31 Aug1
-
1 - 3 Aug22
-
25 - 27 Jul21
-
4 - 6 Jul22
-
27 - 29 Jun2
-
13 - 15 Jun34
-
30 - 1 Jun11
-
23 - 25 May33
-
16 - 18 May13
-
2 - 4 May41
-
18 - 20 Apr21
-
11 - 13 Apr11
-
4 - 6 Apr33
-
21 - 23 Mar1
-
14 - 16 Mar29
-
6 - 8 Dec210
-
29 - 1 Dec43
-
22 - 24 Nov7
-
1 - 3 Nov78
-
25 - 27 Oct178
-
18 - 20 Oct55
-
20 - 22 Sep3
-
13 - 15 Sep21
-
30 - 1 Sep2
-
23 - 25 Aug34
-
26 - 28 Jul52
-
19 - 21 Jul21
-
5 - 7 Jul54
-
28 - 30 Jun72
-
21 - 23 Jun97
-
7 - 9 Jun45
-
24 - 26 May22
-
17 - 19 May54
-
3 - 5 May613
-
19 - 21 Apr58
-
5 - 7 Apr68
-
22 - 24 Mar54
-
7 - 9 Mar54
-
29 - 2 Mar88
-
24 - 26 Nov36
-
17 - 19 Nov1810
-
3 - 5 Nov1014
-
27 - 29 Oct78
-
20 - 22 Oct1017
-
6 - 8 Oct62
-
22 - 24 Sep23
-
15 - 17 Sep177
-
1 - 3 Sep712
-
25 - 27 Aug89
-
28 - 30 Jul520
-
21 - 23 Jul45
-
7 - 9 Jul34
-
30 - 2 Jul1316
-
16 - 18 Jun811
-
2 - 4 Jun913
-
26 - 28 May1110
-
5 - 7 May1919
-
28 - 30 Apr11
-
31 - 2 Apr168
-
17 - 19 Mar815
-
3 - 5 Mar1820
Give your opinion!
Driver characteristics
- Team -
- Points 881
- Podiums 28
- Grand Prix 79
- Country Australia
- Date of b. Apr 6 2001 (25)
- Place of b. Melbourne, Australia, Australia
- Weight 0 kg
- Length 0 m
- 12,045 comments on
- 3 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Oscar Piastri