Carlos Sainz says he “embraces” the unexpected podium he scored with Williams, calling the Qatar Grand Prix one of the most enjoyable races of his season. The Spaniard credited a combination of perfect strategy, strong teamwork and flawless execution for the result, which came at a time when Williams needed a major boost.

Sainz has delivered several standout drives in his first year with the team, but the Qatar podium was arguably the most complete performance. Despite arriving with modest expectations, Sainz found himself in the mix from the first stint, managing tyre wear superbly and capitalising on the chaos around him.

Speaking afterward, he said the race reflected everything Williams has been building toward.

“It All Worked, Every Decision Was Right”

Talking to DAZN, Sainz praised the way the team handled the race. “It all worked. Every decision was right. The strategy, the pit stops, the communication, everything. I embrace it because these weekends do not happen often.”

He said the podium felt particularly satisfying because Williams has been working tirelessly to improve. “It is the reward for a lot of effort. We have taken big steps this year, and this podium shows that the direction is the right one.”

Tyre Management Was Key

Sainz highlighted how important tyre management was in Qatar. “You had to think ahead every lap. If you pushed too hard, the tyre disappeared immediately. I focused on keeping them alive and staying calm.”

He explained that understanding the tyres early in the weekend gave him confidence. “From the first practice, I felt we had something. The balance was good, and the degradation was manageable.”

A Podium That Means More Than Points

For Sainz, the result carries symbolic weight. “It shows that Williams can fight with the top teams when everything comes together. That is very important for the project.”

He said performances like this help attract motivation inside the factory. “Everyone sees what is possible. It gives energy, it pushes people. This is how you build a team.”

Staying Realistic for the Finale

Sainz knows that the result does not automatically translate to similar success in Abu Dhabi. “Every track is different. We still have weaknesses, and we need to stay realistic. But we will go there with confidence.”

He also emphasised that Williams must keep learning from every strong weekend. “We need to understand why we were good here and apply that knowledge. That is how you grow.”

Proud of the Team

Above all, Sainz said he is proud of how Williams has evolved. “The team has made a lot of progress. We have been pushing very hard, and to get a podium is the perfect way to show that.”

With one race left, Sainz hopes Williams can finish the season strongly. But for now, he is happy to savour a weekend where everything finally clicked.