user icon
icon

Red Bull Sees Mercedes as the Big Favourite for the 2026 F1 Title

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Red Bull Sees Mercedes as the Big Favourite for the 2026 F1 Title

According to Ben Hodgkinson, one of the technical leaders at Red Bull Powertrains, Mercedes currently appears to be the biggest favourite for the first world title of the 2026 regulation era. The new engine rules will bring radical changes, and Hodgkinson believes Mercedes’ experience, structure and long-term planning give them a significant early advantage. 

The new power units will feature a drastically altered hybrid balance, far more electrical deployment and the introduction of 100 percent sustainable fuel. Every manufacturer is working behind the scenes to prepare for the seismic shift, but Hodgkinson says Mercedes started earlier and may already be a step ahead. 

More about Mercedes Antonelli Admits Inconsistency After Turbulent Rookie Season

Antonelli Admits Inconsistency After Turbulent Rookie Season

Dec 17
 Russell Reveals Mercedes’ Main Goal for the Final Race

Russell Reveals Mercedes’ Main Goal for the Final Race

Dec 5

For Red Bull, the 2026 project is also a major undertaking. The team is developing an entirely new engine in-house for the first time in its history. Hodgkinson, who previously worked at Mercedes for nearly two decades, knows better than anyone how demanding such a process can be. 

“Mercedes Started Earlier Than Anyone Else” 

Speaking to Stay On Track, Hodgkinson was clear in his assessment. “Mercedes has been working on 2026 for a very long time. Even before the rules were finalised, they had people focused on the new hybrid concept. That gives them a clear advantage.” 

He explained that Mercedes still has the most stable engine department in the field. “They know how to build a complete power unit structure. They have the tools, the people and the processes already in place. That makes a huge difference when preparing for a new era.” 

Red Bull Building From Scratch 

Hodgkinson emphasised that Red Bull is still catching up in several areas. “We started from zero. New buildings, new test benches, new software, new staff. Everything had to be built from the ground up. That is an enormous task.” 

He added that the learning curve is steep but promising. “We are working very hard and have made big steps. But competing with manufacturers who have done this for years will be a real challenge. You cannot underestimate the advantage of experience.” 

Fighting Against Time 

All manufacturers face a tight schedule, with the first 2026 prototypes already running on dynos. Hodgkinson admits Red Bull is still pushing to match the development pace. “The

timeline is extremely compressed. Everything must come together at exactly the right moment. That is what makes 2026 so difficult.” 

Still, he remains optimistic about the team’s long-term potential. “Once everything is in place, Red Bull will be a very strong engine manufacturer. But for the first season, Mercedes is the team to beat.” 

As the countdown to 2026 continues, the battle behind the scenes is just as intense as the one on the track. For now, Hodgkinson’s message is clear: the new engine era may begin with Mercedes in front, but the chase is far from over.

F1 News Mercedes Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar