Charles Leclerc admits he found Max Verstappen’s charge through the field far more entertaining than his own race in Qatar. The Ferrari driver said his Grand Prix was “quite boring”, while Verstappen’s aggressive recovery drive provided the real spectacle. Leclerc

added that the title battle has become “extremely enjoyable” to follow from inside the cockpit, even if he is not personally involved in the fight.

Ferrari lacked the pace to challenge for the podium, leaving Leclerc running a largely isolated race. As a result, he paid close attention to the timing screens, where Verstappen’s progress kept the tension high. Speaking afterwards, Leclerc said the Dutchman’s performance stood out far more than anything happening in his own garage.

“My Race Was Boring… His Was Not”

Talking to Canal+, Leclerc summed up his evening with a smile. “My race was quite boring. Nothing really happened. But Max’s race, that was the fun part.”

He said the pace Verstappen showed was “impressive”. “Every time I looked at the screens, he had gained another position. That is always fun to watch as a driver.”

Leclerc emphasised that Verstappen’s comeback highlighted the intensity of the title battle. “You see how hard he is pushing. When a driver is in that kind of mode, you feel it even from other teams.”

Respect for Verstappen’s Determination

Leclerc added that Verstappen’s performance was typical of a driver in a championship fight. “When you fight for a title, you enter a different mindset. Max showed that today. He was aggressive, confident and very fast.”

He said such drives remind him why Verstappen is always a threat, regardless of circumstances. “Even when he starts far back, he finds a way. That is what makes him so dangerous in the title fight.”

Ferrari Still Lacking the Tools to Join the Fight

Reflecting on his own race, Leclerc said Ferrari simply did not have the pace to make things interesting. “We had no speed compared to McLaren and Red Bull. I was just managing tyres and trying to keep the car alive.”

He stressed that Ferrari must make major improvements to compete at this level. “We need more consistency. Some weekends we are close, but here we were nowhere.”

A Title Battle Worth Watching

Despite not being involved, Leclerc said he is enjoying watching the fight unfold. “It is fun to follow. You feel the tension in the paddock. Every session counts. It is great for the sport.”

He believes the final race will be intense. “It can still go either way. Max is pushing hard, Lando is pushing hard. Anything can happen.”

Leclerc ended with a laugh, saying the most exciting part of his own race came from someone else. “Today the show came from Max, not from me.”