ART
ART
- Team name ART
- Base Villeneuve-La-Guyard, France
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1991
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 3,118 comments on ART
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about ART
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On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Race winner Lia Block (USA...
Oct 4 2025Album
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FIA Formula Academy Lia Block (USA) ART walks ...
Mar 20 2025Album
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FIA Formula Academy Courtney Crone (USA) ART. ...
Mar 20 2025Album
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Formula One World Championship Bell helmet, Ric...
Nov 20 2024Album
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Formula One World Championship Bianca Bustamant...
Jul 6 2024Album
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FIA Formula Academy Bianca Bustamante (PHL) AR...
May 3 2024Album
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FIA Formula Academy Bianca Bustamante (PHL) AR...
Mar 7 2024Album
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FIA Formula Academy Lia Block (USA) ART. 07...
Mar 7 2024Album
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FIA Formula Academy Lia Block (USA) ART walks ...
Mar 6 2024Album
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FIA Formula 3 Championship Juan Manuel Correa (...
Sep 4 2022Album
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FIA Formula 3 Championship Juan Manuel Correa (...
Sep 3 2022Album
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Sep 3 2022Album
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On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Race winner Lia Block (USA) ART celebrates in parc ferme. 04.10.2025. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 6, Race 1, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore, Saturday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Saturday - Singapore, Singapore xpbimages.com Singapore Singapore October Saturday Marina Bay Street Circuit Singapore FAcademy Formula Academy 04 4 10 2025 Winner Victor Victory First Position First Place Portrait
Oct 4 2025Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Lia Block (USA) ART walks the circuit. 20.03.2025. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 1, Shanghai, China, Thursday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Thursday - Shanghai, China xpbimages.com Shanghai China Thursday Shanghai International Circuit Shanghai March China FAcademy Formula Academy 20 03 2025 Portrait
Mar 20 2025Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Courtney Crone (USA) ART. 20.03.2025. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 1, Shanghai, China, Thursday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Thursday - Shanghai, China xpbimages.com Shanghai China Thursday Shanghai International Circuit Shanghai March China FAcademy Formula Academy 20 03 2025 Portrait
Mar 20 2025Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Lia Block (USA) ART. 28.11.2024. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 6, Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar, Thursday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Thursday - Doha, Qatar xpbimages.com Doha Qatar Thursday Losail International Circuit November Qatar FAcademy Formula Academy Doha 28 11 2024 Portrait Lusail
Nov 28 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Lia Block (USA) ART. 28.11.2024. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 6, Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar, Thursday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Thursday - Doha, Qatar xpbimages.com Doha Qatar Thursday Losail International Circuit November Qatar FAcademy Formula Academy Doha 28 11 2024 Portrait Lusail
Nov 28 2024Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Bell helmet, Richard Orlinski art edition 20.11.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Las Vegas, Nevada, USA XPB Images Las Vegas USA Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Las Vegas Strip Circuit Wednesday Street Nevada USA United States of America November 20 11 2024
Nov 20 2024Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Bianca Bustamante (PHL) ART. 06.07.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - British Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Silverstone, England XPB Images Silverstone England July Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circ
Jul 6 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Bianca Bustamante (PHL) ART. 03.05.2024. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 2, Miami, Florida, USA, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Friday - Miami, Florida, USA xpbimages.com Miami USA Friday May Miami United States of America Florida Miami Internat
May 3 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Bianca Bustamante (PHL) ART. 02.05.2024. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 2, Miami, Florida, USA, Thursday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Thursday - Miami, Florida, USA xpbimages.com Miami USA May Miami United States of America Florida Miami International A
Mar 7 2024Album
On screen:
