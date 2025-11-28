user icon
Hadjar Clear About His F1 Future: "I Am Ready for 2026"

Hadjar Clear About His F1 Future: "I Am Ready for 2026"

Isack Hadjar says he is “completely ready” for a Formula 1 seat in 2026 and believes he has already shown enough progress to convince Red Bull’s leadership. The French-Algerian driver has enjoyed a breakthrough season, with standout results in Formula 2 and strong showings during F1 test opportunities. According to Hadjar, his development curve proves he deserves a place on the grid within the next two years. 

Hadjar has been part of the Red Bull Junior Team for several seasons and is considered one of the programme’s most promising talents. His performances have put pressure on the current Racing Bulls driver line-up, especially with 2026 approaching and teams reassessing their options under the new regulations. 

Speaking this week, Hadjar made his ambitions perfectly clear. 

“I Want to Race in Formula 1, and I Am Ready” 

Talking to Canal+, Hadjar said he feels fully prepared to step into a race seat. “I want to race in Formula 1, and I am ready. I know I need one more year to keep learning, but after that, I want the opportunity.” 

Hadjar said his improvement in qualifying and race pace this season has been significant. “If you look at the numbers, the progress is there. I feel much stronger, much more consistent.” 

He also emphasised that he has matured mentally. “I understand better how to work with engineers, how to manage tyres, how to prepare for a weekend. That makes a big difference.” 

Beating Lawson as a Key Benchmark 

Hadjar openly referenced his comparison with Liam Lawson, who is widely seen as the next in line for a seat in the Red Bull system. “Last year I was three tenths slower than him. Now I am faster in qualifying and faster in the race. That shows how much I have improved.” 

The direct comparison is important because Red Bull places heavy emphasis on internal evaluations. Outperforming Lawson strengthens Hadjar’s argument for a future seat. 

What Marko Told Him 

Hadjar also shared details of a recent conversation with Helmut Marko. “He told me to keep pushing, to keep showing speed and consistency. He said the door is open if I continue like this.”

Marko’s feedback suggests that Hadjar remains firmly in the long-term plans of both Red Bull and Racing Bulls. 

Eyeing 2026 as the Breakthrough Year 

With the new regulations arriving in 2026, several teams are expected to refresh their line-ups. Hadjar believes that timing plays in his favour. “2026 is a perfect moment. New cars, new rules, new opportunities. I want to be part of that.” 

He added that his goal is not just to reach Formula 1, but to stay there. “I want to build a career, not just do one season. I believe I can grow into that role.” 

A Clear Message to Red Bull 

Hadjar’s statement leaves little room for interpretation. He wants a seat, and he believes he has earned the right to fight for it. “I will give everything next year. After that, I want my chance.” 

With Racing Bulls and Red Bull evaluating their future line-ups, Hadjar has made sure his name remains central to the conversation.

