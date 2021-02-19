Alpha Tauri
Alpha Tauri
- Team name Alpha Tauri
- Base Faenza, Italy
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2020
- Podiums 2
- World Championship -
- Pole positions 0
- Fastest race laps -
- 25,189 comments on Alpha Tauri
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Alpha Tauri
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Daniel Ricciardo...
Nov 25 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Paddock atmosphe...
Nov 25 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Franz Tost (AUT)...
Nov 24 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Daniel Ricciardo...
Nov 24 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Liam Lawson (NZL...
Nov 24 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Yuki Tsunoda (JP...
Nov 23 2023Album
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Formula One World Championship Daniel Ricciardo...
Nov 17 2023Album
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Formula One World Championship (L to R): Daniel...
Nov 17 2023Album
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Formula One World Championship Daniel Ricciardo...
Nov 16 2023Album
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri and Liam Lawson (NZL) AlphaTauri Reserve Driver. 26.11.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Coates / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Abu Dhabi
Nov 26 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri. 26.11.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Coates / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Abu Dhabi
Nov 26 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri AT04 leaves the pits. 25.11.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Coates / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one November
Nov 25 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Paddock atmosphere - messages for the retiring Franz Tost (AUT) AlphaTauri Team Principal. 25.11.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one November
Nov 25 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) AlphaTauri AT04. 25.11.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one November
Nov 25 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) AlphaTauri AT04 leaves the pits. 25.11.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Coates / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one November
Nov 25 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Franz Tost (AUT) AlphaTauri Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. 24.11.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one November
Nov 24 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) AlphaTauri AT04. 24.11.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Coates / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one November
Nov 24 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri AT04. 24.11.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one November
Nov 24 2023Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) AlphaTauri AT04. 24.11.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one November
Nov 24 2023Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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The livery of AlphaTauri AT02 for season 2021
AlphaTauri became the second team of Formula1 which revealed the livery of this year’s car. AT02 is the second car of AplhaTauri and it is obvious that there are many cha...19 Feb 2021 17:44
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Kvyat 'very happy' to score points with seventh at Mugello
AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat was 'very happy' to come through and score points during Sunday's chaotic Tuscan Grand Prix, coming home to take the chequered flag in ...17 Sep 2020 11:03
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Gasly feels he is 'ready' to return to Red Bull
AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly has said he feels he is ready to return to Red Bull after his shock victory during Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. Gasly managed to take an unlik...08 Sep 2020 12:20
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F1 to revisit reverse grid sprint race plans after Italian GP
F1 is set to reconsider introducing reverse grid sprint races for certain future race weekends after Sunday's incredible Italian Grand Prix, which saw Pierre Gasly take the ...08 Sep 2020 09:33
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Honda has no plans to take engine penalties in 2020 - Tanabe
Honda F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe has revealed the Japanese power unit supplier has no intention on taking a grid penalty during the course of the season, hoping to go...02 Sep 2020 17:36
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Tost praises Gasly for 'fantastic'' Belgian GP result
AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost has praised driver Pierre Gasly for his result during last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, calling the effort from the Frenchman 'fant...02 Sep 2020 11:50
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Drivers pay tribute to Anthoine Hubert ahead of Belgian Grand Prix
Multiple drivers have paid tribute to the late Anthoine Hubert ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, after an accident during the Formula 2 feature race at the event l...26 Aug 2020 13:27
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Kvyat not performing as expected but no desire to replace him - Marko
Red Bull's Helmut Marko has said AlphaTauri driver Daniil Kvyat is not performing as he would be expecting but confirmed there is no intention to currently replace the Russi...22 Aug 2020 15:33
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Gasly's home robbed and ransacked during Spanish Grand Prix
AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly has revealed his home has been robbed and ransacked while he was in Barcelona competing in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix. The Frenchman, who cur...18 Aug 2020 15:03
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Kvyat crash prompts extra tyre barrier for 70th Anniversary GP
An extra tyre barrier has been added to the outside of Becketts corner ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone in response to Daniil Kvyat's crash last Sunda...07 Aug 2020 09:30
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Gasly: British GP ‘one of my best races’
Pierre Gasly says he enjoyed one of his best races in F1 at Silverstone on Sunday, as he battled his way to seventh place at the British Grand Prix. The Frenchman failed to adv...04 Aug 2020 14:07
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Kvyat set for British GP grid penalty
Daniil Kvyat is set for a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's British Grand Prix after AlphaTauri replaced his gearbox on Friday at Silverstone. The change is in relation ...31 Jul 2020 22:00
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Red Bull and AlphaTauri to receive Honda engine upgrade in Austria
Honda will introduce a new power unit upgrade at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, which will be available for both Red Bull and AlphaTauri. 2020 marks the t...30 Jun 2020 14:40
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Gasly hopes AlphaTauri can fight for points amid strong competition
Pierre Gasly is hoping that AlphaTauri will be in a position to fight for points this season amid strong competition from rival teams. The Faenza-based squad, who changed its n...26 Jun 2020 12:40
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AlphaTauri concludes two-car F1 test at Imola
Scuderia AlphaTauri has become the latest team to conduct a private test ahead of the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix, opting to use two cars over the single day. Both Daniil Kvya...24 Jun 2020 19:50
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Who's racing in the final Virtual Grand Prix?
