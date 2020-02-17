user icon
Alpha Tauri

IT Alpha Tauri

  • Team name Alpha Tauri
  • Base Faenza, Italy
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1
  • Podiums -
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins
  •  
    124
    47
    7
    0
    0
    1
    0
  •  

    Photos: AlphaTauri makes its on track debut

    AlphaTauri made its on track debut last week, following the launch of the AT01 on Friday. Take a look at images from the car at the Misano Circuit below.

    17 Feb 2020 10:08
    AlphaTauri launches its 2020 F1 car, the AT01

    AlphaTauri has launched its first car under its new name. The Red Bull junior team has been rebranded from Toro Rosso for the 2020 season. The new car, called the AT01, was lau...

    14 Feb 2020 20:23
    Watch AlphaTauri launch the AT01 LIVE

    The newly named AlphaTauri team launches its first-ever car on Friday, as a new era begins for the Faenza-based squad. Formerly known as Toro Rosso, the Red Bull junior team ha...

    14 Feb 2020 19:25
    AlphaTauri names its first car the 'AT01'

    The newly named AlphaTauri team will introduce its first car this Friday, giving it the name 'AT01'. The Red Bull junior squad has been called Toro Rosso for 14 Formula...

    11 Feb 2020 15:19

