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Mercedes

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Mercedes

DE Mercedes

  • Team name Mercedes
  • Base Brackley, Germany
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1930
  • Podiums 176
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions 91
  • Fastest race laps -

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