user icon
icon

Updated Time Schedule for the Qatar Grand Prix

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Updated Time Schedule for the Qatar Grand Prix

Formula 1 returns to Qatar this weekend, and the schedule looks slightly different compared to traditional race weekends. The event features a sprint format, meaning fans will see competitive sessions on all three days. With high temperatures, sand on the track and a demanding layout, the weekend promises unpredictable action from start to finish. 

The Losail International Circuit hosts both the sprint race and the Grand Prix. Because of the sprint format, qualifying for the main race takes place on Friday evening, while the sprint shootout and sprint race are scheduled for Saturday. Fans in the Netherlands will need to keep an eye on the later time slots, as most sessions take place in the early evening local time. 

More about F1 News Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Dec 17
 Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Dec 17

Below is the fully updated schedule for the Qatar weekend. 

Friday: Practice and Qualifying 

The Grand Prix weekend begins on Friday with a single practice session, followed later that evening by qualifying for Sunday’s race. With only one hour of practice available, teams must collect all essential data in a very short window. Track conditions can also change rapidly due to drifting sand and cooling temperatures. 

First free practice: 14:30 – 15:30 

Qualification: 18:00 – 19:00 

Saturday: Sprint Shootout and Sprint Race 

Saturday is the most intense day of the weekend. First, drivers will take part in the sprint shootout, which determines the starting order for the sprint race. Later in the evening, the short race itself will provide valuable championship points. With the tight midfield and the unpredictable behaviour of the tyres in Qatar, the sprint is expected to play a major role in the outcome of the weekend. 

Sprint shootout: 14:00 – 14:44 

Sprint race: 18:00 – 19:00 

Sunday: Qatar Grand Prix 

The main event takes place on Sunday evening. The Grand Prix is expected to be a physically exhausting race for the drivers, with high lateral G-forces, long corners and

intense heat even after sunset. Strategy will be crucial, as tyre degradation is always a major factor at Losail. 

Grand Prix van Qatar: 18:00 

Where to Watch in the Netherlands 

All sessions of the Qatar weekend can be followed live via Viaplay. As usual, Formula 1 TV (F1TV) will also offer onboard cameras, live timing and extended feeds for subscribers. 

With the sprint format and the challenging circuit layout, the Qatar Grand Prix promises a weekend full of surprises and strategic complexity. Fans should prepare for three evenings of non-stop racing action. 

F1 News

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar