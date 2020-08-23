IndyCar SeriesNews
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IndyCar: 104th Indianapolis 500: Late crash for Pigot secures second win for Sato
It was Takuma Sato that took victory during the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 after a late accident for Spencer Pigot brought out the caution that would end the race. S...23 Aug 2020 23:45
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IndyCar: Alonso expecting little difference between Honda and Chevrolet during Indy 500
Despite qualifying in 26th position for Sunday's Indianapolis 500, Fernando Alonso has insisted he is not worried about the performance from his Chevrolet engine come r...22 Aug 2020 10:04
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IndyCar: Race 2: Rosenqvist takes maiden win ahead of O'Ward at Road America
Felix Rosenqvist has scored his first win in the IndyCar series at Road America, overtaking polesitter Pato O'Ward on the penultimate lap of the race. The Chip Ganassi star ...12 Jul 2020 20:48
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IndyCar: Qualifying: McLaren's Pato O'Ward scores maiden pole position at Road America
Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O'Ward has scored his first pole position in the IndyCar series, setting the fastest time towards the end of the group two session. He will star...12 Jul 2020 18:04
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IndyCar: Road America Race 1: Dixon makes it three in a row as Palou takes first podium
Chip Ganassi's Scott Dixon continued his winning streak as took the victory this afternoon during the first of two scheduled races this weekend at Road America, with Wi...12 Jul 2020 01:13
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IndyCar: Qualifying: Newgarden takes pole at Road America ahead of Harvey
It was Penske's Josef Newgarden that took pole position this afternoon at Road America for the first race of the REV Group Grand Prix later this evening ahead of J...11 Jul 2020 21:02
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IndyCar: GMR Indy Grand Prix: Dixon takes convincing win at Indy ahead of Rahal
Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon took the chequered flag this afternoon at Indianapolis to win the GMR Grand Prix ahead of Graham Rahal and Simon Pagenaud in a hi...04 Jul 2020 19:54
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IndyCar: Qualifying: Power edges Harvey to take fourth pole at Indianapolis
Team Penske's Will Power will start in pole position for tomorrow's GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis after beating Jack Harvey to the top spot by 0.187 of a second. Colton...03 Jul 2020 23:35
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IndyCar: Practice: Power finishes on top at IMS road course
Will Power has topped the timesheets at the Indianapolis road course, closely followed by Santino Ferucci for Dayle Coyne Racing. Former Sauber/Alfa Romeo Formula 1 ...03 Jul 2020 19:12
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IndyCar: McLaren reveals Alonso's livery for 2020 Indy 500
The Arrow McLaren SP team has revealed the livery Fernando Alonso will use to contest the 2020 Indianapolis 500. The event, which was initially delayed from its usual slot in M...01 Jul 2020 08:35
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IndyCar: Texas Qualifying: Newgarden takes pole ahead of Dixon
It will be Josef Newgarden that will start tonight's Genesys 300 in pole position ahead of Scott Dixon and Simon Pagenaud. Chip Ganassi's Marcus Ericsson was ...06 Jun 2020 23:59
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IndyCar: Texas Practice: Dixon edges Herta to claim fastest time
Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon has topped the practice session this afternoon for the Genesys 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway, setting a time of 24.000, just 0.169 of a s...06 Jun 2020 20:05
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IndyCar: Ferrari considering future move to IndyCar
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has confirmed that the Italian squad are looking at a potential future move into IndyCar, in an effort to recoup any losses from F1's p...15 May 2020 09:30
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IndyCar: Hard for any American to succeed in Formula 1 - Newgarden
Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden has expressed his belief that American drivers are looked down upon by Formula 1, branding its attitude towards US drivers as 'silly'....09 Mar 2020 13:09
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IndyCar: Alonso to compete in Indy 500 with McLaren
It has been announced that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will return to the Indianapolis 500 with the Arrow McLaren SP team. Alonso is set to return to McLaren to com...25 Feb 2020 20:48
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IndyCar: Hinchcliffe gets three-race drive at Andretti, including Indy 500
Andretti Autosport has announced that it has signed James Hinchcliffe to compete at three races during the 2020 IndyCar season in partnership with Genesys. Hinchliffe will race...19 Feb 2020 16:44
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IndyCar: Chilton stays with Carlin for part-time 2020 drive
Carlin has announced that it has retained Gallagher and Max Chilton for the 2020 IndyCar series, with the Briton set to drive the road and street courses this year. Chilton wil...07 Feb 2020 19:28
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IndyCar: Arrow McLaren SP launches 2020 livery
The Arrow McLaren SP team has launched its official livery for the 2020 IndyCar season. The main body of the car uses the papaya orange colour that McLaren uses in Formula 1, a...07 Feb 2020 16:41
