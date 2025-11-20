Oscar Piastri says he is determined to bounce back in Las Vegas after losing crucial points in recent races. The McLaren driver, who earlier this year led the championship, has slipped behind teammate Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. Piastri admits he needs a clean and sharp weekend to regain confidence and stay in the title fight.

The Australian has experienced a mixed run of form. While his peak performances remain strong, a series of small mistakes and unfavourable race scenarios have cost him

momentum in the championship. McLaren still believes in a two-driver title push, but Piastri acknowledges that he must seize every opportunity from this point forward.

As the grid heads to Las Vegas, the combination of extreme cold, long straights and unpredictable grip presents both a challenge and a chance for recovery.

“I Need to Maximise Everything”

Speaking to McLaren-preview, Piastri emphasised that the key to a turnaround lies in execution. “I need to maximise everything. Every lap, every session, every chance that comes up. The field is too close to leave anything on the table.”

He says he learned a lot from the last few weekends. “I have made some mistakes, and some things just did not go my way. But that is racing. The important thing is to respond.”

Looking Ahead to Las Vegas

Piastri expects the Las Vegas weekend to be one of the trickiest of the year. “The conditions will be difficult. It will be very cold, which makes tyre warm-up complicated. That can create opportunities, but also big risks.”

He believes McLaren has improved significantly since last year’s race. “We understand the car and the track better now. If we start the weekend well, we can fight at the front.”

Focus on the Bigger Picture

Despite losing the championship lead, Piastri says he refuses to be discouraged. “There are still points to fight for. I am not giving up on anything. The goal is to put pressure back on the others.”

McLaren has publicly expressed confidence in Piastri, insisting that his dip in form is part of the natural learning curve. The team expects him to strike back quickly, especially given his strong pace earlier in the season.

A Chance to Reset

Piastri sees Las Vegas as the perfect place to reset the momentum. “It is a new challenge, a strange circuit, and anything can happen. If I stay calm and take my chances, I can get myself back into the fight.”

With only a handful of races left, Piastri knows the margins are razor thin. Las Vegas may be exactly the kind of unpredictable stage he needs.