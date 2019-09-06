Daniel Joseph Ricciardo was born on 1 July 1989 in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, the son of Giuseppe "Joe" and Grace Ricciardo. Ricciardo has Italian blood as his father is originally Italian. Daniel has a sister named Michelle. Father Joe is a car enthusiast and founded GR Engineering and JR Engineering. He also participated in several races in Australia.
Ricciardo drove his first karting race when he was nine years old as a member of the Tiger Kart Club (TKC). During his youth, he drove mostly races in his area, but during the last part of his karting period he also drove at national races. Because he liked racing so much, he decided to sign up for the Western Australian Formula Ford Championship.
With a 15-year-old Van Diemen, he finished in eighth place in the final standings in 2005. After gaining experience in the single-seaters, Ricciardo won a scholarship in the Formula BMW Asian Championship with Eurasia Motorsport. The following year he finished third in the championship behind Le Mans winner Earl Bamber and others. Ricciardo continued his career in Europe in the Formula Renault category.
From 2008 he was part of the Red Bull Junior Program. He became the British Formula 3 Champion in 2009 and finished second in the World Series by Renault 3.5 in 2010. For 2011, Ricciardo would again compete for the title in this class. The season was halfway through when he got the chance from HRT to get into a Formula 1 car as a Grand Prix driver. Daniel had already tested for Toro Rosso before. This deal was made possible by Red Bull.
Ricciardo made his debut at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. He raced eleven races during his first season and saw the finish nine times. In 2012 he moved to Toro Rosso, and at the opening race of the season, he scored ninth place at his home race, which was his first points in Formula 1. After saying goodbye to Mark Webber, Daniel was promoted to Red Bull Racing.
In his first race for his new team, he finished second and was on the podium, but was later disqualified. During his first season in the main stable, he was faster than world champion Vettel, scoring eight podiums including three victories. After 2014 he scored four more victories.
In the summer of 2018, he decided to join the Renault factory team for the 2019 season.
Daniel Ricciardo says that cheering when a driver crashes is taking on the attitude of a child. Ricciardo's comments come following a social media post from Lewis Ham...
Daniel Ricciardo admits he had doubts over whether or not he would compete in the Belgian Grand Prix following the death of Anthoine Hubert. Hubert lost his life during t...
Both Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg are set to take grid penalties for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Renault has brought an updated internal combustion engine to the ...
Daniel Ricciardo thinks that the driver situation that Ferrari find themselves in during 2019 "shares a few similarities" with Red Bull in 2014. The Australian ...
Daniel Ricciardo says Renault can't just blame poor luck for its difficult opening half to the 2019 season. The Enstone outfit currently sits sixth in the constructor...
Daniel Ricciardo has taken issue with Kevin Magnussen's defensive tactics at the Hungarian Grand Prix, as the Dane moved under braking in an attempt to keep his position. R...
Daniel Ricciardo will start the Hungarian Grand Prix from the back of the field after taking on a new power unit for the race. A disappointing qualifying session on Saturday sa...
Daniel Ricciardo insists that he wasn't aware of the queue of cars that were slowing in sector 3 at the end of Q1. Ricciardo formed onto the back of the queue as a handful ...
Daniel Ricciardo says Renault is looking for redemption this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix after its disappointment five days ago in Germany. The Enstone squad suffered a...
Daniel Ricciardo says a wet race on Sunday at the German Grand Prix could see some "special" opportunities come Renault's way. However, the Australian remained ca...
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo says he never doubted that Renaut's lacklustre Friday pace would carry over to Saturday at Silverstone. The Australian set the seventh f...
Daniel Ricciardo says that Renault is only just looking inside the top ten after Friday practice, and work is needed to improve its pace. The Enstone squad arrives at Silversto...
Daniel Ricciardo is hopeful that his Renault team will uncover what was wrong with the R.S.19 over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, and it'll turn up at Silverstone in two w...
Daniel Ricciardo believes that there was something "fundamentally wrong" with his Renault R.S.19 in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, as the Australian's bes...
Daniel Ricciardo says he sometimes admits to himself in the cockpit during Formula 1 races that the Grand Prix is not exciting for fans. Last time out in France, Mercedes took ...
Daniel Ricciardo has dropped to 11th place after he was handed two five second time penalties following the French Grand Prix. Ricciardo originally finished the race in seventh...
Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen have both avoided grid penalties for the French Grand Prix after a visit to the stewards post-qualifying. During Q1 on Saturday afterno...
Daniel Ricciardo has been fitted with an upgraded engine for the French Grand Prix weekend, and avoids a penalty for doing so. Ricciardo has not yet reached the number of ...
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo believes that former teammate Sebastian Vettel had more to lose overall and could not help squeezing rival Lewis Hamilton as opposed to his o...
Daniel Ricciardo says that maintaining his current level of hunger with the Renault team could see him achieve a podium finish "sooner rather than later". After a lac...
Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul says the team will be bringing a number of chassis related upgrades to the French Grand Prix this weekend. Buoyed by a strong showing ...
Formula 1's managing director Ross Brawn believes he sees "light at the end of the tunnel" for Renault, following their best result of the season at the Canad...
Daniel Ricciardo believes his race in Canada proved that Renault has made some strong gains in its engine department. After qualifying fourth on Saturday, the Australian droppe...
Renault confirmed that it stepped in and intervened between its two drivers at the Canadian Grand Prix as it "needed the result". Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg...
Lando Norris believes that there was 'no chance' that he could have beaten the Renault drivers in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, as the McLaren rookie finished ...
Daniel Ricciardo says his P4 result in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix is a strong sign of the correlation he currently has with Renault. Ricciardo finished ahead of Pie...
Daniel Ricciardo believes that McLaren is the pick of the midfield after the opening day of running in Montreal. Carlos Sainz ended the second practice session in fourth, as Le...
Renault has no concerns over potentially struggling down the straights in Canada compared to its midfield rivals. Daniel Ricciardo believes that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, ...
Renault's weekend in Monaco was much more encouraging than what its result suggested, according to managing director Cyril Abiteboul. Daniel Ricciardo qualified in seventh ...
Daniel Ricciardo says that during his time with Red Bull and Toro Rosso there were times when he didn't want to take calls from Dr Helmut Marko. The Renault driver ack...
Daniel Ricciardo believes that Max Verstappen is quicker over one lap than four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Ricciardo partnered both drivers at Red Bull, racing along...
McLaren driver Lando Norris reckons that there was not a lot more that he could do after finishing just shy of the points, eventually finishing in eleventh positi...
Daniel Ricciardo says some last minute changes to his car's set-up paid off for Renault, as the Australian fired himself into Q3 on Saturday. Ricciardo qualified in seventh...
Daniel Ricciardo says Renault failed to maintain the strong pace it showed in the morning session at Monaco during free practice two. Ricciardo ended FP1 just outside the top t...
Daniel Ricciardo says he is not feeling downbeat about Renault's poor start to the 2019 season. The Enstone squad has failed to consistently emulate the results it was pick...
Daniel Ricciardo says that he narrowly avoided a Q1 exit after he made a mistake on his fast lap, which was nevertheless enough to see him progress. While he made it throu...
Renault has brought a new power unit to this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix as it looks to iron out reliability woes that have hampered it so far in 2019. Although there were...
Red Bull motorsport advisor, Dr Helmut Marko believes that Renault 'fooled' Daniel Ricciardo into leaving the team. Ricciardo joined the French outfit at the start ...
Daniel Ricciardo has been issued a three-place grid penalty for the Spanish Grand Prix after reversing into Daniil Kvyat in Baku. Ricciardo was attacking his former Red Bull te...
Daniel Ricciardo says he endured a "strange" day at the Baku City Circuit, as he completed just 15 laps during the two practice sessions. The morning session was...
Daniel Ricciardo says he is getting more confidence in his brakes, which has held him back at the opening races of the year. The Australian picked up his first points for his n...
Daniel Ricciardo says that Renault's pace during the Chinese Grand Prix shows that it can be at the front of the midfield if it gets a clean weekend together. The Australia...
Daniel Ricciardo says that Renault has accepted that it is trying to do too much over the course of a Grand Prix weekend. The Australian has had a tough start ...
Daniel Ricciardo is confident that Renault has a lot of pace, but it is up to him to extract the speed from the car. The Australian has had a tough start to the 2019 season wit...
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...
Daniel Ricciardo is aiming to quickly put his tough weekend in Australia to one side and move on. At his first event for Renault, the local favourite dropped out of qualifying ...
Daniel Ricciardo says an unsighted gutter ditch ultimately put an end to his race debut for Renault. The local favourite in Melbourne lost his front wing on the run down i...
Daniel Ricciardo has thrown his hands up and admits he was at fault for missing out on the final stage of qualifying in Melbourne. The Renault driver is set to start his home G...
Daniel Ricciardo had a tricky opening day to his home Grand Prix event, as Renault was hit with a number of issues. The Australian managed just 16 laps in the first 90-minute o...
Daniel Ricciardo has shown off his new helmet design ahead of the 2019 season. The Australian has taken a radical new design, it what is his first year in the sport not part of...
Robert Kubica believes that F1's new rule that will award a driver with one point if he sets the fastest lap and finishes inside the top ten could create some "strange ...
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost doesn't believe Daniel Ricciardo has made the right decision moving to Renault. The Australian opted to leave Red Bull after the t...
Renault managing director says that its 2019 line-up of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg is perhaps the 'best on the grid'. Hulkenberg enters his third year with th...
Daniel Ricciardo says that Red Bull's handling of the crash between him and former teammate Max Verstappen at Baku last year aided his decision to leave the team. The pair ...
Nico Hulkenberg says that he's excited by the challenge he expects to have against new teammate Daniel Ricciardo in 2019. Hulkenberg will compete in his third successive se...
Daniel Ricciardo will showcase his brand new helmet at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix later this month. The 29-year-old has joined Renault for the upcoming campa...
The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with the four days of running providing us with more insights into how the 2019 season could shape up. Below, we'v...
Charles Leclerc topped the morning session from day seven of testing in Barcelona, heading the timesheets with a 1:16.361. The lap time marks the fastest we've seen at pre-...
Daniel Ricciardo has predicted the top three teams will remain unchanged but that the midfield battle will be too close to call. He said there is no "hard evidence" th...
Carlos Sainz has topped the morning session from day six of testing, as Sebastian Vettel's outing ended in the barriers. Ferrari reported that the German's crash w...
Daniel Ricciardo is feeling cosy at Renault after the first week of testing, stating that both he and teammate Nico Hulkenberg are asking for the same thing. Ricciardo will und...
Nico Hulkenberg has topped the final day of test one from the Circuit de Catalunya. The German set a 1:17.393, the fastest time that has been set so far this week. Hulkenberg c...
Alexander Albon has topped the morning session from the final day of test one in Barcelona. The Thai-British driver's fastest lap was set on the C5 tyres, the softest in Pi...
Daniil Kvyat has topped the third day of pre-season testing from Barcelona, setting a 1:17.704 in the final minutes of the session. Kimi Raikkonen was the longtime session lead...
Daniel Ricciardo says that joining the Renault F1 team for the 2019 season was less risky than staying at Red Bull. Ricciardo signed a two-year deal with the Enstone squad last...
Daniel Ricciardo says that he was left encouraged by the Renault R.S.19's ability to keep the tyres in check over a long run. The Australian drove the car throughout the mo...
Charles Leclerc has topped the morning test session in Barcelona, setting a lap time of 1:18.247. Leclerc's fastest time was just a tenth slower than Vettel's fas...
Sebastian Vettel ended the first day of pre-season testing on top of the timesheets, as his lap from the morning session remained unbeaten. The German set a 1:18.161, which was...
Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul says that the Enstone based squad cancelled all holidays over the winter break in order to work on its 2019 car, the R.S 19. ...
Daniel Ricciardo has made his Renault debut in Barcelona where he completed a filming day at the wheel of the RS19. This came after comments made by Cyril Abiteboul at the laun...
