Unreleased team radio from the Las Vegas Grand Prix has revealed that Lando Norris accused Max Verstappen of “cheating” during the formation lap. The McLaren driver was furious over the gap Verstappen created before the start, claiming the Dutchman was deliberately manipulating the field to gain an advantage.

McLaren never broadcast the message publicly during the race, but the footage surfaced after the Grand Prix and immediately triggered heated debate. The accusations show how intense and emotionally charged the title fight between Norris and Verstappen has become.

With both drivers battling for every point in the final phase of the season, even the smallest perceived irregularity fuels tension.

“He Is Cheating, Look at the Gap!”

In the newly surfaced radio clip, Norris can be heard shouting at his engineer. “He is cheating! Look at the gap he is making! This is not allowed!” His frustration boiled over as Verstappen slowed the pace on the formation lap, creating space behind him while keeping tyre temperatures under control.

McLaren’s engineer attempted to calm Norris by noting that the FIA was monitoring the gaps and would intervene if anything breached the regulations. “We are checking, Lando. Keep focused,” he replied.

Verstappen’s formation laps are known for being slow and controlled, a tactic he has used for years to manage tyre and brake temperatures. Norris, however, felt the behaviour in Las Vegas crossed the line.

Verstappen Unfazed: “Nothing Wrong With What I Did”

Verstappen brushed off the accusations when informed after the race. Speaking to media, he insisted his formation lap pace was fully within the regulations. “I did nothing wrong. I stayed within the delta. If someone wants to complain, that is their problem.”

Red Bull privately pointed out that Verstappen has been warned by the FIA in the past about formation lap pace, and that he is extremely careful to operate within the limits.

Title Fight Growing More Emotional

The incident highlights the rising tension between the two title contenders. Norris has repeatedly expressed frustration over Verstappen’s racecraft this season, while Verstappen has suggested Norris becomes too emotional in high-pressure moments.

In Las Vegas, the stakes were already high after a poor start cost Norris the lead. Seeing Verstappen create a formation lap gap may have fuelled the sense that the Dutchman was controlling the race even before lights out.

Analysts note that both drivers are now looking for psychological edges in a championship that remains finely balanced.

FIA Monitoring But No Action Expected

According to race analysts reviewing the footage, Verstappen stayed within the allowed delta times during the formation lap. The FIA has not announced an investigation and is unlikely to take action unless new evidence emerges.

For Norris, the moment was an emotional flashpoint in a frustrating race. For Verstappen, it was business as usual.

As the title battle heads toward its final rounds, these moments underline not only the intensity of the fight, but how thin the margins — and tempers — have become.