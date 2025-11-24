user icon
Damon Hill believes Liam Lawson is still very much in the running for a Formula 1 seat in 2026. The former world champion says the New Zealand driver continues to impress and should not be written off in the increasingly competitive battle for positions within the Red Bull structure. 

Lawson has delivered strong performances when called up as Verstappen’s temporary teammate, showing consistency, calmness and adaptability. Although he is competing against Yuki Tsunoda and several Red Bull juniors for a full-time seat, Hill says the fight is far from decided. 

With Racing Bulls expected to make at least one change ahead of the 2026 regulation cycle, Lawson’s chances remain alive. 

“He Is Doing Everything Right” 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hill expressed confidence in the young driver. “Lawson is doing everything right. Every time he steps into the car, he delivers. That is all you can ask from a driver fighting for a seat.”

Hill believes Lawson’s smooth driving style and clear feedback make him a valuable asset. “He is calm, intelligent and fast. Those are qualities teams really appreciate, especially in a period of big regulation changes.” 

Red Bull Wants Options 

Hill also pointed out that Red Bull prefers to keep multiple long-term options open. “They like having flexibility. With 2026 coming, every team wants drivers who can develop a new car from zero. Lawson fits that profile.” 

While Tsunoda and several juniors remain in contention, Hill warned against assuming a fixed hierarchy. “People think the decision is already made, but that is not how Formula 1 works. Things can change quickly, especially when the pressure is on.” 

Lawson Focused on Performance 

Lawson has said repeatedly that his focus is purely on performance, not politics. Racing Bulls team management has praised his professionalism, and insiders say he is well regarded for his consistency behind the scenes. 

Hill says that mentality could be what ultimately earns him the seat. “He does not get distracted. He puts his head down and gets the job done. That is how you make an impression.” 

A Genuine Contender for 2026 

While nothing is guaranteed, Hill believes Lawson remains one of the strongest candidates for a future spot. “He deserves a real chance. And if he keeps this level, I think he will get one.” 

With 2026 approaching and Red Bull evaluating all options, the battle for seats remains wide open — and Lawson is firmly in the mix. 

