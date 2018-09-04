McLaren has confirmed that Pat Fry has joined the team as its engineering director. The Briton will lead the team on the 2019 car as it aims to bounce back from its current...
There will be a new exhibition opened in 2018 which will celebrate the career of Michael Schumacher. The legendary driver retired from Formula 1 in 2012, before he was involved ...
At F1Today this week, we will look at memorable moments and races at the British Grand Prix ahead of the 72nd of the running of the event this weekend. Today we look at the 1995...
Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is reacting to treatment according to former Ferrari boss Luca Di Montezemolo. Since suffering a life-threatning skiing...
04 Sep 2018 12:01
09 Aug 2017 10:46
10 Jul 2017 14:04
22 Jun 2016 21:40
7
8
4
1
6
5
5
19
19
20