The final Virtual Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, as F1 rounds out the championship due to the fast-approaching real season. For the race on Sunday, five current F1 drivers w...14 Jun 2020 10:05
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Five F1 drivers sign up for final Virtual GP
Five current Formula 1 drivers will take part in this weekend's Virtual Canadian Grand Prix, which is the final round in the Virtual GP series. The online championship has ...11 Jun 2020 11:12
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Perez, Gasly sign up for Virtual GP round at Baku
Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly will make their debuts in the Virtual Grand Prix series this weekend organised by Formula 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The series...04 Jun 2020 11:02
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Gasly and Vergne to race together at Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans
Pierre Gasly has become the third current Formula 1 driver to sign up to the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans next month. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Max Verstappen and Land...28 May 2020 12:15
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AlphaTauri says no issues would arise if it got competitive with Red Bull
No one from within the Red Bull organisation would prevent Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri becoming consistently competitive against each other in the future, according to AlphaT...27 May 2020 17:03
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Gasly unveils striking helmet design for 2020 season opener
Pierre Gasly has unveiled a new helmet design that he will use for the 2020 season opener later this year. The helmet was created by a fan, with Gasly stating that he wanted &l...21 May 2020 20:09
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Tost: Vettel can still win championships in F1
Sebastian Vettel can still remain in Formula 1 and win world championships, according to AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost. Last week it was confirmed that Vettel will leave...18 May 2020 11:53
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Gasly unwilling to reveal details over Red Bull demotion
AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly has spoken out about his demotion from Red Bull back to Toro Rosso in 2019, saying that he is unwilling to talk about the move to the media. Gasly...29 Apr 2020 10:15
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Marko: Red Bull considered deliberately infecting its drivers with coronavirus
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says the team considered infecting its four Formula 1 drivers with COVID-19 at a 'Corona Camp' in order to make them immune to the virus...30 Mar 2020 10:49
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SF: Red Bull junior Sette Camara joins Super Formula grid
Newly appointed Red Bull reserve Sergio Sette Camara has signed on to compete in the Super Formula in 2020. The Brazilian racer replaces compatriot Pietro Fittipaldi at Team B-...23 Mar 2020 11:51
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Sette Camara joins Red Bull as reserve driver
Red Bull has announced that Sergio Sette Camara has rejoined its family and will hold the role of reserve driver in 2020. The Brazilian spent the last three years racing in the...09 Mar 2020 09:15
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Non-Ferrari powered F1 teams protest against FIA's Ferrari investigation
All seven non-Ferrari powered Formula 1 teams have released a joint statement voicing their lack of satisfaction over the FIA's investigation into Ferrari's power unit. ...04 Mar 2020 11:06
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Perez: No reason why midfield teams should fear Racing Point
Sergio Perez says there is no reason why other midfield teams should fear Racing Point ahead of the 2020 season. The Silverstone-based squad made headlines at pre-season testin...03 Mar 2020 13:40
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Vietnam to quarantine all travellers from Italy
Ahead of the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix next month, the country will place all travellers from Italy in a 14-day quarantine to combat the spread of the coronavirus. This c...03 Mar 2020 09:15
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Gasly praises Honda for 'impressive' improvements and reliability
Pierre Gasly has expressed his happiness with the progress of the Honda power unit, claiming the Japanese supplier has made yet another step up with its power unit performance. ...29 Feb 2020 10:19
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'Way more to come' from AlphaTauri - Gasly
AlphaTauri still has a lot of potential to extract from its 2020 car, according to Pierre Gasly. The rebranded team, formerly known as Toro Rosso, ended the opening day of week...27 Feb 2020 11:12
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Kvyat: AlphaTauri have made 'some progress'
Daniil Kvyat is confident that AlphaTauri, rebranded from Toro Rosso, have made some progress over the winter break. The Italian team had a strong showing in 2019, as they mana...23 Feb 2020 13:32
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Horner: Car collaborations between F1 teams 'makes sense'
Red Bull team principal Christan Horner has spoken out about collaborations between teams in Formula 1, stating that it's an option that 'do make sense' for a lot of...23 Feb 2020 11:46
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Photos: AlphaTauri makes its on track debut
AlphaTauri made its on track debut last week, following the launch of the AT01 on Friday. Take a look at images from the car at the Misano Circuit below.17 Feb 2020 10:08
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AlphaTauri launches its 2020 F1 car, the AT01
AlphaTauri has launched its first car under its new name. The Red Bull junior team has been rebranded from Toro Rosso for the 2020 season. The new car, called the AT01, was lau...14 Feb 2020 20:23
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Watch AlphaTauri launch the AT01 LIVE
The newly named AlphaTauri team launches its first-ever car on Friday, as a new era begins for the Faenza-based squad. Formerly known as Toro Rosso, the Red Bull junior team ha...14 Feb 2020 19:25
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AlphaTauri names its first car the 'AT01'