FIA Formula Academy Lia Block (USA) ART. 07.03.2024. FIA Formula Academy, Rd 1, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula Academy - Thursday - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia xpbimages.com Jeddah Saudi Arabia Thursday March Saudi Arabia Manama Jeddah Jeddah Corniche Circui
Mar 7 2024Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Lundgaard eyes 2021 Renault drive should Ricciardo leave
Renault junior driver Christian Lundgaard has admitted that he is already eyeing up a move to F1 for 2021 with Renault, should Daniel Ricciardo leave the team when his contract ...04 May 2020 17:30
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F2: Championship leader De Vries disqualified from qualifying
Formula 2 championship leader Nyck De Vries has been disqualified from qualifying in Monza. De Vries had been set to start in fourth place after an impressive lap at the end of ...06 Sep 2019 23:20
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F2: Qualifying: De Vries on pole for Feature Race
Nyck De Vries has qualified on pole for the Formula 2 feature race on Saturday, in a session which saw drivers fighting for track position around the short Red Bull Ring. ...28 Jun 2019 17:25
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F2: Practice: Deletraz narrowly edges out De Vries, Ghiotto
Louis Deletraz has ended the only practice session of the Formula 2 weekend on top of the timesheets as he posted a time of 1:14.782. The Carlin driver's lead at the top wa...28 Jun 2019 13:45
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F2: Feature Race: De Vries wins race of attrition in France
Nyck de Vries has won the opening race of the first race of the Formula 2 weekend, finishing five seconds ahead of Sette Camara. De Vries took the lead into the opening corner ...22 Jun 2019 18:03
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F2: Feature Race: De Vries wins despite red flag interruption
Nyck de Vries has won the opening race of the Monaco weekend, taking a second consecutive victory in the Formula 2 championship. De Vries started the race from pole positi...24 May 2019 13:07
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F2: Nyck de Vries relaxed about replacing Russell at ART
Nyck de Vries insists he is keeping calm over his new Formula 2 seat with ART, effectively replacing the reigning series champion George Russell. De Vries raced with Prema last...15 Mar 2019 15:58
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F3: Drugovich signs with Carlin Buzz Racing
Carlin Buzz Racing has announced a second driver to its 2019 Formula 3 line-up, as Felipe Drugovich joins for the upcoming season. Drugovich won the European Formula ...14 Feb 2019 18:13
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F3: Prema's line-up completed as Shwartzman signs
Prema's line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season has been completed following the signing of Russian Robert Shwartzman. The 19-year-old joins Marcus Armstrong and Jeha...05 Feb 2019 14:52
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F3: Pulcini secures 2019 deal with Hitech GP
GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...04 Feb 2019 16:10
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F3: Peroni joins Campos for 2019 campaign
Campos has confirmed that Alex Peroni has joined it for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. The Australian born racer is the second driver Campos has announced, having previously con...01 Feb 2019 15:52
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F3: Fewtrell spurred on by thought of future Renault F1 drive
Renault junior driver Max Fewtrell believes the thought of a possible future Formula 1 drive with the French team is spurring him on to continue succeeding in 2019. The reigning...25 Jan 2019 10:29
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F3: Fewtrell joins fellow Renault junior Lundgaard at ART
ART Grand Prix is the first team to confirm its full line-up for the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship, as Max Fewtrell will join David Beckmann and fellow Renault junior Chr...24 Jan 2019 17:18
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F3: Renault junior Lundgaard signs with ART
Renault F1 junior driver Christian Lundgaard will compete in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship this year after penning a deal with ART. The 17-year-old Dane w...23 Jan 2019 12:27
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F2: Deletraz secures 2019 Carlin seat
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...08 Jan 2019 13:40
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F2: Aitken switches to Campos for 2019 season
Renault junior Jack Aitken will compete in his second season of Formula 2 with Campos after a lacklustre year with ART in 2018. The British driver failed to match teammate ...07 Jan 2019 17:53
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Todt cuts ties with ART Grand Prix
Nicolas Todt has sold his shares in ART Grand Prix to current shareholders within the team, cutting his ties with the junior driver outfit. Todt co-founded the team with current...21 Dec 2018 13:38
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F2: Mazepin graduates to Formula 2 with Arden
Nikita Mazepin will compete in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 championship with ART after a successful season in the final year of the GP3 Series. Mazepin ended the championship in seco...27 Nov 2018 10:38
