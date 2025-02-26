F1F1 Test Bahrain, 26 February 2025

- Camera-
- DateFeb 26
Formula One World Championship
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB21.
26.02.2025. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.
www.xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Bearne / XPB Images
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Day One - Sakhir, Bahrain
Sakhir
Bahrain
