Alpha Tauri

Feb 19Album
Feb 19Album
AlphaTauri made its on track debut last week, following the launch of the AT01 on Friday. Take a look at images from the car at the Misano Circuit below.
AlphaTauri has launched its first car under its new name. The Red Bull junior team has been rebranded from Toro Rosso for the 2020 season. The new car, called the AT01, was lau...
The newly named AlphaTauri team launches its first-ever car on Friday, as a new era begins for the Faenza-based squad. Formerly known as Toro Rosso, the Red Bull junior team ha...
The newly named AlphaTauri team will introduce its first car this Friday, giving it the name 'AT01'. The Red Bull junior squad has been called Toro Rosso for 14 Formula...
17 Feb 2020 10:08
14 Feb 2020 20:23
11 Feb 2020 15:19
26
10