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F2: Matsushita returns for 2019 season with Carlin
Nobuharu Matsushita will return to the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2019 with Carlin. The Japanese driver last competed in the 2017 season, but also took part in the 2015 ...26 Nov 2018 12:35
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Verstappen ordered to two days of 'public service order' after Ocon push
Max Verstappen will undertake two days of community service after pushing Esteban Ocon several times at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Verstappen was venting his frustration at ...11 Nov 2018 22:32
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No grid penalty for Raikkonen following unsafe release
Kimi Raikkonen has avoided a grid penalty for the Bahrain Grand Prix after he was released unsafely during the second practice session. Ferrari was practising a pit-stop towards...06 Apr 2018 19:31
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FE: Jaguar star takes Formula E to the Brits
Panasonic Jaguar racing driver Mitch Evans ensured Formula E took the Brit Awards by storm in London last night. The racing series teamed up with after-party sponsors Tempus in ...23 Feb 2018 08:05
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Mercedes reveals W09 EQ Power+ at Silverstone
With only a little over a month to go until the first race of the 2018 FIA Formula One season, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport today took the wraps off the all new Mercedes-AMG...22 Feb 2018 13:55
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GP3: Calderon, Mawson secure GP3 deals
Tatiana Calderon is moving to Jenzer for the 2018 GP3 season, her third in the series.The 24-year-old switches to the Swiss outfit after completing Abu Dhabi’s post-s...21 Feb 2018 17:30
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F2: New Formula 2 cars shakedown at Magny-Cours
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...14 Feb 2018 15:16
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F2: Russell earns ART promotion for 2018
George Russell has joined the ART F2 team for 2018 alongside Jack Aitken. The Mercedes junior driver, who has already ran in a Friday practice session for the Force India team i...18 Jan 2018 13:35
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Sauber introduce 3D-metal printing machine at Hinwil base
Sauber has announced that it has set up a 3D-metal printing machine in its factory at Hinwil. The Swiss team struggled throughout the 2017 campaign, finishing last out of the 10...05 Dec 2017 17:00
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Carey tells Ferrari: "We don't want F1 to become Nascar"
F1 CEO Chase Carey has reassured Ferrari that their are no plans to make the sport more like Nascar, amidst the teams fears over standardisation of parts in F1. There has been s...10 Nov 2017 10:34
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Improved financial results for Williams in first half of 2017
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC today announced the Group's interim results for the six months to 30 June 2017. WGPH is the holding company of the Williams group of compani...26 Sep 2017 11:48
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Mercedes backs Red Bull in push to change engine rules
Mercedes has now backed Red Bull in pushing for a change to the engine rules for 2018. Earlier, with swathes of penalties raining confusion over the order of the grids at recent...14 Sep 2017 15:55
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Sauber confirm Matsushita for Hungary test
Nobuharu Matsushita will take part in his first official Formula 1 test, driving the Sauber C36 on the second day of running at Hungary next week. The Honda backed racer current...24 Jul 2017 11:38
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Russell admits role with Mercedes in 2017 is "secondary"
George Russell says that his position with Mercedes this year is secondary as the Brit focuses on winning the GP3 championship. Russell joined Mercedes at the start of the year ...21 Jul 2017 17:01
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F2: Callum Ilott to make F2 debut at Silverstone
Callum Ilott will make his Formula 2 debut this weekend at Silverstone, as the young Brit has been confirmed by Trident. The championship travels to Great Britain and will compe...12 Jul 2017 13:43
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F2: Marciello moves to Trident, Canamasas to Rapax
Raffaele Marciello will make a return to Formula 2 this weekend in Austria, as the Italian has secured an outing for Trident. He will be taking the seat of Sergio Canamasas who ...06 Jul 2017 10:41
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Russell to test the Mercedes W08 in Hungary
Mercedes has confirmed that George Russell will be testing the W08 during the in-season test this August in Hungary. Teams are required to run half of the in-season test da...24 Jun 2017 12:31
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F2: Sirotkin replaces Albon at ART for Baku
Russian Sergey Sirotkin has been drafted into a race in Formula 2 for one event with his former team. He will sit in for Alex Albon who is not racing this weekend due to health ...19 Jun 2017 17:51
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F2: The season so far
Prema driver Charles Leclerc has carried his incredible form from GP3 into Formula 2 and is currently at the top of the standings with 77 points. The 2016 GP3 champion has stiff...14 Jun 2017 12:36
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Massa: "Monaco going to be hard for Stroll"
Felipe Massa his warned teammate Lance Stroll that the rookie's toughest F1 challenge is now looming. 18-year-old Stroll has struggled in the sister Williams so far this yea...15 May 2017 14:44
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GP3: Haas' new recruit Maini wins Race 2 in Barcelona
Arjun Maini was first to take the chequered flag in the second GP3 race in Barcelona on Sunday, with Dorian Boccolacci taking second for Trident. Alessio Lorandi, Maini'...14 May 2017 16:46
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GP3: Fukuzumi wins opening round in dominating fashion
Nirei Fukuzumi has won the first GP3 race of the season after soaring of the line at the start of the race. Pole man Jack Aitken did not have the best start which was emphasised...13 May 2017 19:30
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GP3: Aitken beats ART teammates to bag maiden pole
Jack Aitken led the ART’s in qualifying by setting a lap time of 1:34.187, claiming his maiden pole position, with his team mate Nirei Fukuzumi just under two-tenths behin...13 May 2017 10:43
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GP3: Fukuzumi tops Barcelona practice
ART Grand Prix driver Nirei Fukuzumi topped the timesheets at the end of the first GP3 practice session of 2017 in Barcelona on Friday. He posted a best time of 1:35.933, a...12 May 2017 18:36
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Boullier: "Button will be fine afer 10 laps"
McLaren's simulator is good enough for Jenson Button to prepare for Monaco. That is the view of Eric Boullier, following Felipe Massa's expression of surprise that the r...25 Apr 2017 10:15
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Former boss Vasseur hails Renault progress
Former Renault boss Frederic Vasseur says the French works team is performing well in 2017. On paper, the black and yellow-coloured team appears to be struggling in its second y...19 Apr 2017 15:09
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F2: Markelov takes victory ahead of Nato and Leclerc in season opener
Russian Time driver Artem Markelov finished ahead of Norman Nato and and Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain International Circuit as the rebirth of Formula 2 brought about an enthra...15 Apr 2017 13:31
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F2: Leclerc takes pole for race one in Bahrain
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...14 Apr 2017 20:19
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Lewis Hamilton: "My life is not just about Formula 1"
While Lewis Hamilton's on-track happenings often grab headlines, in the last number of years, the Brit has been faced with a lot of criticism due to his interests outsi...12 Mar 2017 15:29
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F2: Rapax sign Cecotto and De Vries
Rapax has confirmed that they will field drivers Johnny Cecotto and Nyck de Vries for the 2017 FIA Formula 2 championship. Cecotto will compete in another year in the seri...12 Mar 2017 10:09
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John Surtees: A legend on two and four wheels
The motorsport world is in mourning this weekend as the news of the passing of British motorcycle and car racer John Surtees filtered through on Friday afternoon. The...11 Mar 2017 15:07
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GP3: Hubert joins ART for 2017
ART Grand Prix have confirmed that Antoine Hubert will race for them for the new season. The 20 year old began is motorsport career in 2013 in the French Formula 4 championship,...23 Feb 2017 10:00
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GP2: Alex Albon completes ART line up
Alex Albon will take the final seat at ART for the 2017 season, graduating from the GP3 squad where he finished runner-up in 2016. Albon has an impressive junior record, winnin...22 Feb 2017 10:19
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GP3: Jack Aitken to race with ART Grand Prix
Jack Aitken has secured a seat at ART Grand Prix for 2017. The Briton moves from Arden International, with whom he made his debut in the series last season, securing a win and s...21 Feb 2017 16:45
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GP3: Nirei Fukuzumi stays at ART for 2017
ART Grand Prix has announced the re-signing of Nirei Fukuzumi for its 2017 GP3 campaign. The Japanese driver returns for his second season in the series, and will look to build ...13 Feb 2017 10:51
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GP2: ART re-signs Nobuharu Matsushita for 2017
ART Grand Prix has announced their pleasure in re-signing Nobuharu Matsushita for their 2017 campaign. The Japanese driver returns for his third season in GP2, all of which have...13 Feb 2017 08:12
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Renault form partnership with Winfield Racing School
Renault have announced that they have formed a partnership with Winfield Racing School to offer motorsport fans a chance to take part in driving programmes. The partnershi...12 Feb 2017 12:25
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Who is George Russell?
