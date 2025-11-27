Oliver Bearman says he is looking forward to the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, highlighting that the sprint format offers “two real opportunities” to score points. The young Briton has impressed in recent races and believes that the Losail Circuit suits his driving style, especially with its high-speed corners and heavy tyre management demands.

Bearman has been building momentum with a series of strong performances. With the championship entering its final phase, he sees Qatar as another chance to showcase his development and contribute valuable points to his team. The combination of a sprint shootout, a sprint race and the Grand Prix itself gives drivers extra chances to salvage strong results, even if Friday does not go entirely to plan.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Bearman sounded confident and motivated. “I Felt Very Good in the Sim”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bearman said his preparation for Qatar went smoothly. “I felt very good in the sim. The track layout is fast, flowing and very demanding, which is something I enjoy. It should be a good weekend for us.”

He emphasised that with the sprint format, every session becomes more important. “There are two chances to score points. You cannot afford a slow start. You need to be sharp from the first lap of practice.”

Tire Management Will Decide Everything

The Losail Circuit has a reputation for extreme tyre degradation. Long, sweeping corners and high lateral load make it one of the toughest tracks on the calendar for managing rubber. Bearman says that this complexity could work in his favour.

“You have to think ahead. You cannot push flat out every lap. It is about timing, feeling and making the tyres last. If we get that right, we can fight for good results.”

The sprint race adds another layer of strategy. While shorter, it still punishes aggressive driving, especially in the opening laps.

Building Confidence Step by Step

Bearman says his recent results have given him confidence, but he remains focused on the basics. “I am learning a lot every weekend. My goal is to keep that progression going. Qatar is another opportunity to take a step.”

He added that his communication with the team continues to improve. “We are understanding each other better. That really helps when the car balance changes from session to session.”

A Chance to Finish the Season Strong

With only a few races left, Bearman hopes to finish the season on a positive note. “It would be great to end the year with a strong run. There are still points on the table, and we want to take as many as possible.”

For now, Bearman is excited rather than anxious about the sprint format. “It is intense, but I enjoy it. Two chances to score. Two chances to show what we can do.”