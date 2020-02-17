Campos
Campos
- Team name Campos
- Base Valencia, Spain, Spain
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1997
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 1,824 comments on Campos
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Campos
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On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Arvid Lindblad (GBR)...
May 30 2025Album
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FIA Formula Academy The podium (L to R): Nerea ...
Aug 25 2024Album
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FIA Formula Academy (L to R): Race winner Abbi ...
Aug 25 2024Album
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Formula One World Championship (L to R): Sebast...
Jul 25 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy The podium (L to R): Abbi P...
Jun 23 2024Album
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Formula One World Championship Sebastian Montoy...
May 5 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Chloe Chambers (USA) Campo...
Mar 7 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Carrie Schreiner (GER) Cam...
Mar 7 2024Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship (L to R): Juan P...
Mar 2 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship David Vidales (ESP) ...
Sep 4 2022Album
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FIA Formula 3 Championship Josep Maria Marti (E...
Sep 3 2022Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship Sebastian Montoya (C...
Sep 2 2022Album
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On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Arvid Lindblad (GBR) Campos Racing. 30.05.2025. FIA Formula 2 Championship, Rd 6, Barcelona, Spain, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 2 Championship - Friday - Barcelona, Spain xpbimages.com Barcelona Spain Friday Formula Two Formula 2 May F2 Spain Spanish Montmelo Circuit de Catalunya Barcelona 30 05 5 2025 Portrait
May 30 2025Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy The podium (L to R): Nerea Marti (ESP) Campos Racing, second; Abbi Pulling (GBR) Rodin Motorsport, race winner; Maya Weug (NLD) Prema, third. 25.08.2024. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 4, Race 1, Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Sunday - Zandvoort, Netherlands xpbimages.com Zandvoort Netherlands August Sunday Circuit Zandvoort August The Netherlands Holland N
Aug 25 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy (L to R): Race winner Abbi Pulling (GBR) Rodin Motorsport celebrates on the podium with second placed Nerea Marti (ESP) Campos Racing. 25.08.2024. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 4, Race 1, Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sunday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Sunday - Zandvoort, Netherlands xpbimages.com Zandvoort Netherlands August Sunday Circuit Zandvoort August The Netherlands Holland N
Aug 25 2024Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship (L to R): Sebastian Montoya (COL) Campos Racing walks the circuit with sister Paulina Montoya Freydell (COL) and father Paulina Montoya Freydell (COL). 25.07.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Belgian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Spa Francorchamps, Belgium XPB Images Spa Francorchamps Belgium Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit d
Jul 25 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy The podium (L to R): Abbi Pulling (GBR) Rodin Motorsport, second; Chloe Chambers (USA) Campos Racing, race winner; Hamda Al Qubaisi (UAE) MP Motorsport, third. 23.06.2024. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 3, Race 2, Barcelona, Spain, Sunday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Sunday - Barcelona, Montmelo, Spain xpbimages.com Barcelona Spain June Sunday Barcelona Catalunya Montmelo Circuit de Catalunya Sp
Jun 23 2024Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Sebastian Montoya (COL) Campos Racing F3 Driver with his girlfriend Hermes Hilinski. 05.05.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Miami Grand Prix - Race Day - Miami, USA XPB Images Miami USA Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Miami Int
May 5 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Chloe Chambers (USA) Campos Racing. 02.05.2024. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 2, Miami, Florida, USA, Thursday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Thursday - Miami, Florida, USA xpbimages.com Miami USA May Miami United States of America Florida Miami International A
Mar 7 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Carrie Schreiner (GER) Campos Racing. 02.05.2024. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 2, Miami, Florida, USA, Thursday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Thursday - Miami, Florida, USA xpbimages.com Miami USA May Miami United States of America Florida Miami International A
Mar 7 2024Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship (L to R): Juan Pablo Montoya (COL) with Sebastian Montoya (COL) Campos Racing and Bruno Famin (FRA) Alpine Motorsports Vice President on the grid. 02.03.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Day - Sakhir, Bahrain xpbimages.com Sakhir Bahrain Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Bahrain I
Mar 2 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 3 Championship David Vidales (ESP) Campos Racing. 03.09.2022. FIA Formula 3 Championship, Rd 8, Sprint Race, Zandvoort, Netherlands, Saturday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 3 Championship - Saturday - Zandvoort, Netherlands xpbimages.com Zandvoort Netherlands Netherlands Dutch Zandvoort The Netherlands Saturday September 03 3 09 9 2022 F3 Formula Three Formula 3 Holland Action Track
Sep 4 2022Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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F2: Aitken remains in F2 with Campos
Campos Racing has announced that it has retained Jack Aitken for a second season in the FIA Formula 2 championship. 2020 will be the Briton's third season in the F1 junior ...17 Feb 2020 15:02
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F2: Sprint Race: Aitken beats Deletraz to triumph at home
Jack Aitken has won his home Sprint Race, beating Carlin's Louis Deletraz in a straight fight to take his second victory of the year. Aitken's previous race win this se...14 Jul 2019 11:40