Mercedes have signed up their latest driver for their junior programme in the form of Briton George Russell. The 18 year old joins the ranks of current Formula One drivers Pasca...20 Jan 2017 09:05
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Mercedes adds Russell to junior programme
2016 proved a breakthrough year for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Junior Programme. Pascal Wehrlein shone in his first Formula One season with Manor Racing, posting a str...19 Jan 2017 13:53
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WEC: BR Engineering to make LMP1 step
BR Engineering will make the move into the LMP1 category in 2018, as part of a collaboration with Dallara, SMP Racing, and ART Grand Prix. The Russian company entered into the ...17 Nov 2016 10:36
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Jorg Zander to rejoin Sauber
Former Sauber technical director Jorg Zander will return to the team following Audi's exit from the World Endurance Championship. The German worked for the team during its ...07 Nov 2016 14:33
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Second Renault driver decision imminent
Renault are set to make an announcement of their second driver in a matter of days, according to team principal Frederic Vasseur. The team announced Nico Hulkenberg as their fi...17 Oct 2016 10:57
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Who is Charles Leclerc?
Charles Leclerc turns nineteen today, so what better time to look at the hot prospect and his career so far. Leclerc was born in Monaco in 1997 and five years later he was alre...16 Oct 2016 12:02
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IndyCar: Chip Ganassi Racing to return to Honda fold in 2017
Chip Ganassi Racing will once again run Honda engines in the 2017 IndyCar season. The former champions announced the multi-year deal, which will see them leave Chevrolet after ...08 Oct 2016 12:32
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GP3: Charles Leclerc: "I didn't expect to be on pole"
Charles Leclerc took his fourth pole position of the 2016 season in Malaysia and is now steaming towards a championship victory. However the Frenchman was surprised to see that...30 Sep 2016 13:20
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Hamilton, Alonso and Hülkenberg support Verstappen
Not every driver is overly critical of Max Verstappen's aggressive driving at Spa. It has emerged that Ferrari's two drivers have sought out Charlie Whiting for talks. B...02 Sep 2016 12:07
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IndyCar: Honda unlikely to seek dispensation for improvements
Honda are unlikely to seek dispensation to make major improvements to close the gap to Chevrolet. Under IndyCar rule 9.3, aero kit manufacturers can seek dispensation from the ...17 Aug 2016 15:11
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Video: Christian Horner takes on Red Bull's 'Sim Challenge'
Red Bull Racing has launched a new series of videos called The Simulator Challenge. After the team's designer Adrian Newey took on the challenge earlier this week, it was t...17 Aug 2016 13:20
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ELMS: Video: Sir Chris Hoy returns to two wheels with Nissan
Multiple Olympic gold medallist and Nissan factory driver and ambassador Sir Chris Hoy made a return to two wheels recently, but not in the way one might expect. The Scot, who ...17 Aug 2016 12:05
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Kevin Magnussen still in line for Renault seat but team undecided
Kevin Magnussen remains in the running to keep his works Renault seat beyond 2016 according to reports in his homeland. Denmark's BT newspaper has said that Magnussen's...01 Aug 2016 11:15
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GP2: Alex Lynn wins German sprint race
Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...31 Jul 2016 11:11
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GP3: Nyck De Vries "satisfied and relieved" over pole
Nyck De Vries claimed his maiden GP3 pole position at the Hungaroring and has stated he is satisfied and relieved at the result. The McLaren junior's lap was four tenths of...23 Jul 2016 13:19
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History ART
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Driver#
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ART Grand Prix
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2026
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2025
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2024
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2023
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2022
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2021
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2020
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2019
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2018
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1
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2017
3
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2
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2016
2
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3
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1
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4
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ART Grand Prix
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2019
3
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4
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2018
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2017
8
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7
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8
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ART
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ART Grand Prix
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2016
1
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2
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2015
5
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2014
10
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ART
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Lotus GP
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Lotus GP
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Lotus ART
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Lotus ART
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ART
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2010
7
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2009
7
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ART
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2010
1
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2009
1
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ART
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ART Grand Prix
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2006
2
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2005
9
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ART
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ART
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ART
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DateGrand PrixQR
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23 - 24 Jun210
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25 - 26 May23
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12 - 13 May54
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14 - 15 Apr66
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25 - 26 Nov2
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30 - 1 Oct2
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2 - 3 Sep11
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26 - 27 Aug9
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29 - 30 Jul1
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22 - 23 Jul3
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8 - 9 Jul6
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1 - 2 Jul12
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17 - 18 Jun2
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26 - 27 May8
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13 - 14 May11