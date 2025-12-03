Jolyon Palmer believes Max Verstappen has developed an “aura” that is beginning to intimidate his rivals in the decisive phase of the championship. According to the former Formula 1 driver and current analyst, Verstappen’s presence on track has reached a level where competitors feel his pressure even before the race begins. Palmer says this psychological edge could play a crucial role in the Abu Dhabi title showdown, particularly against Lando Norris.

Despite McLaren having the faster car on several circuits, Palmer argues that Verstappen’s reputation, mentality and aggressive clarity in wheel-to-wheel situations give him a unique advantage. Speaking in his latest analysis, he explained why Verstappen’s aura is becoming a factor other teams cannot ignore.

“When Max Is Behind You, You Feel It”

Palmer told BBC Sport that Verstappen’s presence has a measurable impact on those around him. “When Max is behind you, you feel it. He has his own aura. It changes how drivers behave.”

He explained that Verstappen forces rivals into mistakes simply by applying relentless pressure. “He sits in your mirrors, he closes in, and suddenly you start overthinking. That is the power of a driver who has dominated for years.”

Palmer added that even small errors become costly under Verstappen’s shadow. “You give him a millimetre, and he takes a metre.”

Norris Must Stay Ice Cold

Palmer believes Lando Norris must be at his mental best in Abu Dhabi. “Lando is incredibly fast, but this is new territory for him. Fighting Max for a world title is not the same as fighting anyone else. You cannot give him a psychological edge.”

He said the key for Norris will be to avoid defensive driving. “If you start reacting to Max instead of focusing on your own race, you are already losing. Norris needs to stay ice cold.”

Palmer noted that past title contenders have faced the same challenge. “Whether it was Hamilton, Vettel or Rosberg, they all had to deal with Max’s pressure. Some managed it, some didn’t.”

Verstappen’s Aura Has Grown Through Adversity

Palmer highlighted that Verstappen’s aura is not just based on past dominance, but on how he has handled this season’s setbacks. “Even when Red Bull struggled with the car, he kept fighting. That resilience builds reputation.”

He added that Verstappen’s recent comeback has reminded everyone of his ability to deliver when it matters most. “He has dragged himself back into the title fight with pure performance. That is frightening for any rival.”

Palmer believes that this psychological power can influence strategy, driving and risk-taking from competitors. “Drivers become cautious around him. Teams adjust their calls. That is the impact he has.”

The Final Battle Will Be Mental as Much as Physical

With one race left, Palmer says Verstappen’s aura is now one of his strongest weapons. “The car matters. The tyres matter. But the mind matters just as much. Max has the ability to unsettle people without saying a word.”

He concluded that the Abu Dhabi title decider will be shaped not only by speed, but by mental strength. “If Norris stays focused, he can beat anyone. But if Verstappen gets inside his head, even for a moment, the balance shifts.”

As the championship reaches its climax, Palmer’s message is clear: Verstappen’s aura is real, and rivals feel it.