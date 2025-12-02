user icon
Leclerc Enjoyed Verstappen’s Comeback More Than His Own Race

Leclerc Enjoyed Verstappen’s Comeback More Than His Own Race

Charles Leclerc admits he found Max Verstappen’s charge through the field far more entertaining than his own race in Qatar. The Ferrari driver said his Grand Prix was “quite boring”, while Verstappen’s aggressive recovery drive provided the real spectacle. Leclerc

added that the title battle has become “extremely enjoyable” to follow from inside the cockpit, even if he is not personally involved in the fight. 

Ferrari lacked the pace to challenge for the podium, leaving Leclerc running a largely isolated race. As a result, he paid close attention to the timing screens, where Verstappen’s progress kept the tension high. Speaking afterwards, Leclerc said the Dutchman’s performance stood out far more than anything happening in his own garage. 

“My Race Was Boring… His Was Not” 

Talking to Canal+, Leclerc summed up his evening with a smile. “My race was quite boring. Nothing really happened. But Max’s race, that was the fun part.” 

He said the pace Verstappen showed was “impressive”. “Every time I looked at the screens, he had gained another position. That is always fun to watch as a driver.” 

Leclerc emphasised that Verstappen’s comeback highlighted the intensity of the title battle. “You see how hard he is pushing. When a driver is in that kind of mode, you feel it even from other teams.” 

Respect for Verstappen’s Determination 

Leclerc added that Verstappen’s performance was typical of a driver in a championship fight. “When you fight for a title, you enter a different mindset. Max showed that today. He was aggressive, confident and very fast.” 

He said such drives remind him why Verstappen is always a threat, regardless of circumstances. “Even when he starts far back, he finds a way. That is what makes him so dangerous in the title fight.” 

Ferrari Still Lacking the Tools to Join the Fight 

Reflecting on his own race, Leclerc said Ferrari simply did not have the pace to make things interesting. “We had no speed compared to McLaren and Red Bull. I was just managing tyres and trying to keep the car alive.” 

He stressed that Ferrari must make major improvements to compete at this level. “We need more consistency. Some weekends we are close, but here we were nowhere.” 

A Title Battle Worth Watching 

Despite not being involved, Leclerc said he is enjoying watching the fight unfold. “It is fun to follow. You feel the tension in the paddock. Every session counts. It is great for the sport.” 

He believes the final race will be intense. “It can still go either way. Max is pushing hard, Lando is pushing hard. Anything can happen.”

Leclerc ended with a laugh, saying the most exciting part of his own race came from someone else. “Today the show came from Max, not from me.”

F1 News Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Ferrari Red Bull Racing

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