The newly named AlphaTauri team will introduce its first car this Friday, giving it the name 'AT01'. The Red Bull junior squad has been called Toro Rosso for 14 Formula...11 Feb 2020 15:19
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History Alpha Tauri
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Driver#
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Alpha Tauri
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2023
3
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40
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22
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21
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2022
22
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10
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2021
22
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10
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2020
10
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26
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DateGrand PrixQR
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24 - 26 Nov68
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17 - 19 Nov1414
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3 - 5 Nov169
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27 - 29 Oct47
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20 - 22 Oct118
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6 - 8 Oct1115
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22 - 24 Sep911
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15 - 17 Sep109
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1 - 3 Sep1111
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25 - 27 Aug1713
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28 - 30 Jul1110
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21 - 23 Jul1313
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7 - 9 Jul1616
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30 - 2 Jul1617
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16 - 18 Jun1714
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2 - 4 Jun1412
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26 - 28 May912
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5 - 7 May1511
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28 - 30 Apr10
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31 - 2 Apr1210
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17 - 19 Mar1611
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3 - 5 Mar1411
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18 - 20 Nov1111
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11 - 13 Nov1014
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28 - 30 Oct1311
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21 - 23 Oct1110
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7 - 9 Oct14
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30 - 2 Oct710
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9 - 11 Sep58
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2 - 4 Sep11
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26 - 28 Aug89
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29 - 31 Jul1612
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22 - 24 Jul812
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8 - 10 Jul1615
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1 - 3 Jul14
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17 - 19 Jun1514
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10 - 12 Jun5
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27 - 29 May1111
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20 - 22 May1310
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6 - 8 May12
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22 - 24 Apr127
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8 - 10 Apr119
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25 - 27 Mar98
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18 - 20 Mar108
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10 - 12 Dec85
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3 - 5 Dec66
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19 - 21 Nov211
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12 - 14 Nov77
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5 - 7 Nov54
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22 - 24 Oct89
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8 - 10 Oct46
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24 - 26 Sep1113
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10 - 12 Sep1519
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3 - 5 Sep44
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27 - 29 Aug66
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30 - 1 Aug5
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16 - 18 Jul1110
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2 - 4 Jul69
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25 - 27 Jun610
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18 - 20 Jun67
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4 - 6 Jun43
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20 - 23 May6
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7 - 9 May10
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30 - 2 May10
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16 - 18 Apr7
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26 - 28 Mar59
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11 - 13 Dec78
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4 - 6 Dec7
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27 - 29 Nov6
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13 - 15 Nov1312
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31 - 1 Nov4
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23 - 25 Oct5
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9 - 11 Oct6
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25 - 27 Sep8
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11 - 13 Sep127
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4 - 6 Sep1
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28 - 30 Aug118
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14 - 16 Aug9
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7 - 9 Aug710
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31 - 2 Aug117
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17 - 19 Jul1012
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10 - 12 Jul710
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3 - 5 Jul127