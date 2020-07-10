Carlin Motorsport
Carlin Motorsport
- Team name Carlin Motorsport
- Base Farnham, England, United Kingdom
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1996
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 190 comments on Carlin Motorsport
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Carlin Motorsport
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On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Liam Lawson (NZL) C...
Mar 25 2022Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) C...
Jul 5 2020Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Jehan Daruvala (IND)...
Jul 4 2020Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 MONTE CARLO, MONACO - MAY 24: Lou...
May 24 2019Album
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FIA Formula 2 MONTE CARLO, MONACO - MAY 24: Nic...
May 24 2019Album
On screen:
May 10 2019Album
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On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Liam Lawson (NZL) Carlin. 25.03.2022. FIA Formula 2 Championship, Rd 2, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 2 Championship - Friday - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia xpbimages.com Jeddah Saudi Arabia Friday F2 Formula 2 Formula Two March Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Jeddah Jeddah Corniche Circuit 25 03 3 2022 Action Track
Mar 25 2022Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) Carlin. 05.07.2020. FIA Formula 2 Championship, Rd 1, Spielberg, Austria, Sunday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 2 Championship - Sunday - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Sunday Formula 2 Formula Two F2 Austria Austrian Zeltweg Spielberg 05 5 07 7 2020 July Action Track
Jul 5 2020Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Jehan Daruvala (IND) Carlin. 04.07.2020. FIA Formula 2 Championship, Rd 1, Spielberg, Austria, Saturday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 2 Championship - Saturday - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Saturday Formula 2 Formula Two F2 Austria Austrian Zeltweg Spielberg July 04 4 07 7 2020 Action Track
Jul 4 2020Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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F2: Qualifying: Yuki Tsunoda on pole for for Feature Race
Red Bull junior driver Yuki Tsunoda has scored his maiden Formula 2 pole position, as the Japanese driver followed on from his success in practice on Friday morning. Guanyu Zho...10 Jul 2020 17:23
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Sainz and Norris testing F3 cars at Silverstone
Ahead of the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season next month, McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris are at Silverstone, testing Formula 3 cars with Carlin. Many F1 teams ar...18 Jun 2020 11:30
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Norris: Intense calendar will be tough for drivers
Lando Norris says the intense Formula 1 calendar in 2020 will push the drivers to the limit due to the vast number of back-to-back races. He believes that under normal ci...15 Jun 2020 08:45
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F2: Sprint Race: Aitken beats Deletraz to triumph at home
Jack Aitken has won his home Sprint Race, beating Carlin's Louis Deletraz in a straight fight to take his second victory of the year. Aitken's previous race win this se...14 Jul 2019 11:40
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F2: Feature Race: Matsushita charges to his first win of 2019
Nobuharu Matsushita has won the feature race at the Red Bull Ring, taking his first win of the 2019 season. Matsushita took the lead of the race in the latter stages, overtakin...29 Jun 2019 17:49
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F2: Practice: Deletraz narrowly edges out De Vries, Ghiotto
Louis Deletraz has ended the only practice session of the Formula 2 weekend on top of the timesheets as he posted a time of 1:14.782. The Carlin driver's lead at the top wa...28 Jun 2019 13:45
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F2: Matsushita storms to pole for Baku feature race
Nobuharu Matsushita has grabbed pole position for the Azerbaijan feature race, setting a dominant time that his rivals couldn't match. The Japanese driver clocked a 1:54.55...26 Apr 2019 14:09
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F3: Carlin announce Buzz as title sponsor, Natori as first driver
Carlin has announced that Japanese investment firm Buzz will be its title sponsor for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. Arriving with the title sponsor deal is driver Teppei Natori...11 Jan 2019 10:39
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F2: Norris dominates Formula 2 feature race in Bahrain
The inaugural race of the FIA Formula 2 championship saw Lando Norris take victory for Carlin. The British driver had a magnificent qualifying session and set the fastest ...07 Apr 2018 13:26
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GP2: Carlin pull the plug
Carlin have announced that they will not be competing in the 2017 GP2 series. The British outfit have struggled in the last two years of GP2, perhaps prompting them to exit.&nb...07 Jan 2017 15:32
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IndyCar: Carlin could enter IndyCar
Carlin is looking to make it's Indy Car Series debut in 2017 by joining forces with long-time entrant and current KVSH Racing co-owner Kevin Kalkhoven. Carlin is looking to...16 Oct 2016 11:33
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Felipe Nasr: The story so far
Sauber's Felipe Nasr turns 24 today, so what better day to look back over his racing career so far. Nasr began karting at the age of seven and was highly successful in his ...21 Aug 2016 18:36
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GP2: Rene Binder joins Carlin for Hockenheim
Austrian driver Rene Binder has joined Carlin for round seven of the GP2 series, replacing Sergio Canamasas. Binder is familiar with the Carlin team as he tested for the outfit...29 Jul 2016 11:40
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F3: Teams unhappy with Zandvoort crane incident.
Formula 3 European Championship competitors were angered by a crane retrieving a stranded car under local yellow flags during the final race of the Zandvoort round. During race...22 Jul 2016 13:38
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GP2: Sergio Canamasas to decide future after Hungary
GP2 driver Sergio Canamasas has said the his future with Carlin depends on how his race weekend develops on-track at the Hungaroring. Canamasas began the season stron...22 Jul 2016 13:00
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Williams confirms Felipe Nasr as new test and reserve driver
Williams is pleased to announce the appointment of Brazilian Felipe Nasr to the position of Test and Reserve Driver for the 2014 season. In this role Felipe will attend all Gran...22 Feb 2014 07:00
10 Jul 2020 17:23
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17:23F2
18 Jun 2020 11:30
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11:30F1
15 Jun 2020 08:45
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08:45F1
14 Jul 2019 11:40
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11:40F2
29 Jun 2019 17:49
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17:49F2
28 Jun 2019 13:45
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13:45F2
26 Apr 2019 14:09
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14:09F2
11 Jan 2019 10:39
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10:39F3
07 Apr 2018 13:26
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13:26F2
07 Jan 2017 15:32
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15:32GP2
16 Oct 2016 11:33
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11:33IndyCar
21 Aug 2016 18:36
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18:36F1
29 Jul 2016 11:40
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11:40GP2
22 Jul 2016 13:38
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13:00GP2
22 Feb 2014 07:00
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07:00F1
History Carlin Motorsport
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Driver#
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Carlin
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Carlin
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2014
10
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Carlin
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Carlin
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2019
1
-
2
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2018
19
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Carlin
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2016
18
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-
19
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18
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2014
3
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2013
10
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Carlin
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DateGrand PrixQR
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25 - 26 Nov12
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30 - 1 Oct10
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2 - 3 Sep18
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26 - 27 Aug12
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29 - 30 Jul10
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22 - 23 Jul14
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8 - 9 Jul12
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1 - 2 Jul19
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17 - 18 Jun18
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26 - 27 May7
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13 - 14 May5