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IndyCar: Watch Live: Arrow McLaren launches its 2020 IndyCar livery
In 2020, McLaren has joined forces with Arrow Schmidt Peterson to form the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team, to contest a full season in the North American single-seater series. I...07 Feb 2020 16:35
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IndyCar: McLaughlin to make IndyCar debut at 2020 GMR Grand Prix
Team Penske has announced that it will hand reigning Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin his first IndyCar race start at the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway la...05 Feb 2020 16:10
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IndyCar: Foyt hands part-time 2020 drives to Bourdais and Kellett
A.J. Foyt Enterprises has announced that Sebastien Bourdais and Dalton Kellett will handle road and street course driving duties in the No. 14 car this season. Bourdais pa...05 Feb 2020 09:44
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IndyCar: Honda vetoes Alonso's Indy 500 return with Andretti
Fernando Alonso will not make a return to the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport, with engine supplier Honda taking the decision to veto such a partnership for the pair, a...03 Feb 2020 10:29
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IndyCar: Kanaan to retire from IndyCar racing following 2020 season
Tony Kanaan has announced that he will retire from IndyCar racing at the end of the 2020 campaign. Kanaan has raced in the premier single seater racing series in the Unit...30 Jan 2020 17:37
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IndyCar: Ferrucci stays at Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan
Dale Coyne Racing, Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan has announced that it has retained Santino Ferrucci for the 2020 IndyCar season. The Connecticut-born driver replaces Sebasti...23 Jan 2020 19:01
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IndyCar: Foyt: Kanaan 'sure' to return to the team in 2020
A.J. Foyt Enterprises team president Larry Foyt says he is "sure" Tony Kanaan will return to the squad for the 2020 season. Kanaan's IndyCar race seat for the upc...23 Jan 2020 15:22
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IndyCar: Kimball confirmed full-time at A.J. Foyt for 2020
Charlie Kimball will return to full-time IndyCar racing in 2020 after securing a deal with A.J. Foyt Enterprises with backing from his long-time sponsor Novo Nordisk. Kimb...22 Jan 2020 17:43
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IndyCar: Penske analysing race drive for Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin
Scott McLaughlin could make his debut in the NTT IndyCar Series later this year with Team Penske, admits the team's president Tim Cindric. The Kiwi took his second Sup...16 Jan 2020 13:15
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IndyCar: Marcus Ericsson reveals new look livery for 2020 IndyCar season
Marcus Ericsson has revealed the livery that he will use throughout the 2020 season, his second year in the series. The Swede has joined Chip Ganassi Racing following his...14 Jan 2020 16:19
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IndyCar: Hanley to race for DragonSpeed at St Petersburg
DragonSpeed has confirmed that Ben Hanely will race with its for the opening race of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series in St. Petersburg. The American team made its IndyCar debut las...13 Jan 2020 15:36
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IndyCar: Alonso hoping to finalise 2020 Indy 500 drive 'soon'
Fernando Alonso has asserted that he would like to secure his plans for the 2020 Indialianpolis 500 "soon". The Spaniard is set to return to the Indianapolis Motor Sp...11 Jan 2020 10:45
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IndyCar: Penske rules out automatic qualifiers for Indy 500
New IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske has ruled out the implementation of automatic qualifiers at the Indianapolis 500. The 82-year-old previously was ...09 Jan 2020 09:53
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IndyCar: Andretti looking 'pretty good' to sign Alonso for 2020 Indy 500
Andretti Autosport is close to signing Fernando Alonso for a drive at the 2020 Indianapolis 500, according to team owner Michael Andretti. Alonso took part in the 2017 event wi...09 Jan 2020 09:18
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IndyCar: Penske Corporation completes acquisition of IMS, IndyCar and IMS Productions
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has confirmed that the Penske Corporation has completed its acquisition of the circuit, the IndyCar Series and IMS Productions. In Nov...06 Jan 2020 16:31
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IndyCar: IndyCar set for push-to-pass changes
The NTT IndyCar Series is set to introduce changes to the push-to-pass system for the 2020 season in an effort to hide real-time data from teams. Previously, engineers have bee...28 Dec 2019 09:47
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IndyCar: DragonSpeed announces six-race 2020 schedule
DragonSpeed has confirmed that it will return to the IndyCar Series in 2020 and contest six races throughout the year. DragonSpeed first competed in the championship last year,...27 Dec 2019 10:32
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IndyCar: Palou confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing for 2020
Dale Coyne Racing has confirmed that Alex Palou will race full-time with the team in 2020. The Spaniard, who raced in the Super Formula Championship in 2019, joins Coyne with&n...19 Dec 2019 19:06
