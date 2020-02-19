IndyCar SeriesNews

Andretti Autosport has announced that it has signed James Hinchcliffe to compete at three races during the 2020 IndyCar season in partnership with Genesys. Hinchliffe will race...
Carlin has announced that it has retained Gallagher and Max Chilton for the 2020 IndyCar series, with the Briton set to drive the road and street courses this year. Chilton wil...
The Arrow McLaren SP team has launched its official livery for the 2020 IndyCar season. The main body of the car uses the papaya orange colour that McLaren uses in Formula 1, a...
In 2020, McLaren has joined forces with Arrow Schmidt Peterson to form the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team, to contest a full season in the North American single-seater series. I...
Team Penske has announced that it will hand reigning Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin his first IndyCar race start at the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway la...
A.J. Foyt Enterprises has announced that Sebastien Bourdais and Dalton Kellett will handle road and street course driving duties in the No. 14 car this season. Bourdais pa...
Fernando Alonso will not make a return to the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport, with engine supplier Honda taking the decision to veto such a partnership for the pair, a...
Tony Kanaan has announced that he will retire from IndyCar racing at the end of the 2020 campaign. Kanaan has raced in the premier single seater racing series in the Unit...
Dale Coyne Racing, Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan has announced that it has retained Santino Ferrucci for the 2020 IndyCar season. The Connecticut-born driver replaces Sebasti...
A.J. Foyt Enterprises team president Larry Foyt says he is "sure" Tony Kanaan will return to the squad for the 2020 season. Kanaan's IndyCar race seat for the upc...
Charlie Kimball will return to full-time IndyCar racing in 2020 after securing a deal with A.J. Foyt Enterprises with backing from his long-time sponsor Novo Nordisk. Kimb...
Scott McLaughlin could make his debut in the NTT IndyCar Series later this year with Team Penske, admits the team's president Tim Cindric. The Kiwi took his second Sup...
Marcus Ericsson has revealed the livery that he will use throughout the 2020 season, his second year in the series. The Swede has joined Chip Ganassi Racing following his...
DragonSpeed has confirmed that Ben Hanely will race with its for the opening race of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series in St. Petersburg. The American team made its IndyCar debut las...
Fernando Alonso has asserted that he would like to secure his plans for the 2020 Indialianpolis 500 "soon". The Spaniard is set to return to the Indianapolis Motor Sp...
New IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske has ruled out the implementation of automatic qualifiers at the Indianapolis 500. The 82-year-old previously was ...
Andretti Autosport is close to signing Fernando Alonso for a drive at the 2020 Indianapolis 500, according to team owner Michael Andretti. Alonso took part in the 2017 event wi...
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has confirmed that the Penske Corporation has completed its acquisition of the circuit, the IndyCar Series and IMS Productions. In Nov...
The NTT IndyCar Series is set to introduce changes to the push-to-pass system for the 2020 season in an effort to hide real-time data from teams. Previously, engineers have bee...
DragonSpeed has confirmed that it will return to the IndyCar Series in 2020 and contest six races throughout the year. DragonSpeed first competed in the championship last year,...
Dale Coyne Racing has confirmed that Alex Palou will race full-time with the team in 2020. The Spaniard, who raced in the Super Formula Championship in 2019, joins Coyne with&n...
Ed Carpenter Racing has announced that Conor Daly will occupy the #20 car for the 2020 season, racing at the road and street courses. Daly will also take part in the Indianapol...
Sebastien Bourdais has left Dale Coyne Racing, the team has confirmed. Bourdais originally raced for the team in 2011, following his departure from Formula 1 and the Toro Rosso...
Ed Carpenter Racing has announced that Rinus Veekay has signed a contract to race the entire 2020 IndyCar Series. Veekay ended the 2019 Indy Lights championship in second...
Spencer Pigot will not race with Ed Carpenter Racing in 2020, the team has confirmed. The California-born racer completed the last three seasons with ECR, taking his one ...
Meyer Shank Racing has announced that it will make its full-time debut in IndyCar next season in partnership with Andretti Autosport. Jack Harvey, who claimed his first podium ...
The final IndyCar Aeroscreen was successfully completed on Tuesday earlier this week at the Sebring International Circuit. The Aeroscreen, which will be mandatory for all...
Hulman and Company has announced the sale of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to a subsidiary of the Penske Corporation. The ownership of the series and the circuit ...
Arrow McLaren SP has confirmed that Patricio O'Ward and Oliver Askew will form its line-up for the 2020 IndyCar season. The announcement affirms the rumours that have been ...
Patricio O'Ward and Oliver Askew are set to form Arrow McLaren SP's line-up for the 2020 season. According to RACER, the announcement is expected this week, which will ...
IndyCar team Arrow McLaren SP will send personnel to both the upcoming Mexican and US Grands Prix as they are yet to finalise their 2020 driver lineup. The team, formerly...
IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud was left satisfied with the Aeroscreen after a day of testing it in the wet. The Aeroscreen made its on-track debut at the Indianapolis Motor...
Chip Ganassi Racing has confirmed that Marcus Ericsson has joined the team as it field three cars for the 2020 season. Ericsson joins series veteran Scott Dixon and compatriot ...
2014 IndyCar champion Will Power believes the Aeroscreen will prolong the careers of IndyCar drivers in the future. The Aeroscreen will debut in the series in 2020, with testin...
IndyCar has started testing the Aeroscreen that will feature on the cars in 2020 for the very first time. In May earlier this year, IndyCar announced that it would use th...
The 2019 NTT IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden says his second championship title in the series feels more special than his first in 2017. Newgarden crossed the line in eighth p...
Colton Herta has won the final race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series at Laguna Seca, as Josef Newgarden took his second title. Newgarden, who won his first championship in 2017, ...
2019 NTT IndyCar championship hopeful Alexander Rossi says an inch perfect performance in qualifying at Laguna Seca will be key in the battle for the title. The California circ...
Will Power has won his second race of the season, inheriting the lead from Scott Dixon who lost his lead with a battery failure. Dixon was leading the race after overtaking pol...
The 2020 IndyCar calendar has been revealed and with it confirmation that Pocono will not be returning next year. Rumours have been swirling about the future of the event for s...
Colton Herta has taken his second career pole position as he came out on top in a closely contested qualifying session at Portland. The 20-year-old Californian-born drive...
Conor Daly will step into the #7 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports car this weekend at Portland in place of Marcus Ericsson. Ericsson was called to Spa-Francorchamps for ...
Josef Newgarden has placed the blame for his spin firmly on Santino Ferrucci after the two were involved in an incident on the final lap of the race at Gateway on Saturday night...
Takuma Sato fought back from the controversy he created in Pocono in the best way possible, edging out Ed Carpenter to win just a week after causing a multi-car crash. Sato won...
The NTT IndyCar Series will stop its use of the LED panels, but could explore a return for them when the new generation of car comes into force in 2022. The LED lights have bee...
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has responded to the comments accusing Takuma Sato of causing the frightening crash on the opening lap at Pocono last weekend. Five drivers, incl...
Alexander Rossi has solely blamed Takuma Sato for causing a major lap one collision that eliminated five cars on the opening lap of the ABC Supply 500 on Saturday. Rossi,...
Will Power has won his first race of the 2019 IndyCar season, after the race was red-flagged after 129 laps at the Pocono Raceway. The event saw a 45-minute delay after just th...
Qualifying for the 2019 ABC Supply 500 has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions at the Pocono Raceway. The grid will form up in accordance with entrant points...
Colton Herta will likely leave the Harding Steinbrenner team at the end of the 2019 season. The 19-year-old, who became IndyCar's youngest ever winner earlier this year at ...
It is believed that the new aeroscreen set to be introduced into IndyCar in 2020 could run its first laps in September, and New Zealander Scott Dixon has been nominated to condu...
Co-owner of the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) team Sam Schmidt says it was Honda's decision to end its ties with the team. Next year, the SPM team will join forc...
Conor Daly will make his fourth start of the 2019 IndyCar Series this weekend at Pocono, driving with Carlin for the third time. Daly made his first appearance of the season wi...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says the door is always open for Fernando Alonso at McLaren as it prepares for the 2020 IndyCar season. On Friday, the British manufacturer announced that...
McLaren has announced it will return to the IndyCar series next season in partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Under the new partnership, the team will be ...