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F2: Aitken wins feature race amid Baku chaos
Jack Aitken has won his second career Formula 2 race, beating Nyck de Vries to the chequered flag. The feature race, the first of the weekend in F2, was incident filled as just...27 Apr 2019 11:07
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F3: Drugovich signs with Carlin Buzz Racing
Carlin Buzz Racing has announced a second driver to its 2019 Formula 3 line-up, as Felipe Drugovich joins for the upcoming season. Drugovich won the European Formula ...14 Feb 2019 18:13
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F3: Prema's line-up completed as Shwartzman signs
Prema's line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season has been completed following the signing of Russian Robert Shwartzman. The 19-year-old joins Marcus Armstrong and Jeha...05 Feb 2019 14:52
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F3: Pulcini secures 2019 deal with Hitech GP
GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...04 Feb 2019 16:10
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F3: Peroni joins Campos for 2019 campaign
Campos has confirmed that Alex Peroni has joined it for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. The Australian born racer is the second driver Campos has announced, having previously con...01 Feb 2019 15:52
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F3: Fewtrell joins fellow Renault junior Lundgaard at ART
ART Grand Prix is the first team to confirm its full line-up for the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship, as Max Fewtrell will join David Beckmann and fellow Renault junior Chr...24 Jan 2019 17:18
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F3: Renault junior Lundgaard signs with ART
Renault F1 junior driver Christian Lundgaard will compete in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship this year after penning a deal with ART. The 17-year-old Dane w...23 Jan 2019 12:27
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F2: Deletraz secures 2019 Carlin seat
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...08 Jan 2019 13:40
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F2: Aitken switches to Campos for 2019 season
Renault junior Jack Aitken will compete in his second season of Formula 2 with Campos after a lacklustre year with ART in 2018. The British driver failed to match teammate ...07 Jan 2019 17:53
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F2: New Formula 2 cars shakedown at Magny-Cours
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...14 Feb 2018 15:16
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McLaren's Lando Norris to make F2 debut in Abu Dhabi
Lando Norris will make his Formula 2 debut in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Recently, McLaren said the 18-year-old will replace Jenson Button as the official reserve driver in 2018. A...21 Nov 2017 12:04
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'Second Chinese party making plans for Formula 1'
The Chinese Grand Prix has been on the calendar since 2004 but never has there been such interest until now to set up a Formula 1 team from the country. Recently, one group show...28 Jun 2017 09:25
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F2: The season so far
Prema driver Charles Leclerc has carried his incredible form from GP3 into Formula 2 and is currently at the top of the standings with 77 points. The 2016 GP3 champion has stiff...14 Jun 2017 12:36
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F2: Robert Visoiu confirmed at Campos for remainder of the season
Campos has announced that Roberto Visoiu will race with them for the remainder of the season. The Romanian has a contract that will see him in place at Campos for the ...22 May 2017 12:30
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GP3: Haas' new recruit Maini wins Race 2 in Barcelona
Arjun Maini was first to take the chequered flag in the second GP3 race in Barcelona on Sunday, with Dorian Boccolacci taking second for Trident. Alessio Lorandi, Maini'...14 May 2017 16:46
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GP3: Aitken beats ART teammates to bag maiden pole
Jack Aitken led the ART’s in qualifying by setting a lap time of 1:34.187, claiming his maiden pole position, with his team mate Nirei Fukuzumi just under two-tenths behin...13 May 2017 10:43
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GP3: Fukuzumi tops Barcelona practice
ART Grand Prix driver Nirei Fukuzumi topped the timesheets at the end of the first GP3 practice session of 2017 in Barcelona on Friday. He posted a best time of 1:35.933, a...12 May 2017 18:36
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F2: Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...14 Apr 2017 20:19
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F2: De Vries ends Bahrain test on top
Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...31 Mar 2017 18:59
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F2: Roberto Merhi to test with Campos
Former Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi will take part in testing for Formula 2 squad Campos, in a bid to earn a full race seat for the 2017 season. Pre-season testing for Formula...12 Mar 2017 15:53
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F2: Ralph Boschung joins Campos for 2017
Campos have confirmed that Ralph Boschung will take a full racing seat with the team in 2017. The 19-year-old joins the Formula 2 series after two seasons in GP3, where he picke...11 Mar 2017 17:08
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GP3: Schothorst relocates to Arden for 2017
Steijn Schothorst has confirmed that he will be joining Arden for the 2017 season. The Dutchman raced for Campos last season, finishing 13th in the championship. He said: &ldqu...07 Feb 2017 18:00
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GP3: Julien Falchero joins Campos Racing
Julien Falchero is the latest driver to be announced for the 2017 grid as the Frenchman joins Campos. The 19 year old spent two years in Formula Renault, competing in the E...13 Jan 2017 13:40
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Tavo Hellmund and KFC linked with Manor buyout
Tavo Hellmund has been linked with the buyout of Manor Racing. Earlier this week, team owner Stephen Fitzpatrick revealed that Manor has "agreed terms with an investor&quo...16 Dec 2016 10:51
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WTCC: Ryo Michigami to race for Honda in Japan
The WTCC Honda team has announced it will run a fourth car during the WTCC weekend in Japan. The fourth car will be driven by Japanese Super GT racer Ryo Michigami, joining Tia...22 Jul 2016 14:48
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Haryanto only one to beat Vandoorne 'head to head'
Rio Haryanto's former boss has hit back at suggestions the Indonesian is a straightforward F1 'pay driver'. A common analysis is that while the Mercedes-backed Pasca...12 Apr 2016 12:34
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Max Verstappen criticised for Melbourne 'anger'
F1 teen sensation Max Verstappen has been criticised for his behaviour at the Australian grand prix. While tipped for greatness by most pundits, the 18-year-old "showed his...22 Mar 2016 10:21
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'Jagony Ayam a sponsor with Formula 1 potential'
The new sponsor of a GP2 team is tipped to eventually enter formula one. The Spanish newspaper El Confidencial said a deal between the GP2 outfit Campos and Jagonya Ayam - KFC&#...21 Jan 2016 10:29
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GP2: Evans and Gelael to race for Campos in 2016
Jagonya Ayam becomes Campos' main sponsor after agreeing to a two-year sponsorship deal. The team confirm Indonesia's Sean Gelael and New Zealand's Mitch Evans for t...19 Jan 2016 13:51
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GP3: DAMS and Virtuosi Racing new in the GP3
GP3 Series organisers are pleased to announce the teams that have been selected to compete in the 2016-2018 seasons. Six current GP3 teams will continue since Arden Internationa...02 Oct 2015 09:13
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Formula E more competitor for GP3 than for F1
Two motor racing figures have dismissed a controversial claim that Formula E is set to take F1's place as the pinnacle of the sport. Virgin's Sir Richard Branson, once w...02 Jul 2015 13:29
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We should all 'respect' Alonso's Ferrari exit - Campos
Ferrari's management situation led to the departure of number 1 driver Fernando Alonso. That is the view of Adrian Campos, a former F1 driver who in 2010 founded the team that b...17 Feb 2015 09:38
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Suits me that interest centres around Verstappen - Sainz
Carlos Sainz jr insists he is happy to be in the shade of his high-profile Toro Rosso teammate. Spaniard Sainz, whose father and namesake is the world rally legend, is making hi...16 Feb 2015 10:39
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GP3: Campos Racing signs Palou and Ashkanani
Campos Racing will join the GP3 Series field this season and today the Spanish outfit has announced two racers to drive its cars. They are Alex Palou and Zaid Ashkanani, two you...13 Feb 2015 13:40
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Campos invites Van der Garde to test GP2 car
Giedo van der Garde will return to the cockpit of a GP2 car this week. The Dutchman, who debuted for Caterham in 2013, spent last year as Sauber's reserve and was disappointed n...09 Feb 2015 08:41
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Alonso almost comparable to Senna - former manager
The new era of social media and F1's traditional 'silly season' may not mix well together. Fernando Alonso turned 33 on Tuesday, and as far as official congratulations go, many ...31 Jul 2014 13:35
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GP2: Campos Racing replaces Barwa Addax in 2014
GP2 Series organisers are pleased to reveal the name of the thirteen teams entered for the next three seasons. While twelve outfits of the last cycle have been reselected, one t...15 Oct 2013 15:27
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WTCC: Campos Racing unveils Monje and Valente as drivers
Campos Racing unveiled the names of the drivers who will be driving the teams two SEAT León cars in the 2013 FIA WTCC. They are Fernando Monje and Hugo Valente. Monje, 20-...14 Mar 2013 09:24
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HRT boss Sala: "Impossible to keep HRT going"
Team boss Luis Perez-Sala has admitted the HRT dream is over. After three seasons at the back of the F1 grid, the Spanish backmarker has folded, even though official confirmatio...31 Dec 2012 16:15
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Todt reveals Alonso's 2000 betrayal
Jean Todt has revealed he did not attempt to sign Fernando Alonso during his time as Ferrari boss due to an earlier betrayal. The Frenchman, who is now the FIA president, reigne...08 Sep 2012 11:32
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First taste of HRT was 'total disaster' - boss
HRT boss Luis Perez-Sala has admitted his first taste of the struggling Spanish team was not a happy one. The former Minardi driver was appointed by HRT's new owners Thesan Capi...06 Aug 2012 14:45
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Spanish federation defends struggling HRT
Martin Brundle has admitted he is surprised HRT is still struggling so much at the start of its third season in formula one. Better known then as 'Hispania', the Spanish team wa...03 Apr 2012 10:52
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History Campos
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Campos Racing
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Campos Racing
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Campos Motorsport
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1999
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DateGrand PrixQR
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23 - 24 Jun108
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25 - 26 May1612
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12 - 13 May1212
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14 - 15 Apr1512
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25 - 26 Nov15
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30 - 1 Oct8
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2 - 3 Sep8
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26 - 27 Aug16
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29 - 30 Jul19
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22 - 23 Jul10
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8 - 9 Jul4
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1 - 2 Jul1
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17 - 18 Jun5
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26 - 27 May5
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13 - 14 May12