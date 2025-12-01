user icon
icon

Hamilton Wants to See Change at Ferrari

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton Wants to See Change at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has called for clear internal changes at Ferrari after another frustrating weekend left him searching for answers. The seven-time world champion says his first season in Maranello has been “one of the most challenging” of his career and admits the team must rethink several aspects of its approach if it wants to fight consistently at the front. 

Ferrari struggled again in Qatar, with Hamilton unable to match the pace of McLaren or Red Bull. The Briton said the race highlighted “fundamental weaknesses” that the team still has not resolved. While he stressed that morale inside Ferrari remains strong, he believes the current structure must evolve. 

More about Ferrari Harsh Criticism for Hamilton: “His Best Years Have Broken Him”

Harsh Criticism for Hamilton: “His Best Years Have Broken Him”

Dec 17
 Leclerc Chooses Striking Preparation Ahead of 2026 F1 Season

Leclerc Chooses Striking Preparation Ahead of 2026 F1 Season

Dec 17

Speaking after the race, Hamilton made his concerns clear. 

“We Cannot Continue Like This” 

Talking to Sky Sports, Hamilton said the team needs to analyse why it keeps repeating the same problems. “We cannot continue like this. Every weekend we say the same things. We have to understand why we are not progressing.”

He added that while Ferrari has taken steps forward since the start of the year, the improvements have not been consistent enough. “Some weekends we have good pace, others we are nowhere. That is not how you fight for championships.” 

Hamilton stressed that the team needs “strong decisions” over the winter to address structural weaknesses. 

A Season More Difficult Than Expected 

Hamilton has been open about the emotional and sporting difficulties of his first year at Ferrari. “It has been one of the most challenging seasons of my career. The results do not reflect the work everyone is putting in, and that is very tough.” 

He said the Ferrari environment is unique, with enormous passion but also enormous pressure. “The expectations are huge. When things go wrong, you feel it everywhere. That can be draining.” 

Still, Hamilton insists he remains fully committed. “I knew this would take time. I have no regrets about joining.” 

Ferrari Must Modernise Its Approach 

Hamilton believes Ferrari needs to modernise how it operates trackside and at the factory. “If we want to fight the top teams, we need to be more adaptable. The sport moves quickly. We need to move quickly too.” 

He referenced areas such as strategy, tyre management and car development as points where Ferrari must make significant progress. “You cannot afford to be reactive. You have to be ahead of the curve.” 

Looking Ahead With Determination 

Despite the frustrations, Hamilton remains optimistic that Ferrari can turn things around. “There is huge potential here. The talent is there. The passion is there. We just need clearer direction.” 

He emphasised that the team must come out of the final races with a concrete plan. “The winter will be very important. We need to come back stronger. I believe we can, but we need to make the right changes.” 

For Hamilton, the message is simple: the foundations at Ferrari are strong, but only decisive improvement will bring the results he came to Maranello for.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,533
  • Podiums 132
  • Grand Prix 232
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (40)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar