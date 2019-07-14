Carlin Motorsport

May 24Album
Jack Aitken has won his home Sprint Race, beating Carlin's Louis Deletraz in a straight fight to take his second victory of the year. Aitken's previous race win this se...
Nobuharu Matsushita has won the feature race at the Red Bull Ring, taking his first win of the 2019 season. Matsushita took the lead of the race in the latter stages, overtakin...
Louis Deletraz has ended the only practice session of the Formula 2 weekend on top of the timesheets as he posted a time of 1:14.782. The Carlin driver's lead at the top wa...
Nobuharu Matsushita has grabbed pole position for the Azerbaijan feature race, setting a dominant time that his rivals couldn't match. The Japanese driver clocked a 1:54.55...
Carlin has announced that Japanese investment firm Buzz will be its title sponsor for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. Arriving with the title sponsor deal is driver Teppei Natori...
The inaugural race of the FIA Formula 2 championship saw Lando Norris take victory for Carlin. The British driver had a magnificent qualifying session and set the fastest ...
Carlin have announced that they will not be competing in the 2017 GP2 series. The British outfit have struggled in the last two years of GP2, perhaps prompting them to exit.&nb...
Carlin is looking to make it's Indy Car Series debut in 2017 by joining forces with long-time entrant and current KVSH Racing co-owner Kevin Kalkhoven. Carlin is looking to...
Sauber's Felipe Nasr turns 24 today, so what better day to look back over his racing career so far. Nasr began karting at the age of seven and was highly successful in his ...
Austrian driver Rene Binder has joined Carlin for round seven of the GP2 series, replacing Sergio Canamasas. Binder is familiar with the Carlin team as he tested for the outfit...
Formula 3 European Championship competitors were angered by a crane retrieving a stranded car under local yellow flags during the final race of the Zandvoort round. During race...
GP2 driver Sergio Canamasas has said the his future with Carlin depends on how his race weekend develops on-track at the Hungaroring. Canamasas began the season stron...
Williams is pleased to announce the appointment of Brazilian Felipe Nasr to the position of Test and Reserve Driver for the 2014 season. In this role Felipe will attend all Gran...
