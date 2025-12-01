user icon
icon

Sainz Saw Everything Fall Into Place: “I Embrace It”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Sainz Saw Everything Fall Into Place: “I Embrace It”

Carlos Sainz says he “embraces” the unexpected podium he scored with Williams, calling the Qatar Grand Prix one of the most enjoyable races of his season. The Spaniard credited a combination of perfect strategy, strong teamwork and flawless execution for the result, which came at a time when Williams needed a major boost.

Sainz has delivered several standout drives in his first year with the team, but the Qatar podium was arguably the most complete performance. Despite arriving with modest expectations, Sainz found himself in the mix from the first stint, managing tyre wear superbly and capitalising on the chaos around him. 

More about Carlos Sainz Jr Sainz Proud of His Debut Season With Williams

Sainz Proud of His Debut Season With Williams

Nov 28
 Lawson Slams Sainz After Mexico GP Crash: “He Ruined Our Race, It’s Just Crap”

Lawson Slams Sainz After Mexico GP Crash: “He Ruined Our Race, It’s Just Crap”

Oct 30

Speaking afterward, he said the race reflected everything Williams has been building toward.

“It All Worked, Every Decision Was Right” 

Talking to DAZN, Sainz praised the way the team handled the race. “It all worked. Every decision was right. The strategy, the pit stops, the communication, everything. I embrace it because these weekends do not happen often.” 

He said the podium felt particularly satisfying because Williams has been working tirelessly to improve. “It is the reward for a lot of effort. We have taken big steps this year, and this podium shows that the direction is the right one.” 

Tyre Management Was Key 

Sainz highlighted how important tyre management was in Qatar. “You had to think ahead every lap. If you pushed too hard, the tyre disappeared immediately. I focused on keeping them alive and staying calm.” 

He explained that understanding the tyres early in the weekend gave him confidence. “From the first practice, I felt we had something. The balance was good, and the degradation was manageable.” 

A Podium That Means More Than Points 

For Sainz, the result carries symbolic weight. “It shows that Williams can fight with the top teams when everything comes together. That is very important for the project.” 

He said performances like this help attract motivation inside the factory. “Everyone sees what is possible. It gives energy, it pushes people. This is how you build a team.” 

Staying Realistic for the Finale 

Sainz knows that the result does not automatically translate to similar success in Abu Dhabi. “Every track is different. We still have weaknesses, and we need to stay realistic. But we will go there with confidence.” 

He also emphasised that Williams must keep learning from every strong weekend. “We need to understand why we were good here and apply that knowledge. That is how you grow.” 

Proud of the Team

Above all, Sainz said he is proud of how Williams has evolved. “The team has made a lot of progress. We have been pushing very hard, and to get a podium is the perfect way to show that.” 

With one race left, Sainz hopes Williams can finish the season strongly. But for now, he is happy to savour a weekend where everything finally clicked.

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Williams

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1,337
  • Podiums 29
  • Grand Prix 232
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (31)
  • Place of b. Madrid, Spain
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile
show sidebar