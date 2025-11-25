Formula 1 returns to Qatar this weekend, and the schedule looks slightly different compared to traditional race weekends. The event features a sprint format, meaning fans will see competitive sessions on all three days. With high temperatures, sand on the track and a demanding layout, the weekend promises unpredictable action from start to finish.

The Losail International Circuit hosts both the sprint race and the Grand Prix. Because of the sprint format, qualifying for the main race takes place on Friday evening, while the sprint shootout and sprint race are scheduled for Saturday. Fans in the Netherlands will need to keep an eye on the later time slots, as most sessions take place in the early evening local time.

Below is the fully updated schedule for the Qatar weekend.

Friday: Practice and Qualifying

The Grand Prix weekend begins on Friday with a single practice session, followed later that evening by qualifying for Sunday’s race. With only one hour of practice available, teams must collect all essential data in a very short window. Track conditions can also change rapidly due to drifting sand and cooling temperatures.

First free practice: 14:30 – 15:30

Qualification: 18:00 – 19:00

Saturday: Sprint Shootout and Sprint Race

Saturday is the most intense day of the weekend. First, drivers will take part in the sprint shootout, which determines the starting order for the sprint race. Later in the evening, the short race itself will provide valuable championship points. With the tight midfield and the unpredictable behaviour of the tyres in Qatar, the sprint is expected to play a major role in the outcome of the weekend.

Sprint shootout: 14:00 – 14:44

Sprint race: 18:00 – 19:00

Sunday: Qatar Grand Prix

The main event takes place on Sunday evening. The Grand Prix is expected to be a physically exhausting race for the drivers, with high lateral G-forces, long corners and

intense heat even after sunset. Strategy will be crucial, as tyre degradation is always a major factor at Losail.

Grand Prix van Qatar: 18:00

Where to Watch in the Netherlands

All sessions of the Qatar weekend can be followed live via Viaplay. As usual, Formula 1 TV (F1TV) will also offer onboard cameras, live timing and extended feeds for subscribers.

With the sprint format and the challenging circuit layout, the Qatar Grand Prix promises a weekend full of surprises and strategic complexity. Fans should prepare for three evenings of non-stop racing action.