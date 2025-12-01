Lewis Hamilton has called for clear internal changes at Ferrari after another frustrating weekend left him searching for answers. The seven-time world champion says his first season in Maranello has been “one of the most challenging” of his career and admits the team must rethink several aspects of its approach if it wants to fight consistently at the front.

Ferrari struggled again in Qatar, with Hamilton unable to match the pace of McLaren or Red Bull. The Briton said the race highlighted “fundamental weaknesses” that the team still has not resolved. While he stressed that morale inside Ferrari remains strong, he believes the current structure must evolve.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton made his concerns clear.

“We Cannot Continue Like This”

Talking to Sky Sports, Hamilton said the team needs to analyse why it keeps repeating the same problems. “We cannot continue like this. Every weekend we say the same things. We have to understand why we are not progressing.”

He added that while Ferrari has taken steps forward since the start of the year, the improvements have not been consistent enough. “Some weekends we have good pace, others we are nowhere. That is not how you fight for championships.”

Hamilton stressed that the team needs “strong decisions” over the winter to address structural weaknesses.

A Season More Difficult Than Expected

Hamilton has been open about the emotional and sporting difficulties of his first year at Ferrari. “It has been one of the most challenging seasons of my career. The results do not reflect the work everyone is putting in, and that is very tough.”

He said the Ferrari environment is unique, with enormous passion but also enormous pressure. “The expectations are huge. When things go wrong, you feel it everywhere. That can be draining.”

Still, Hamilton insists he remains fully committed. “I knew this would take time. I have no regrets about joining.”

Ferrari Must Modernise Its Approach

Hamilton believes Ferrari needs to modernise how it operates trackside and at the factory. “If we want to fight the top teams, we need to be more adaptable. The sport moves quickly. We need to move quickly too.”

He referenced areas such as strategy, tyre management and car development as points where Ferrari must make significant progress. “You cannot afford to be reactive. You have to be ahead of the curve.”

Looking Ahead With Determination

Despite the frustrations, Hamilton remains optimistic that Ferrari can turn things around. “There is huge potential here. The talent is there. The passion is there. We just need clearer direction.”

He emphasised that the team must come out of the final races with a concrete plan. “The winter will be very important. We need to come back stronger. I believe we can, but we need to make the right changes.”

For Hamilton, the message is simple: the foundations at Ferrari are strong, but only decisive improvement will bring the results he came to Maranello for.