Conor Daly will once again step in behind the wheel of an IndyCar at the season finale at Laguna Seca later this year with Andretti Autosport in partnership with Air Force. The...
IndyCar has announced that it will implement a single-source hybrid system in its cars for the 2022 season. It will mark the first time that manual hand-held electric star...
Scott Dixon has won the Honda Indy 200 in Mid-Ohio, as he held off his Chip-Ganassi teammate and rookie Felix Rosenqvist on the final lap of the race. Rosenqvist was just 0.093...
Will Power dominated proceedings at Mid-Ohio to beat the Andretti of Alexander Rossi for pole position with Josef Newgarden ending up in third for tomorrow's ...
Andretti Autosport has announced that it has retained Alexander Rossi for the 2020 season, which will see him continue to be powered by Honda. The future of Rossi has bee...
Colton Herta ended the second practice session from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on top of the timesheets, laying down on a 1:05.7292 on the sticker red tyres. Herta's ti...
Scott Dixon has ended the first practice session of the weekend at Mid-Ohio on top of the timesheets, beating Spencer Pigot by just over a tenth of a second. Dixon has started ...
The streets of St. Petersburg are set to host an IndyCar round until the end of 2024 after the race promoter struck a new deal with the city. St. Petersburg has hosted the...
Carlin has confirmed that RC Enerson will race for the team at the Honda Indy 200 this weekend in Ohio. Bringing sponsorship from the Lucas Oil School, Enerson will race the #3...
Josef Newgarden has won his fourth race of the season, as he dominated proceedings at the Iowa Speedway to extend his championship advantage. The race was heavily delayed as a ...
Simon Pagenaud has ended the final practice session from the Iowa Speedway out in front following on from his pole position earlier today at Newton. Team Penske dominated quali...
Simon Pagenaud took his second consecutive pole position and his third of the 2019 season at Iowa, as Team Penske dominated the qualifying session. Pagenaud's two-lap avera...
Josef Newgarden headed the opening practice session at the Iowa Speedway, clocking a best lap speed of 179.838 mph. Newgarden's teammates Simon Pagenaud and Will Power foll...
Sage Karam and Conor Daly will form Carlin's line-up for the Iowa 300 this weekend, the team has confirmed. Daly made his first appearance of the season for the team at Tex...
Simon Pagenaud kept his IndyCar title hopes alive by edging reigning series champion Scott Dixon in Toronto. Alexander Rossi completed the podium for Andretti Autosport Hon...
19 Feb 2020 16:44
07 Feb 2020 19:28
05 Feb 2020 16:10
03 Feb 2020 10:29
30 Jan 2020 17:37
23 Jan 2020 19:01
22 Jan 2020 17:43
16 Jan 2020 13:15
14 Jan 2020 16:19
13 Jan 2020 15:36
11 Jan 2020 10:45
09 Jan 2020 09:53
06 Jan 2020 16:31
28 Dec 2019 09:47
27 Dec 2019 10:32
19 Dec 2019 19:06
09 Dec 2019 16:31
22 Nov 2019 20:20
20 Nov 2019 13:28
14 Nov 2019 22:32
08 Nov 2019 17:22
06 Nov 2019 15:12
05 Nov 2019 08:41
30 Oct 2019 16:13
29 Oct 2019 10:14
19 Oct 2019 17:47
09 Oct 2019 11:26
08 Oct 2019 20:20
03 Oct 2019 13:20
23 Sep 2019 17:01
22 Sep 2019 23:25
16 Sep 2019 09:43
01 Sep 2019 23:43
29 Aug 2019 10:35
27 Aug 2019 10:17
25 Aug 2019 11:00
23 Aug 2019 09:11
21 Aug 2019 16:40
19 Aug 2019 10:34
18 Aug 2019 23:50
17 Aug 2019 17:52
15 Aug 2019 09:28
14 Aug 2019 13:54
12 Aug 2019 16:54
10 Aug 2019 15:20
09 Aug 2019 14:13
01 Aug 2019 17:31
28 Jul 2019 23:45
27 Jul 2019 20:44
26 Jul 2019 22:05
24 Jul 2019 17:11
21 Jul 2019 11:19
20 Jul 2019 02:05
19 Jul 2019 21:28
17 Jul 2019 09:11
14 Jul 2019 23:35
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10