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IndyCar: Daly completes Ed Carpenter Racing's 2020 line-up
Ed Carpenter Racing has announced that Conor Daly will occupy the #20 car for the 2020 season, racing at the road and street courses. Daly will also take part in the Indianapol...09 Dec 2019 16:31
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IndyCar: Bourdais parts ways with Dale Coyne Racing
Sebastien Bourdais has left Dale Coyne Racing, the team has confirmed. Bourdais originally raced for the team in 2011, following his departure from Formula 1 and the Toro Rosso...22 Nov 2019 20:20
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IndyCar: Rinus Veekay to race full season with Ed Carpenter Racing
Ed Carpenter Racing has announced that Rinus Veekay has signed a contract to race the entire 2020 IndyCar Series. Veekay ended the 2019 Indy Lights championship in second...20 Nov 2019 13:28
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IndyCar: Pigot loses drive at ECR for 2020
Spencer Pigot will not race with Ed Carpenter Racing in 2020, the team has confirmed. The California-born racer completed the last three seasons with ECR, taking his one ...14 Nov 2019 22:32
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IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing announces full-time deal for Harvey with Andretti support
Meyer Shank Racing has announced that it will make its full-time debut in IndyCar next season in partnership with Andretti Autosport. Jack Harvey, who claimed his first podium ...08 Nov 2019 17:22
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IndyCar: Aeroscreen completes final 2019 test at Sebring
The final IndyCar Aeroscreen was successfully completed on Tuesday earlier this week at the Sebring International Circuit. The Aeroscreen, which will be mandatory for all...06 Nov 2019 15:12
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IndyCar: Penske subsidiary buys IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Hulman and Company has announced the sale of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to a subsidiary of the Penske Corporation. The ownership of the series and the circuit ...05 Nov 2019 08:41
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IndyCar: Arrow McLaren SP confirms 2020 line-up of O'Ward and Askew
Arrow McLaren SP has confirmed that Patricio O'Ward and Oliver Askew will form its line-up for the 2020 IndyCar season. The announcement affirms the rumours that have been ...30 Oct 2019 16:13
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IndyCar: O'Ward and Askew set for 2020 Arrow McLaren SP seats
Patricio O'Ward and Oliver Askew are set to form Arrow McLaren SP's line-up for the 2020 season. According to RACER, the announcement is expected this week, which will ...29 Oct 2019 10:14
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IndyCar: Arrow McLaren SP to attend Mexican and US GP's
IndyCar team Arrow McLaren SP will send personnel to both the upcoming Mexican and US Grands Prix as they are yet to finalise their 2020 driver lineup. The team, formerly...19 Oct 2019 17:47
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IndyCar: Pagenaud satisfied with wet weather Aeroscreen test
IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud was left satisfied with the Aeroscreen after a day of testing it in the wet. The Aeroscreen made its on-track debut at the Indianapolis Motor...09 Oct 2019 11:26
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IndyCar: Chip Ganassi confirms third car for Ericsson in 2020
Chip Ganassi Racing has confirmed that Marcus Ericsson has joined the team as it field three cars for the 2020 season. Ericsson joins series veteran Scott Dixon and compatriot ...08 Oct 2019 20:20
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IndyCar: Power: Aeroscreen will prolong IndyCar careers
2014 IndyCar champion Will Power believes the Aeroscreen will prolong the careers of IndyCar drivers in the future. The Aeroscreen will debut in the series in 2020, with testin...03 Oct 2019 13:20
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IndyCar: IndyCar begins testing Aeroscreen ahead of 2020 introduction
IndyCar has started testing the Aeroscreen that will feature on the cars in 2020 for the very first time. In May earlier this year, IndyCar announced that it would use th...03 Oct 2019 09:37
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IndyCar: Newgarden: Second title feels 'more special'
The 2019 NTT IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden says his second championship title in the series feels more special than his first in 2017. Newgarden crossed the line in eighth p...23 Sep 2019 17:01
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IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey: Herta wins at Laguna Seca, Newgarden secures second title
Colton Herta has won the final race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series at Laguna Seca, as Josef Newgarden took his second title. Newgarden, who won his first championship in 2017, ...22 Sep 2019 23:25
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IndyCar: Rossi: Title contenders must be 'inch perfect' in Laguna Seca qualifying
2019 NTT IndyCar championship hopeful Alexander Rossi says an inch perfect performance in qualifying at Laguna Seca will be key in the battle for the title. The California circ...16 Sep 2019 09:43
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IndyCar: Portland GP: Power wins as Dixon hits issues
Will Power has won his second race of the season, inheriting the lead from Scott Dixon who lost his lead with a battery failure. Dixon was leading the race after overtaking pol...01 Sep 2019 23:43
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IndyCar: Pocono dropped from 2020 schedule, Richmond added
The 2020 IndyCar calendar has been revealed and with it confirmation that Pocono will not be returning next year. Rumours have been swirling about the future of the event for s...01 Sep 2019 21:47
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IndyCar: Qualifying: Herta beats Power and Dixon to pole
Colton Herta has taken his second career pole position as he came out on top in a closely contested qualifying session at Portland. The 20-year-old Californian-born drive...01 Sep 2019 01:10
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IndyCar: Daly to replace Ericsson for Portland round
Conor Daly will step into the #7 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports car this weekend at Portland in place of Marcus Ericsson. Ericsson was called to Spa-Francorchamps for ...29 Aug 2019 10:35
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IndyCar: Newgarden takes issue with Ferrucci after late-race spin
Josef Newgarden has placed the blame for his spin firmly on Santino Ferrucci after the two were involved in an incident on the final lap of the race at Gateway on Saturday night...27 Aug 2019 10:17
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IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500: Takuma Sato victorious in chaotic race
Takuma Sato fought back from the controversy he created in Pocono in the best way possible, edging out Ed Carpenter to win just a week after causing a multi-car crash. Sato won...25 Aug 2019 11:00
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IndyCar: IndyCar to drop LED panels after 2019 mishaps
The NTT IndyCar Series will stop its use of the LED panels, but could explore a return for them when the new generation of car comes into force in 2022. The LED lights have bee...23 Aug 2019 09:11
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IndyCar: RLL adamant Sato not at fault for Pocono crash
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has responded to the comments accusing Takuma Sato of causing the frightening crash on the opening lap at Pocono last weekend. Five drivers, incl...21 Aug 2019 16:40
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IndyCar: Rossi hits out at Sato's 'disgraceful' driving
Alexander Rossi has solely blamed Takuma Sato for causing a major lap one collision that eliminated five cars on the opening lap of the ABC Supply 500 on Saturday. Rossi,...19 Aug 2019 10:34
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IndyCar: ABC Supply 500: Power wins shortened race at Pocono
Will Power has won his first race of the 2019 IndyCar season, after the race was red-flagged after 129 laps at the Pocono Raceway. The event saw a 45-minute delay after just th...18 Aug 2019 23:50
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IndyCar: Pocono qualifying cancelled, Newgarden inherits pole
Qualifying for the 2019 ABC Supply 500 has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions at the Pocono Raceway. The grid will form up in accordance with entrant points...17 Aug 2019 17:52
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IndyCar: Herta set to part ways with Harding Steinbrenner team
Colton Herta will likely leave the Harding Steinbrenner team at the end of the 2019 season. The 19-year-old, who became IndyCar's youngest ever winner earlier this year at ...17 Aug 2019 10:05
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IndyCar: Dixon nominated to run first laps with new IndyCar aeroscreen
It is believed that the new aeroscreen set to be introduced into IndyCar in 2020 could run its first laps in September, and New Zealander Scott Dixon has been nominated to condu...15 Aug 2019 09:28
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IndyCar: Honda forced SPM and McLaren into Chevrolet switch
Co-owner of the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) team Sam Schmidt says it was Honda's decision to end its ties with the team. Next year, the SPM team will join forc...14 Aug 2019 13:54
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IndyCar: Daly back in action for Carlin at Pocono and Gateway
Conor Daly will make his fourth start of the 2019 IndyCar Series this weekend at Pocono, driving with Carlin for the third time. Daly made his first appearance of the season wi...12 Aug 2019 16:54
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IndyCar: Brown: Door is always open for Alonso
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says the door is always open for Fernando Alonso at McLaren as it prepares for the 2020 IndyCar season. On Friday, the British manufacturer announced that...10 Aug 2019 15:20
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IndyCar: McLaren announces IndyCar partnership with Arrow SPM
McLaren has announced it will return to the IndyCar series next season in partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Under the new partnership, the team will be ...09 Aug 2019 14:13
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
Saturday
Sunday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
Race / Startgrid
13:00 - 15:00
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
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Saturday
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Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
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Sunday
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Race
13:00 - 15:00
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Friday
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
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Saturday
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Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
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Sunday
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Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00