F1Teams 2019 - Mercedes

Mercedes

DE Mercedes

  • Team name Mercedes
  • Base Brackley, Germany
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1930
  • Podiums 88
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions 62
  • Fastest race laps -

Driver statistics

  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins
  •  
    1816
    95
    4
    0
    41
    76
    48
  •  
    994
    95
    7
    1
    9
    35
    5

